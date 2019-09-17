11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
09/17/2019 | 11:35am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.09.2019 / 17:33
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
16 Sep 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
21022200
17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de