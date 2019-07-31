Log in
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/31/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
31.07.2019 / 20:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2019 German: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte English: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports


31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849983  31.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
