1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/31/2019 | 05:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

31.10.2019 / 10:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte English: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports


31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

890277  31.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
