1 800 Flowers com : reg; Expands "The Plant Shop"

1-800-FLOWERS.COM® EXPANDS "THE PLANT SHOP"
AUG 20, 2019
New Offerings Include the Hottest Trending Houseplants, Seasonal Succulents, Plus "Green Thumb" Content and Resources for Plant Parents
CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Plant Shopat 1-800-Flowers.com has expanded its offerings, introducing some of the most sought-after plants for home décor enthusiasts, gift-givers and plant lovers alike. With this expansion, The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com now offers nearly 150 plants, including houseplants, blooming plants, succulents, bonsai, bambooand more. Resources are also available to assist customers in selecting the perfect plant, as well as provide them with expert plant care tips.
"Plants are truly having a moment. Not only are they experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "The expansion of The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com reflects the incredible consumer interest we're seeing in plants and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings."
Houseplants That Are Ready for Their Insta Close - up
1-800-Flowers.com has added more than a dozen of the most in-demand green plants in a variety of sizes and prices, ranging from $39.99 - $199.99. Each of these houseplantsis available for two-day standard shipping nationwide (some restrictions apply*) and arrive in a contemporary neutral-toned planter. These popular species include:
Aloe Vera Shelf Plant
Dieffenbachia Floor Plant (Dumb Cane)- Also available in shelf and table size
Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant
Majesty Palm Floor Plant
Money Tree Floor Plant
Monstera Floor Plant
Parlor Palm Shelf Plant
Pilea Peperomioides Table Plant
Snake Floor Plant (Sansevieria)- Also available in table size
ZZ Floor Plant (Zamioculcas Zamifolia)- Also available in table size
Delightful and Decorative Succulents
In expanding The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com, the brand has added to its already robust assortment of easy-to-care-for succulents. The new offerings include a charming collection of Safari Animal Succulentsand a Succulent Terrariumdisplayed in a stylish glass container.
New Resources for Selecting and Caring for Plants
1-800-Flowers.com has introduced a Plant Gift Guide, a resource designed to help customers select and care for plants, including shopping by plant type and viewing best sellers. Additionally, a newly-launched 'Plant Corner' features exclusive curated content such as Easy-to-Care-forIndoor Plants, The 7 Best Plants to Use in Your Office, Health Benefits of Plantsand more.
Free Shipping on Plants for Celebrations Passport® M e m b e r s
Plant enthusiasts can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passportloyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.
Customers and gift-recipients are encouraged to join the conversation and share their love of plants with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram, using #MadeMeSmile.
*Shipping not available in AK, AZ, CA and HI.
About 1 - 800 - Flowers . com®
For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.comhas offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM,Inc.family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.
FLWS-18F
Disclaimer
1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 12:36:04 UTC