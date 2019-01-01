Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  1&1 Drillisch    DRI   DE0005545503

1&1 DRILLISCH (DRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 06:29pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen at the company's headquarters in Bonn

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has filed a lawsuit against Germany's Federal Network Agency protesting preconditions for participating in a next-generation mobile network frequency auction, Die Welt newspaper said on Tuesday.

Germany stipulated that bidders for 5G mobile frequencies must invest to expand the country's mobile network and potentially allow new entrants to use their infrastructure.

The network regulator set a Jan. 25 deadline for auction submissions, saying the sale would begin in early 2019, but revised the preconditions for participation, drawing protests from the country's main network operators.

Under the revised rules, a new market entrant without its own developed network, such as United Internet, could bid for a 5G licence.

Deutsche Telekom's suit claims the new preconditions call into question its investments and discourage further development of network infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, the German paper said, citing a Deutsche Telekom spokesman.

Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be contacted by Reuters.

Germany's three main network operators - Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland - have now all sued the network agency seeking to determine the legality of the new preconditions. Deutsche Telekom, in which Germany holds a 31.9 percent stake, filed a suit against the Federal Network Agency with an administrative court in Cologne, Germany, Die Welt said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Andrea Shalal and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH 3.34% 44.5 Delayed Quote.-35.35%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 1.58% 14.82 Delayed Quote.0.17%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING 2.12% 3.418 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
UNITED INTERNET 0.77% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
VODAFONE GROUP -1.09% 152.9 Delayed Quote.-34.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1&1 DRILLISCH
06:29pDeutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
RE
20181&1 DRILLISCH : DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of Buy from Analysts
AQ
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
2018German Telcos Criticize Government's 5G Auction Rules
DJ
20181&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
20181&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : On a Course of Growth in the First 9 Months o..
EQ
20181&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
20181&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 670 M
EBIT 2018 589 M
Net income 2018 398 M
Finance 2018 140 M
Yield 2018 4,05%
P/E ratio 2018 19,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 7 866 M
Chart 1&1 DRILLISCH
Duration : Period :
1&1 Drillisch Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 DRILLISCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,7 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scheeren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai-Uwe Ricke Deputy Chairman
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Vlasios Choulidis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1&1 DRILLISCH-35.35%9 025
BHARTI AIRTEL0.00%17 910
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.00%11 518
TELE2 AB12.05%8 781
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%8 750
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 472
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.