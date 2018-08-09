Log in
08/09/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
11880 Solutions AG continues on its turnaround trajectory in the first half of 2018: Positive EBITDA and revenue growth at Group level

09.08.2018 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 9 August 2018 - 11880 Solutions AG today announced revenues of EUR 20.8 million for the first six months of 2018, up on the prior-year figure of EUR 20.4 million. EBITDA was lifted significantly to EUR 0.1 million, from EUR -0.7 million in the same period in 2017.
 
Revenue performance in the digital business has been particularly pleasing: In the first six months of the current year, 11880 Solutions AG generated revenue of EUR 14.7 million in this segment. This represents an increase of EUR 1.5 million compared with the same period in 2017 (EUR 13.2 million). As expected, revenues in the directory assistance business again contracted to EUR 6.1 million in the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: EUR 7.2 million). In this segment, however, the third-party call centre business performed very strongly in the reporting period, offsetting the declining call volume of the 11880* service number as much as possible.
 
In the first six months of the 2018 financial year, the Company managed to acquire 6,700 new customers in its Digital segment, while at the same time reducing costs further.
 
"Our company continued its positive performance in the first half of 2018. We are on track with our turnaround and are creating an increasingly solid basis for a successful future for our company," says Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. "The rapidly increasing use of our 11880.com and werkenntdenBESTEN.de portals shows that our corporate customers effectively reach their customers with our products. One million consumers already use werkenntdenBesten each month. This is precisely where we will continue our strategy in the coming months and further expand our services for both consumers and businesses."
 
The full 2018 half-yearly report is available at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
 
* EUR 1.99 per minute from a Deutsche Telekom land line. Other prices may apply to calls made from mobile networks. Text message inquiries are just EUR 1.99 (Vodafone D2 portion: EUR 0.12) in Germany.



Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 089/ 8954-1188
Fax: 089/ 8954-1189
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

09.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Kruppstraße 74
45145 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0395 - 560 99 - 0
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806
WKN: 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

712395  09.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=712395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
