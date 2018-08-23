Log in
1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS)
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc : 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: FLWS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7E2C5C6E8106E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 159 M
EBIT 2018 44,9 M
Net income 2018 40,7 M
Finance 2018 68,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,35
P/E ratio 2019 26,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 924 M
Chart 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC
Duration : Period :
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,7 $
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher G. McCann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Francis McCann Executive Chairman
William E. Shea CFO, Treasurer, SVP-Finance & Administration
Arnold P. Leap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Leonard J. Elmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC33.64%924
LUXOTTICA GROUP11.91%31 530
ULTA BEAUTY8.28%14 574
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY11.53%10 155
NEXT20.53%9 678
DUFRY-16.74%6 526
