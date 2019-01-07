Log in
1&1 DRILLISCH (DRI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 02:12:35 am
45.81 EUR   +0.15%
20181&1 DRILLISCH : Attractive price levels
2017European shares mope at seven-week low as disappointing earnings weigh
RE
2017Record close for FTSE as AstraZeneca soars
RE
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion

01/07/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion

07.01.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion

Maintal, January 07, 2019 - In its interim statement for the first nine months of 2018 published on November 13, 2018, 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) reported that it expected the imminent conclusion of price adjustment negotiations with a pre-service provider that had been in progress for recent months.

In the meantime, 1&1 Drillisch assumes that a retrospective expert decision will be taken with regard to the aforementioned price adjustment. Depending on the timing of this expert decision, the positive impact on earnings expected by 1&1 Drillisch could still be booked in fiscal year 2018 or not until fiscal year 2019.


Maintal, January 07, 2019

1&1 Drillisch AG
The Management Board


Disclaimer: This press release contains future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the 1&1 Drillisch AG Management Board. Due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, the actual development - and especially the earnings, financial position and operations of our Company - may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.




Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

07.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763629  07.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
