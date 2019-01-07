1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion

1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion
Maintal, January 07, 2019 - In its interim statement for the first nine months of 2018 published on November 13, 2018, 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) reported that it expected the imminent conclusion of price adjustment negotiations with a pre-service provider that had been in progress for recent months.
In the meantime, 1&1 Drillisch assumes that a retrospective expert decision will be taken with regard to the aforementioned price adjustment. Depending on the timing of this expert decision, the positive impact on earnings expected by 1&1 Drillisch could still be booked in fiscal year 2018 or not until fiscal year 2019.
