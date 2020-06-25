Log in
11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/25/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.06.2020 / 11:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

25.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1079071  25.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
