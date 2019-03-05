DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
05.03.2019 / 21:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No 2016/1052 to Regulation EU No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Change Notification: Early Termination of Share Buyback Program
Maintal, 5 March 2019
By way of ad-hoc notification dated 22 October 2018 and notification dated
23 October 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, 1&1 Drillisch AG has announced to launch a
share buyback program on 24 October 2018. According to the notification,
treasury shares of the company with an aggregate acquisition cost of up to
EUR 80,000,000 (excluding incidental purchasing costs), however, in total
no more than 2,000,000 shares, should be repurchased exclusively via the
stock exchange over a period of time not to extend beyond March 31, 2019.
The executive board of 1&1 Drillisch AG has resolved today to terminate the
share buyback program early with the end of trading today.
Further information on the share buyback program and the relevant
transactions has been published on the company's website under https://www.
1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/aktienrueckkauf.
Maintal, 5 March 2019
1&1 Drillisch AG
The Executive Board
05.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de