1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. : Reports Strong Revenue Growth of 8.6 Percent For Its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter
0
01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST
Total revenues were $571.3 million, up 8.6 percent compared with
$526.1 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in
all three of the Company’s business segments.
Net Income was $68.6 million, or EPS of $1.04 per diluted share,
compared with Net Income of $70.7 million, or EPS of $1.06 per diluted
share in the prior year period. Adjusted for a one-time benefit of
$0.18 per diluted share associated with the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017,” Adjusted Net Income in the prior year period was $58.5 million,
or EPS of $0.88 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $103.1 million,
compared with $94.5 million in the prior year period.
Company increases its guidance for fiscal year 2019 revenues and
earnings.
(1Refer to “Definitions of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” and the tables attached at the end of this press
release for reconciliation of Non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) results to
applicable GAAP results.)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading gourmet food and
floral gift provider for all occasions, today reported results for its
fiscal 2019 second quarter. Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM,
said, “We are pleased to report accelerated revenue growth and solid
year-over-year increases in earnings and cash flows for our fiscal
second quarter. These results were driven by strong holiday and everyday
gifting demand, combined with excellent execution, across all three of
our business segments.” McCann said that consolidated revenue growth of
8.6 percent during the quarter was driven, in large part, by the
Company’s Harry & David business. “Customers who were looking to express
themselves, connect and celebrate for the year-end holidays, as well as
for everyday occasions, clearly responded to Harry & David’s “Share
More” brand messaging and its continued focus on truly original product
offerings. In addition, our increased investments in digital marketing
programs for Harry & David contributed to total-company new customer
growth of nearly twelve percent during the quarter while also enabling
us to continue to deepen our relationships with existing customers.”
McCann said strong growth in the Company’s Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets
segment also benefited from enhanced operating performance in its
Cheryl’s Cookies business as well as solid wholesale channel growth in
gift baskets and The Popcorn Factory brand.
McCann noted that the strong results for the quarter also benefited from
continued positive trends in its Consumer Floral and BloomNet
businesses. “The investments we have made – and continue to make – in
our floral business are helping us to accelerate new customer growth and
increase total order volumes. As a result, the 1-800-Flowers.com brand
is further expanding its market leading position and BloomNet continues
to grow its market share versus the legacy wire service providers. These
positive trends position us well for continued accelerated revenue
growth in the second half of our fiscal year, which features the
Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day holidays as well as everyday occasions
such as birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy and get well for which the
1-800-Flowers.com brand is the go-to destination for our customers,” he
said.
Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results:
Total net revenues for the quarter were $571.3 million, up 8.6 percent
compared with $526.1 million in the prior year period. The strong growth
was driven by increases in all three of the Company’s business segments
with net revenues for Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets up 8.4 percent,
Consumer Floral up 8.0 percent and BloomNet up 15.0 percent compared
with the prior year period.
Gross profit margin for the quarter was 44.6 percent, compared with
gross profit margin of 44.7 percent in the prior year period. Operating
expenses as a percent of total revenues was 28.0 percent, compared with
operating expenses as a percent of total revenues of 28.7 percent in the
prior year period.
The combination of these factors resulted in Net Income for the quarter
of $68.6 million, or EPS of $1.04 per diluted share, compared with Net
Income of $70.7 million, or EPS of $1.06 per diluted share in the prior
year period. Adjusted for a one-time benefit of $12.2 million, or $0.18
per diluted share, associated with the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017,
adjusted net income in the prior year period was $58.5 million, or EPS
of $0.88 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $103.1 million, compared with
Adjusted EBITDA of $94.5 million in the prior year period.
SEGMENT RESULTS:
The Company provides fiscal 2019 second quarter selected financial
results for its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and
BloomNet business segments in the tables attached to this release and as
follows:
Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets: Revenues for the quarter were
$440.0 million, an increase of 8.4 percent compared with reported
revenues of $406.0 million in the prior year period. Revenue growth
was driven primarily by Harry & David combined with improved
performance by the Company’s Cheryl’s Cookies brand and increased
wholesale channel sales for gift baskets and The Popcorn Factory.
