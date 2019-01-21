DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
21.01.2019 / 11:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1&1 Drillisch AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019,
1&1 Drillisch AG bought back a total of 39,386 shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG
within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of
October 23, 2018 as provided for in Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share
buyback within the framework of the first tranche would commence on October
24, 2018.
Shares were bought as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of the
|Volume-weighted average
|
|shares bought back
|stock
|
|daily (number)
|market price in EUR
|
|
|(excluding incidental
|
|
|purchasing costs, rounded to
|
|
|four places according
|
|
|to commercial practice)
|January 14, 2019
|39,386
|38.4456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The overall volume of the shares bought back by 1&1 Drillisch AG in the
period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 is 39,386
shares.
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by 1&1 Drillisch AG
within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback program
since October 24, 2018 is 500,000 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.1&1-drillisch.de/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the 1&1 Drillisch AG shares was carried out by a bank
mandated by 1&1 Drillisch AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(XETRA trading).
Maintal, January 21, 2019
1&1 Drillisch AG
The Management Board
21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de