111 : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 15, 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

111's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 15, 2019 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-507-1610 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2792 or 300-820-34 China: 4001-203-170 or 8008-700-210 International: +61-283-733-610 Passcode: 9888524

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 9:59 A.M. ET on August 23, 2019:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 9888524

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 111's website at Website http://ir.111.com.cn/.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and medical services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online medical services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's New Retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.

Ms. Monica Mu

IR Director

ir@111.com.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE 111, Inc.