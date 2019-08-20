1 800 Flowers com : reg; Expands "The Plant Shop"

1-800-FLOWERS.COM® EXPANDS "THE PLANT SHOP"

AUG 20, 2019

New Offerings Include the Hottest Trending Houseplants, Seasonal Succulents, Plus "Green Thumb" Content and Resources for Plant Parents

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Plant Shopat 1-800-Flowers.com has expanded its offerings, introducing some of the most sought-after plants for home décor enthusiasts, gift-givers and plant lovers alike. With this expansion, The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com now offers nearly 150 plants, including houseplants, blooming plants, succulents, bonsai, bambooand more. Resources are also available to assist customers in selecting the perfect plant, as well as provide them with expert plant care tips.

"Plants are truly having a moment. Not only are they experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "The expansion of The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com reflects the incredible consumer interest we're seeing in plants and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings."

Houseplants That Are Ready for Their Insta Close - up

1-800-Flowers.com has added more than a dozen of the most in-demand green plants in a variety of sizes and prices, ranging from $39.99 - $199.99. Each of these houseplantsis available for two-day standard shipping nationwide (some restrictions apply*) and arrive in a contemporary neutral-toned planter. These popular species include:

Aloe Vera Shelf Plant

Dieffenbachia Floor Plant (Dumb Cane)- Also available in shelf and table size

Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant