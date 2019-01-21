Log in
1&1 DRILLISCH (DRI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 06:10:33 am
38.67 EUR   -0.39%
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/21/2019 | 05:15am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
21.01.2019 / 11:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019, 1&1 Drillisch AG bought back a total of 39,386 shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of October 23, 2018 as provided for in Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback within the framework of the first tranche would commence on October 24, 2018.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock
daily (number) market price in EUR
(excluding incidental
purchasing costs, rounded to
four places according
to commercial practice)
January 14, 2019 39,386 38.4456

The overall volume of the shares bought back by 1&1 Drillisch AG in the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 is 39,386 shares.

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by 1&1 Drillisch AG within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback program since October 24, 2018 is 500,000 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.1&1-drillisch.de/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the 1&1 Drillisch AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by 1&1 Drillisch AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Maintal, January 21, 2019

1&1 Drillisch AG
The Management Board


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767869  21.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 668 M
EBIT 2018 589 M
Net income 2018 396 M
Finance 2018 160 M
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 17,23
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 6 862 M
Consensus