Gross profit margin was 45.6 percent for the period, up 20 basis
points compared with gross profit margin of 45.4 percent in the prior
year period. Segment contribution margin increased 12.9 percent to
$105.5 million, compared with segment contribution margin of $93.5
million in the prior year period. The increased contribution margin
primarily reflects the strong revenue growth in the quarter combined
with improved gross profit margin.
Consumer Floral: Revenues in this segment increased 8.0 percent
to $108.1 million, compared with $100.1 million in the prior year
period. Gross profit margin was 38.5 percent, down 30 basis points
compared with 38.8 percent in the prior year period. Segment
contribution margin was $9.8 million, compared with $10.8 million in
the prior year period. The lower gross margin and lower segment
contribution margin primarily reflects the assumption of a full bonus
payout for fiscal 2019 compared with a reduced payout in the prior
year period, as well as increased investments the Company is making to
extend its market leadership position in floral gifting and to launch
its newest brand, Goodsey.
BloomNet Wire Service: Revenues for the quarter increased 15.0
percent to $23.4 million, compared with $20.4 million in the prior
year period. Gross profit margin was 52.6 percent, down 480 basis
points compared with 57.4 percent in the prior year period. The lower
gross profit margin percentage reflects the investments the Company is
making to drive increased order volumes and expand BloomNet’s market
position. Segment contribution margin increased 7.3 percent to 8.3
million, compared with $7.7 million in the prior year period,
reflecting the strong revenue growth, which more than offset the lower
gross margin percentage in the quarter.
COMPANY GUIDANCE
The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal year 2019 revenue and
earnings as follows:
Consolidated revenue growth in a range of 7.0-to-8.0 percent compared
with the prior year;
EPS in a range of $0.44 - to - $0.46 per diluted share;
Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80.0 - to - $82.0 million.
The Company anticipates Free Cash Flow for the year will remain in a
range of $30.0 million - to - $40.0 million.
Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures:
We sometimes use financial measures derived from consolidated financial
information, but not presented in our financial statements prepared in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Certain of these are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP financial
measures referred to in this document are either labeled as “non-GAAP”
or designated as such with a “1”. See below for definitions and the
reasons why we use these non-GAAP financial measures. Where applicable,
see the Selected Financial Information below for reconciliations of
these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
EBITDA and Adjusted/ Comparable EBITDA
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization. Adjusted/ Comparable EBITDA is defined as
EBITDA adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation,
Non-Qualified Plan Investment appreciation/depreciation, and for certain
items affecting period to period comparability. See Selected Financial
Information for details on how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were
calculated for each period presented. The Company presents EBITDA and
Adjusted/ Comparable EBITDA because it considers such information
meaningful supplemental measures of its performance and believes such
information is frequently used by the investment community in the
evaluation of similarly situated companies. The Company uses EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA as factors used to determine the total amount of
incentive compensation available to be awarded to executive officers and
other employees. The Company's credit agreement uses EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA to measure compliance with covenants such as interest coverage
and debt incurrence. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by the
Company to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not
be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the
Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:
(a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash
requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (b) EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the
cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments,
on the Company's debts; and (c) although depreciation and amortization
are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may
have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash
requirements for such capital expenditures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should only be used on a supplemental basis combined with GAAP results
when evaluating the Company's performance.
Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted/ (Comparable) Segment
Contribution Margin
We define Segment Contribution Margin as earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, before the allocation of corporate
overhead expenses. Adjusted (“Comparable”) Segment Contribution Margin
is defined as Segment Contribution Margin adjusted for certain items
affecting period to period comparability. See Selected Financial
Information for details on how Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted
Segment Contribution margin were calculated for each period presented.
