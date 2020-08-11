Log in
1&1 Drillisch : specifies forecast 2020

08/11/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft specifies forecast 2020

11-Aug-2020 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch specifies forecast 2020

Maintal, 11 August 2020. 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) specifies its sales forecast for the full year against the background of the business development to date in 2020 and now expects a sales growth of approx. 4 % (previous year: EUR 3,674.9 million) and service revenues to increase by 2 to 3 % (previous year: EUR 2,943.0 million). The EBITDA is expected to remain unchanged at the previous year's level (EUR 683.5 million). The sales and EBITDA forecasts are still subject to uncertainties as an assessment of the duration and further effects of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.

The release of the figures for the first half year of 2020 will take place, as announced, on 13 August 2020.

Maintal, 11 August 2020

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board

Contact
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

Note:
Financial performance indicators such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow are used in addition to the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the annual and interim financial statements of 1&1 Drillisch AG and in ad hoc reports pursuant to Art. 17 MAR to ensure a clear and transparent presentation of 1&1 Drillisch's business development. Information about the use, definition and calculation of these performance indicators is available on page 37 of the Annual Report 2019 of 1&1 Drillisch AG.

Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.

11-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1114983

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1114983  11-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 768 M 4 433 M 4 433 M
Net income 2020 353 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2020 488 M 574 M 574 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 4 202 M 4 943 M 4 944 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,11 €
Last Close Price 23,84 €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scheeren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1&1 DRILLISCH4.20%4 943
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.17%65 359
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.50%40 750
CELLNEX TELECOM36.20%23 627
SAFARICOM PLC-12.70%10 290
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.90%9 659
