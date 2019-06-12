Log in
1&1 Drillisch : acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction

06/12/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction

12-Jun-2019 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 

- Participation in 5G auction successfully completed

- 70 MHz spectrum acquired for EUR 1.07 billion

Maintal, June 12, 2019. The auction on the allocation of mobile spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands ended today according to the decision BK1-17/001 of the German Federal Network Agency ("Bundesnetzagentur") with Drillisch Netz AG, a wholly-owned Group subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, successfully acquiring a total of two frequency blocks of 2 x 5 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. The total spectrum price amounts to EUR 1.07 billion.

In accordance with the auction conditions, EUR 735 million for frequencies in the 3.6 GHz band will be due for payment within 65 banking days after the award. A further payment of EUR 335 million for frequencies in the 2 GHz band is due for payment on 30 June 2024 since this spectrum will not be available until 1 January 2026.1&1 Drillisch has the possibility to rent frequencies in the amount of 2x10 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band from Telefónica Deutschland on the basis of the commitments given by Telefónica Deutschland as part of the EU merger clearance of the merger with E-Plus. These frequencies will be available until 31 December 2025.

With this step, 1&1 Drillisch has laid the foundation for a successful and permanent positioning of the 1&1 Drillisch Group as Germany's fourth mobile network provider. 1&1 Drillisch intends to establish a powerful mobile communications network.

1&1 Drillisch AG
The Management Board

Contact partner
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
1&1 Drillisch AG

   
 

Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

Note:
Financial performance indicators such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow are used in addition to the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the annual and interim financial statements of 1&1 Drillisch AG and in ad hoc reports pursuant to Art. 17 MAR to ensure a clear and transparent presentation of 1&1 Drillisch's business development. Information about the use, definition and calculation of these performance indicators is available on pages 38 and 39 of the Annual Report 2018 of 1&1 Drillisch AG.




Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 823609

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

823609  12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
