DGAP-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Offer/Capital Increase

11880 Solutions AG: Publication of a takeover offer and consideration of a capital increase from authorised capital



23-Jul-2019 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Essen, 23 July 2019 - 11880 Solutions AG, Essen, (WKN 511880) announces that today united vertical media GmbH, Nuremberg, has published the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares of 11880 Solutions AG. The acceptance period runs from 23 July 2019 to 20 August 2019, and the offer price is EUR 1.87 per share.



In this context, 11880 Solutions AG announces that the Company is considering the implementation of a capital increase from authorised capital in return for cash contributions by issuing 1,911,109 new shares after completion of the takeover offer. Subject to a corresponding resolution by the Company's Management Board and Supervisory Board, the capital increase is to be carried out by disapplying pre-emption rights and allowing only united vertical media GmbH to subscribe for and acquire the new shares. The issue price for the new shares will be determined based on the stock market price prevailing at the time the capital increase is carried out. The cash inflow is to be invested in a new IT infrastructure, which is urgently required to increase customer acquisition and customer loyalty. The Company also intends to broaden and accelerate its efforts to establish the very successfully launched platforms BESTEN.de and JOB.de in the market.







Contact:

Anja Meyer

11880 Solutions AG

Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188

E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com 23-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

