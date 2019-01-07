DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion



07.01.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion



Maintal, January 07, 2019 - In its interim statement for the first nine months of 2018 published on November 13, 2018, 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) reported that it expected the imminent conclusion of price adjustment negotiations with a pre-service provider that had been in progress for recent months.

In the meantime, 1&1 Drillisch assumes that a retrospective expert decision will be taken with regard to the aforementioned price adjustment. Depending on the timing of this expert decision, the positive impact on earnings expected by 1&1 Drillisch could still be booked in fiscal year 2018 or not until fiscal year 2019.



Maintal, January 07, 2019

1&1 Drillisch AG

The Management Board



Disclaimer: This press release contains future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the 1&1 Drillisch AG Management Board. Due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, the actual development - and especially the earnings, financial position and operations of our Company - may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

Contact:Oliver KeilHead of Investor RelationsMail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de