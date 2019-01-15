1 800 Flowers com : reg; Presents 2019 Valentine's Day Collection

1-800-FLOWERS.COM® PRESENTS 2019 VALENTINE'S DAY COLLECTION

JAN 15, 2019

The Floral Authority Introduces Its Truly Original Assortment of Blooms and Bouquets, Plus Themes That Will Influence Heartfelt Gift-Giving in The Weeks Ahead

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1-800-Flowers.com introduced its 2019 Valentine's Day collection, showcasing the themes expected to guide floral gifting during this season of romance. With a focus on product innovation, the new assortment features breath-taking arrangements of roses, including lovely long-lasting stems, as well as bouquets with flowers from eco-friendly, sustainable farms and captivating hot pink blooms.

The collection offers an array of differentiated designs at a wide range of price points, all available online and through a nationwide network of talented florists.

"Unveiling our Valentine's Day floral collection is something we look forward to each year. We're proud that our talented team of designers, with influence from our floral artisans in local markets, have created these exceptional new options for sending beautiful declarations of affection," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "We value the important role we play in helping gift-givers express, connect and celebrate their love and are laser-focused on our mission of delivering smiles to millions of Valentines over the coming weeks."

The themes that influenced the 1-800-Flowers.com 2019 Valentine's Day collection, and some of the designs representative of each category, are:

Ravishing Roses

Symbolizing love and admiration, roses continue to be the most popular and quintessential gift for Valentine's Day. Whether gifting boxed arrangements of preserved roses that last up to six months or fresh-cut roses in lush, elegantly-styled arrangements - all available in a wide variety of colors and sizes - roses always make the heart skip a beat.

Magnificent Roses™ - Preserved Roses That Last Up to Six Months ($125 - $175)

Heart's Desire Roses™ ($59.99 - $119.99)

Romantic Medley™ Roses ($54.99 - $96.99)

Valentine Magic™ ($69.99 - $109.99)

Victorian Romance™ ($59.99 - $79.99)

Untamed Romance

Perfect for the free-spirited Valentine, these farm fresh bouquets feature seasonal stems such as oriental and Peruvian lilies, silver dollar eucalyptus, and thistle, in a mix of textures and rich, vibrant colors. Loosely-gathered arrangements arrive lovingly-tucked inside a signature gift box and may be ordered to include a complementary vase.

Jordyn ($59.99 - $69.99)

Juliette ($69.99 - $79.99)

Stella ($54.99 - $64.99)

Assorted Roses and Peruvian Lilies ($34.99 - $61.99)

Sizzling Hot Pink Petals

Bold and bright, hot pink has emerged as one of the most sought-after hues for expressing love and romance. 1-800-Flowers.com has designed an assortment of beautiful mixed bouquets featuring endearing blooms in this dynamic hue, including gerbera daisies, carnations and lilies.

Because You're Mine™ Flower Bouquet ($79.99 - $99.99)

Magnificent Pink Rose & Lily ($54.99 - $76.99)

Sweetheart Medley™ ($59.99 - $79.99)

Straight From the Heart™ ($74.99 - $124.99)

The WOW Factor

When the occasion calls for grand gestures, lavish and oversized arrangements set the scene for unforgettable moments. With gorgeous gatherings of up to 100 classic long-stem roses, abundant bouquets featuring sumptuous blooms, and more, 1-800-Flowers.com has created a premium collection that sets the standard for "WOW."

Adoring Love Bouquet™ ($99.99 - $124.99)

100 Premium Long-Stem Red Roses ($349.99)

Marquis by Waterford® Blushing Rose & Lily Bouquet ($139.99 - $159.99) Ultimate Elegance™ Long Stem Pink Roses ($119.99 - $209.99)

Valentine's Day gift-givers, and recipients alike, are encouraged to connect with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #WOWThatsLove.

About 1-800-Flowers.com®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

