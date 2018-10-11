1 800 Flowers Com : Introducing Wild Beauty™ From 1-800-Flowers.com®

INTRODUCING WILD BEAUTY™ FROM 1-800-FLOWERS.COM®

New Collection of Free-Spirited Bouquets Includes Floral Varieties Grown with Love at Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Farms On-the-Go Gift-Givers Can Shop the Assortment with Ease on the Brand's Conversational Platforms

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1-800-Flowers.com introduced Wild Beauty, a new and exclusive collection of farm fresh bouquets featuring seasonal stems in a mix of textures and rich, vibrant colors. Designed for customers who appreciate a fresh, natural and youthful aesthetic, the collection is launching with eleven free-spirited designs perfect for gift-giving or entertaining.

The Siena Bouquet

These bouquets include freshly-cut flowers grown with love at select eco-friendly, sustainable farms and arrive loosely-wrapped with kraft paper inside a signature gift box. Customers can also opt to order a galvanized flower pail to complete the look.

"In creating these beautifully deconstructed bouquets, our talented design team drew inspiration from just gathered flowers and bohemian influences to deliver a fresh point of view we believe shoppers will love," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "We're excited to introduce Wild Beauty, showcasing our ongoing commitment to product innovation and providing differentiated offerings to help our customers express, connect and celebrate."

The Wild Beauty collection will feature new bouquet introductions seasonally, all with unique personalities. At launch, the collection includes:

Everyday Seasonal Bouquets

Each arrangement features a mix of textures, with florals and colors unique to the season. Based on availability, bouquets may include a gathering of roses, sunflowers, thistle, gerbera daisies, mini calla lilies and silver dollar eucalyptus, among others.

Charlotte

Chloe

Gabriella

Olivia

Sabrina

Siena

Fall Season Bouquets

Reflecting the colors of fall harvest, these arrangements feature striking sunflowers, spider mums and roses in burnt orange, tawny and various golden hues.

Hannah

Madison

Holiday Season Bouquets

Just in time for the holiday season ahead, these festive arrangements feature white, red, violet and mauve florals, mixed with jolly greens and winter-rustic accents.

Ava

ChristinaNoelle

In addition to traditional digital channels, on-the-go customers can conveniently shop the Wild Beauty collection on the brand's conversational platforms for delivery nationwide as follows:

Customers can instantly chat with a gift concierge on Apple Business Chat with their iOS devices and request the Wild Beauty collection. Plus, with Apple Pay it's easier than ever for shoppers to make a purchase with a couple of taps using Messages.

Gift-givers can easily browse the collection and transact with the 1-800-Flowers.com Assistant chatbot on Facebook Messenger.

Shoppers can use Google Assistant-enabled mobile devices ("Hey Google, talk to 1-800-Flowers").

