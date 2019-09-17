Log in
11 88 0 SOLUTIONS AG (PRE-REINCORPORATN)

(TGT)
11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/17/2019 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 11880 Solutions AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.09.2019 / 17:33
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Sep 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
21022200


17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

875109  17.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 45,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,90 M
Net income 2019 -1,31 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -90,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 37,6 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,64  €
Last Close Price 1,80  €
Spread / Highest target 3,89%
Spread / Average Target -9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Maar Chairman-Management Board
Michael R. Wiesbrock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ilona Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Grüßhaber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Sturm Member-Supervisory Board
