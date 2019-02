Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch, a unit of United Internet, are admitted to the auction that will begin on March 19, BNetzA said.

The date could be changed due to ongoing legal proceedings, it added.

