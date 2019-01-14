Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  1&1 Drillisch    DRI   DE0005545503

1&1 DRILLISCH (DRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/14 09:50:45 am
38.07 EUR   -1.58%
20181&1 DRILLISCH : Attractive price levels
2017European shares mope at seven-week low as disappointing earnings weigh
RE
2017Record close for FTSE as AstraZeneca soars
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:20am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2019 / 15:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
Postal code: 63477
City: Maintal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Capital Income Builder
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0 % 3.07 % 176764649
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005545503 5425000 0 3.07 % 0 %
Total 5425000 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Jan 2019


14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765687  14.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1&1 DRILLISCH
09:20a1&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of..
EQ
08:15a1&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/09EUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
01/071&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 1&1 Drillisch expects expert opinion
EQ
01/01Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
RE
20181&1 DRILLISCH : DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of Buy from Analysts
AQ
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018German Telcos Criticize Government's 5G Auction Rules
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 669 M
EBIT 2018 589 M
Net income 2018 398 M
Finance 2018 140 M
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 17,13
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 6 837 M
Chart 1&1 DRILLISCH
Duration : Period :
1&1 Drillisch Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 DRILLISCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 58,4 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scheeren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai-Uwe Ricke Deputy Chairman
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Vlasios Choulidis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1&1 DRILLISCH-13.08%8 819
BHARTI AIRTEL7.23%18 951
MTN GROUP LIMITED-2.29%11 905
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%8 798
TELE2 AB-0.22%8 747
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 445
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.