When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe Segment
Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin provide
management and users of the financial statements information about the
performance of our business segments. Segment Contribution Margin and
Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin are used in addition to and in
conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should
not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The
material limitation associated with the use of the Segment Contribution
Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin is that it is an
incomplete measure of profitability as it does not include all operating
expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates
for these limitations when using this measure by looking at other GAAP
measures, such as Operating Income and Net Income.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income Per Common
Share (or EPS):
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income Per
Common Share (or EPS) as Net Income and Net Income Per Common Share (or
EPS) adjusted for certain items affecting period to period
comparability. See Selected Financial Information below for details on
how Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income Per Common
Share (or EPS) were calculated for each period presented. We believe
that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income Per
Common Share (or EPS) are meaningful measures because they increase the
comparability of period to period results. Since these are not measures
of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be
considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, GAAP Net Income and
Net Income Per Common share (or EPS), as indicators of operating
performance and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
employed by other companies.
Free Cash Flow
We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities
less capital expenditures. The Company considers Free Cash Flow to be a
liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and
investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the
purchases of fixed assets, which can then be used to, among other
things, invest in the Company’s business, make strategic acquisitions,
strengthen the balance sheet and repurchase stock or retire debt. Free
Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that is frequently used by the
investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies.
Since Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in
accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
A limitation of the utility of Free Cash Flow as a measure of financial
performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease
in the Company's cash balance for the period.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM,
Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express,
connect and celebrate. The Company’s Celebrations Ecosystem features
our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®,
1-800-Baskets.com®,
Cheryl’s
Cookies®, FruitBouquets.com®,
Harry & David®, Moose
Munch®, The
Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s®,
Personalization
Universe®, Simply
Chocolate®, and GoodseySM.
We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock
Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which
provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge
across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to
deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®,
an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products
and services designed to help professional florists grow their
businesses profitably; Napco
SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac
Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. received the Gold award in the “Mobile Payments
and Commerce” category at the Mobile Marketing Association 2018 Global
Smarties Awards. In addition, Harry & David was named to the Internet
Retailer 2019 “The Hot 100” list. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are
traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.
Special Note Regarding Forward Looking
Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations
or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified
using statements that include words such as “estimate,” “expects,”
“project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,”
“forecast,” “likely,” “will,” “target” or similar words or phrases.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and
other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from the results
expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements; including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations for: its
ability to continue to drive accelerated revenue growth in the second
half of fiscal 2019 compared with the prior year period and to achieve
its increased guidance for fiscal year 2019 revenue and earnings for
consolidated revenue growth in a range of 7.0-to-8.0 percent compared
with the prior year; EPS in a range of $0.44 - to - $0.46 per diluted
share; Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80.0 - to - $82.0 million; and
Free Cash Flow for the year in a range of $30.0 million - to - $40.0
million; its ability to leverage its operating platform and reduce its
operating expense ratio; its ability to cost effectively acquire and
retain customers; the outcome of contingencies, including legal
proceedings in the normal course of business; its ability to compete
against existing and new competitors; its ability to manage expenses
associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and
administrative and technology investments; its ability to reduce
promotional activities and achieve more efficient marketing programs;
and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect
levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company’s products.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the
forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future
events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its SEC filings
except as may be otherwise stated by the Company. For a more detailed
description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the
Company’s SEC filings, including the Company’s Annual Reports on Form
10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Consequently, you should
not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks
and uncertainties.
Conference Call:
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the above details
and attached financial results today, Thursday, January 31, 2019, at
11:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be “web cast” live via the Internet and
can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the
1-800-FLOWERS.COM web site at www.1800flowersinc.com
A recording of the call will be posted on the Investor Relations section
of the Company’s web site within two hours of the call’s completion. A
telephonic replay of the call can be accessed for 48 hours beginning at
2:00 p.m. EDT on the day of the call at: (US) 1-888-203-1112;
(International) 1-719-457-0820; enter conference ID #: 3377858.
