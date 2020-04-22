Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.    FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

(FLWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Victoria's Secret

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:38pm EDT
A woman views a Christmas seasonal display at a Victoria's Secret lingerie flagship store in London, Britain

Buyout firm Sycamore Partners disclosed on Wednesday it had walked away from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Victoria's Secret, after the lingerie brand shut down stores and furloughed staff in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc vowed to challenge the move, setting up the first high-profile U.S. legal fight over the termination of a merger agreement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down large swaths of the economy.

In a Delaware court filing, Sycamore said that L Brands had breached the terms of the deal, signed on Feb. 20, by closing nearly all of its about 1,600 Victoria's Secret and PINK stores globally, including more than a thousand stores in North America, without Sycamore's permission.

L Brands also furloughed most of its Victoria's Secret employees and reduced compensation for senior staff and took other actions that could hurt the lingerie business, such as not paying rent or taking receipt of new merchandise, Sycamore said in the filing.

"That these actions were taken as a result of or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is no defense to L Brands' clear breaches of the transaction agreement," Sycamore said in its complaint.

L Brands said that Sycamore's termination of the transaction agreement was invalid and that it would pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of "specific performance" for a judge to force completion of the deal.

L Brands shares dropped 15.5% Wednesday to $13.78.

While Victoria's Secret, known for its crystal encrusted bras and voluptuous models, is one of the most high-profile deals to result in litigation since the coronavirus outbreak, it is not the only one that has been affected.

Last month, U.S. auto parts company BorgWarner Inc threatened to walk away from a $951 million deal to buy Delphi Technologies, after the automotive equipment supplier drew down a credit line without its acquirer?s approval. BorgWarner said the move breached their deal terms and gave Delphi 30 days to "cure" the issue.

A special committee for co-working company WeWork earlier this month sued its investor, SoftBank Group for ditching a $3 billion tender offer, accusing it of buyer's remorse.Retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc this month also asked a judge to hold 1-800-Flowers.com Inc accountable for a $252 million deal.

Merger agreements routinely include contractual provisions to protect the parties involved, citing earthquakes, pandemics and 'acts of God' as possible ways out of a deal. While L Brands' deal with Sycamore has a carve-out to prevent the acquirer from citing a pandemic's impact on Victoria Secret's business as grounds to walk away, the private equity firm argued in its filing that this did not cover the breach that had transpired.

"L Brands will no doubt counter, ?Are you serious, we should have defied the government?s order to keep our stores open?' But Sycamore still has a potential claim, notwithstanding the public relations hit they?re going to take," Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley said in an interview after reviewing Sycamore's complaint.

While Sycamore said in its complaint that L Brands rejected its request to renegotiate the deal price, Talley said it was possible that the companies could settle and restructure the deal.

Under its agreement with Sycamore, L Brands would keep a 45% stake in Victoria's Secret. The divestment would allow L Brands to focus on its better-performing Bath & Body Works brand, a seller of soaps and lotions, located mostly in malls across the United States.

By Jessica DiNapoli and Nivedita Balu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
06:38p1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for..
RE
04/161-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : to Release Results for Its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter o..
BU
04/08COVID‑19 AND MAC CLAUSES : The Next Shoe Drops
AQ
04/031 800 FLOWERS COM : Offers Sympathy Resources For Connecting in a Time of Social..
AQ
04/031 800 FLOWERS COM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/181 800 FLOWERS COM INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
02/181-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : ® Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Personalizatio..
BU
02/071 800 FLOWERS COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/051 800 FLOWERS COM : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
01/301 800 FLOWERS COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 339 M
EBIT 2020 51,8 M
Net income 2020 39,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 981 M
Chart 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,33  $
Last Close Price 15,21  $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher G. McCann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Francis McCann Executive Chairman
William E. Shea CFO, Treasurer, SVP-Finance & Administration
Arnold P. Leap Chief Information Officer
Leonard J. Elmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.5.24%981
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-0.33%10 805
NEXT-35.00%7 147
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY3.65%4 405
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-11.28%3 694
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-57.36%2 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group