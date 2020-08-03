Log in
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2020 | 04:05am EDT

03.08.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports

03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1099147  03.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
