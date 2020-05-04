111 : Launched the Overseas Direct Delivery Service

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (" 111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China, announced today that it has launched its Overseas Direct Delivery service (the "Service") addressing the critical global shortage of personal protective equipment ("PPE") since March. The Service provides direct delivery of masks, disposable gloves, protective gowns and other equipment much needed for personal and community safety. Users will also be able to access the service via 111's flagship stores on Amazon.com and Aliexpress.com.

111 partners with logistic and delivery companies including UPS, FedEx and DHL to deliver supplies of anti-coronavirus PPE through its "Overseas Direct Delivery" service. 111's "Overseas Direct Delivery" service will be available in over 200 countries across 5 continents. Users will be able to access the service from the hardest hit countries such as US, Italy, Spain, Japan, etc.

Mr. Pengcheng Zhu, Co-Chief Operating Officer of 111 commented, "111 has set up a team to manage outbound shipping, tracking and delivery services for international orders. To ensure smooth delivery of our orders, we select and work with different logistics service providers who have import trading expertise in their respective countries."

The experience gained from COVID-19 over the last 2 months has further strengthened the foundation of 111's critical supply chains management for critical medical supplies. At the outset of COVID-19 outbreak , the Company has setup a pandemic command center and assembled a strategic procurement team to purchase and stockpile essential medical materials including face masks, disposable gloves, medical gowns, and goggles from Switzerland, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, South Korea and other countries, to ensure these essential goods in sufficient supply throughout the duration of the epidemic.

111 will follow closely the international developments of the pandemic and prepare to roll out additional measures to play our part in supporting the global fight against COVID-19.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