Note: The attached tables are an integral part of this press
release without which the information presented in this press release
should be considered incomplete.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 30, 2018
July 1, 2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
257,685
$
147,240
Trade receivables, net
48,400
12,935
Inventories
64,006
88,825
Prepaid and other
20,108
24,021
Total current assets
390,199
273,021
Property, plant and equipment, net
160,204
163,340
Goodwill
62,590
62,590
Other intangibles, net
59,909
59,823
Other assets
12,559
12,115
Total assets
$
685,461
$
570,889
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
51,947
$
41,437
Accrued expenses
140,065
73,299
Current maturities of long-term debt
11,500
10,063
Total current liabilities
203,512
124,799
Long-term debt
86,970
92,267
Deferred tax liabilities
25,546
26,200
Other liabilities
13,360
12,719
Total liabilities
329,388
255,985
Total stockholders’ equity
356,073
314,904
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
685,461
$
570,889
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net revenues:
E-Commerce
$
458,821
$
424,132
$
576,521
$
532,903
Other
112,495
101,961
164,291
150,539
Total net revenues
571,316
526,093
740,812
683,442
Cost of revenues
316,489
290,834
417,445
380,905
Gross profit
254,827
235,259
323,367
302,537
Operating expenses:
Marketing and sales
119,664
113,771
172,618
163,493
Technology and development
10,906
9,175
21,185
18,845
General and administrative
21,603
19,170
42,033
38,575
Depreciation and amortization
7,969
8,677
15,812
16,761
Total operating expenses
160,142
150,793
251,648
237,674
Operating income
94,685
84,466
71,719
64,863
Interest expense, net
1,430
1,226
2,420
2,257
Other (income) expense, net
1,266
(86
)
992
(346
)
Income before income taxes
91,989
83,326
68,307
62,952
Income tax expense
23,411
12,627
16,995
5,475
Net income
$
68,578
$
70,699
$
51,312
$
57,477
Basic net income per common share
$
1.07
$
1.09
$
0.80
$
0.89
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.04
$
1.06
$
0.77
$
0.86
Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income per
common share:
Basic
64,209
64,601
64,415
64,778
Diluted
66,136
66,782
66,483
67,037
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Operating activities:
Net income
$
51,312
$
57,477
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,812
16,761
Amortization of deferred financing costs
452
480
Deferred income taxes
(654
)
(12,338
)
Bad debt expense
582
418
Stock-based compensation
2,628
2,069
Other non-cash items
(501
)
(103
)
Changes in operating items:
Trade receivables
(36,047
)
(30,769
)
Inventories
24,819
15,295
Prepaid and other
3,159
(4,272
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
78,361
69,269
Other assets
(410
)
(97
)
Other liabilities
70
(24
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
139,583
114,166
Investing activities:
Working capital adjustment related to sale of business
-
(8,500
)
Capital expenditures, net of non-cash expenditures
(11,786
)
(8,864
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,786
)
(17,364
)
Financing activities:
Acquisition of treasury stock
(13,405
)
(11,085
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
365
15
Proceeds from bank borrowings
30,000
30,000
Repayment of bank borrowings
(34,312
)
(32,875
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,352
)
(13,945
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
110,445
82,857
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
147,240
149,732
End of period
$
257,685
$
232,589
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information – Category Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
% Change
Net revenues:
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
108,106
$
100,064
8.0
%
BloomNet Wire Service
23,435
20,375
15.0
%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
440,003
405,964
8.4
%
Corporate
315
317
-0.6
%
Intercompany eliminations
(543)
(627)
13.4
%
Total net revenues
$
571,316
$
526,093
8.6
%
Gross profit:
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
41,632
$
38,844
7.2
%
38.5%
38.8%
BloomNet Wire Service
12,328
11,693
5.4
%
52.6%
57.4%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
200,666
184,468
8.8
%
45.6%
45.4%
Corporate
201
254
-20.9
%
63.8%
80.1%
Total gross profit
$
254,827
$
235,259
8.3
%
44.6%
44.7%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a):
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
9,808
$
10,791
-9.1
%
BloomNet Wire Service
8,257
7,692
7.3
%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
105,514
93,496
