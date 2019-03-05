DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



05.03.2019 / 21:05

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to Regulation EU No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Change Notification: Early Termination of Share Buyback Program

Maintal, 5 March 2019

By way of ad-hoc notification dated 22 October 2018 and notification dated 23 October 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, 1&1 Drillisch AG has announced to launch a share buyback program on 24 October 2018. According to the notification, treasury shares of the company with an aggregate acquisition cost of up to EUR 80,000,000 (excluding incidental purchasing costs), however, in total no more than 2,000,000 shares, should be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange over a period of time not to extend beyond March 31, 2019.

The executive board of 1&1 Drillisch AG has resolved today to terminate the share buyback program early with the end of trading today.

Further information on the share buyback program and the relevant transactions has been published on the company's website under https://www. 1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/aktienrueckkauf.

Maintal, 5 March 2019

1&1 Drillisch AG

The Executive Board