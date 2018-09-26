Log in
1 800 Flowers Com : Introducing Harry & David® Gourmet

09/26/2018 | 12:06am CEST

INTRODUCING HARRY & DAVID® GOURMET

SEP 25, 2018

Inspired Collection of Gourmet Offerings Features Exceptional New Products Together with Iconic Favorites for Everyday Enjoyment

From Hors d'oeuvres to Desserts, Unique Assortment Offers Ease and Convenience for Effortless Entertaining and Sharing

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry & David has launched a new collection of distinctive gourmet fare, created for everyday entertaining with elegance and ease. Featuring exceptional new products, together with some of the brand's iconic homemade delicacies, Harry & David Gourmet offerings span artisanal hors d'oeuvres to spectacular desserts and every delicious dish in-between. This inspired selection of thoughtfully-chosen epicurean eats can be mixed and matched to fit any social gathering, such as cocktail and dinner parties. Designed with the gourmet connoisseur in mind, the new collection expands the breadth of product offerings available at Harry & David for year-round enjoyment.

Harry & David Gourmet

"We're excited to introduce Harry & David Gourmet, showcasing our commitment to continued innovation in our product offerings," said Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President Merchandising, Harry & David. "This launch is part of our overall strategy to help customers express, connect and celebrate year-round, whether they're hosting a family gathering, entertaining friends, or enjoying a personal indulgence. We hope our new collection inspires everyone to create an occasion for sharing that's every bit as flavorful and memorable as the products themselves."

Innovative products featured in the collection have been slowly rolled out over the past several months and more than 20 brand-new items will join the assortment as part of the launch. Customers can design an occasion tailored to their budget, as product offerings range from $10 to $400.

Below are key categories within Harry & David Gourmet, including a sampling of the newest product introductions:

Charcuterie and Fine Cheeses: Cowgirl Creamery California Classics Collection, Rogue Creamery® Ultimate Charcuterie and Cheese Collection, and Deluxe Charcuterie Assortment featuring Creminelli Fine Meats

Appetizers:Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment and Savory Swirl Appetizer Trio Prepared Meals: Lobster Stuffed Shells Feast, Sous Vide Pork Roast, and Apple Spiced Ham

Award-Winning Wines: Exclusive Harry & David varietals, including Reserve Pinot Noir, a winner at the recent Oregon Wine Competition

Gourmet Condiments:Royal Riviera® Pear Toppings Collection, featuring pear butter, brandied pear syrup, pear balsamic vinaigrette and cranberry-pear chutney

Decadent Desserts: Maple Pumpkin Layer Cake, Apple Galette, and a new assortment of gourmet pies from the Oregon-based Willamette Valley Pie Co.

Shoppers can browse the Harry & David Gourmet collection page here. As the collection evolves with more new and exclusive products, customers can stay up-to-date by connecting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using #ShareMore.

Gourmet lovers can save on their entertaining, sharing and gifting needs by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

About Harry & David®

Since 1934, Harry & David has been America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday sharing and entertaining, including Moose Munch® premium popcorn, Wolferman's®, Cushman's® and Stock Yards® branded products, which are offered on its dedicated website at harryanddavid.com. The brand also currently operates 40 year-round retail locations across the United States. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

Harry & David Gourmet Catalog

Harry & David

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-harry--david-gourmet-300717763.html

SOURCE Harry & David

Disclaimer

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:05:08 UTC