12.9
%
Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal
123,579
111,979
10.4
%
Corporate (b)
(20,925)
(18,836)
-11.1
%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
102,654
93,143
10.2
%
Add: Stock-based compensation
1,673
968
72.8
%
Add: Comp charge related to NQ Plan Investment Appreciation
(1,249)
364
-443.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
103,078
$
94,475
9.1
%
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
% Change
Net revenues:
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
193,182
$
176,674
9.3
%
BloomNet Wire Service
47,428
40,139
18.2
%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
500,521
466,950
7.2
%
Corporate
582
587
-0.9
%
Intercompany eliminations
(901)
(908)
0.8
%
Total net revenues
$
740,812
$
683,442
8.4
%
Gross profit:
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
74,920
$
69,578
7.7
%
38.8%
39.4%
BloomNet Wire Service
24,235
22,751
6.5
%
51.1%
56.7%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
223,702
209,620
6.7
%
44.7%
44.9%
Corporate (a)
510
588
-13.3
%
87.6%
100.2%
Total gross profit
$
323,367
$
302,537
6.9
%
43.7%
44.3%
EBITDA (non-GAAP):
Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a):
1-800-Flowers.com Consumer Floral
$
17,303
$
17,762
-2.6
%
BloomNet Wire Service
15,895
14,393
10.4
%
Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets
96,393
88,509
8.9
%
Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal
129,591
120,664
7.4
%
Corporate (b)
(42,060)
(39,040)
-7.7
%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
87,531
81,624
7.2
%
Add: Stock-based compensation
2,628
2,069
27.0
%
Add: Comp charge related to NQ Plan Investment Appreciation
(967)
639
-251.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
89,192
$
84,332
5.8
%
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income
$
68,578
$
70,699
$
51,312
$
57,477
Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
Deduct U.S. tax reform benefit on deferred taxes (1)
-
12,158
-
12,158
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
68,578
$
58,541
$
51,312
$
45,319
Basic and diluted net income per common share
Basic
$
1.07
$
1.09
$
0.80
$
0.89
Diluted
$
1.04
$
1.06
$
0.77
$
0.86
Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common share (non-GAAP)
Basic
$
1.07
$
0.91
$
0.80
$
0.70
Diluted
$
1.04
$
0.88
$
0.77
$
0.68
Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income and
adjusted net income per common share
Basic
64,209
64,601
64,415
64,778
Diluted
66,136
66,782
66,483
67,037
(1)
The adjustment to deduct U.S. tax reform impact from Net Income
includes the impact of the re-valuation of the Company’s deferred
tax liability of $12.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, but does
not include the ongoing impact of the lower federal corporate tax
rate.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
(continued)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income
$
68,578
$
70,699
$
51,312
$
57,477
Add:
Interest expense, net
2,696
1,140
3,412
1,911
Depreciation and amortization
7,969
8,677
15,812
16,761
Income tax expense
23,411
12,627
16,995
5,475
EBITDA
102,654
93,143
87,531
81,624
Add: Compensation charge/(benefit) related to NQ plan investment
appreciation/depreciation
(1,249
)
364
(967
)
639
Add: Stock-based compensation
1,673
968
2,628
2,069
Adjusted EBITDA
$
103,078
$
94,475
$
89,192
$
84,332
a)
Segment performance is measured based on segment contribution margin
or segment Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting only the direct controllable
revenue and operating expenses of the segments, both of which are
non-GAAP measurements. As such, management’s measure of
profitability for these segments does not include the effect of
corporate overhead, described above, depreciation and amortization,
other income (net), and other items that we do not consider
indicative of our core operating performance.
b)
Corporate expenses consist of the Company’s enterprise shared
service cost centers, and include, among other items, Information
Technology, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, Legal,
Executive and Customer Service Center functions, as well as
Stock-Based Compensation. In order to leverage the Company’s
infrastructure, these functions are operated under a centralized
management platform, providing support services throughout the
organization. The costs of these functions, other than those of the
Customer Service Center, which are allocated directly to the above
categories based upon usage, are included within corporate expenses
as they are not directly allocable to a specific segment.