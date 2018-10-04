Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  1300 Smiles Limited    ONT   AU000000ONT7

1300 SMILES LIMITED (ONT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

1300 Smiles : How looking good also includes your teeth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 03:28am CEST

We all want to look good, it's what gets us noticed, hair, nails, make-up, clothes, but, what about our teeth what can we do to give them a 'style makeover'?

Actually, there's quite a lot that can be done from tooth whitening to veneers and much in between. But, like everything in life, there must be a good foundation to begin with and looking after your teeth with a good oral health routine and dental check-up programme is one of the most important. If you've got the foundations right, then it's onto making improvements.

With a white smile you exude confidence, youth and vitality

People love white teeth, it's a sign of health, youth and vitality. Flash a row of white teeth in a smile and your confidence shines through. So, can everyone get white teeth? The simple answer is yes, everyone can have white teeth, however, the processes may be different for each case, so here's our quick guide to whitening.

In chair whitening

In chair whitening is one of the quickest ways to enhance your teeth to a bright smile. Your dentist will use a process that's safe and comfortable during the treatment, under strict dental conditions to ensure that your teeth or gums are kept safe. As with all whitening treatments the processes used may result in sensitivity if not used correctly, so our dentists only use the most tried and tested methods that we know are both safe and reliable. Depending on the level of brightness you want to achieve you may require more than one session.

Take home whitening kit

The take home kit allows you to undertake the whitening process away from the dental practice. However, some work is done in practice to produce the moulds which surround the teeth during whitening. Take home kits are a reduced strength whitening solution that's safe to use away from practice. Therefore, your whitening will take longer and over more sessions at home, typically a few hours at a time. Although it takes a bit longer, the finished result is totally in your control and can be repeated at home in six months or a year, whenever you feel you need it.

Veneers

Veneers are thin pieces of ceramic that are carefully bonded to your own teeth by a dental professional. They offer strength and stain resistance much the same as your original teeth. However, each veneer can be made to look like a perfect version of a tooth, both in shape and whiteness. They are perfect for covering small imperfections in a tooth and the look you'll get is of celebrity quality. Veneers will need a few visits to your 1300SMILES dentist for measuring, pre-fitting and fitting.

Crowns

Crowns are made to cover the whole of your tooth right down to the gum line. Think of them as a tooth cover. They are strong and can be coloured to provide a whiter smile, or if you are just having a few, they are matched to your own tooth colour. Crowns will take a few visits to your 1300SMILES dentist for measuring, pre-fitting and fitting.

In all instances you will need to keep a good oral routine to maintain the brightness whichever method you use. Different foods, smoking and drinking tea, coffee and wine can all slowly discolour white teeth if you don't follow simple oral hygiene rules.

At 1300SMILES we want everyone to have a whiter smile, so call us or use the convenient appointment button below to start your journey into a confident smile once more. And what's more we easy ways to pay including ZIP.

Whatever level you find yourself in our Dentists at 1300SMILES will be able to assist you.

Book your appointment today using the green button below, or call us at your local 1300SMILES dentists, a complete location list is available here.

Disclaimer

1300 Smiles Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 01:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1300 SMILES LIMITED
03:28a1300 SMILES : How looking good also includes your teeth
PU
09/271300 SMILES : What your breath tells you about your oral health
PU
09/201300 SMILES : What to do in a dental emergency – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
09/051300 SMILES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/221300 SMILES : Child Dental Benefits Schedule – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
08/061300 SMILES : Seniors Oral Health – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
08/061300 SMILES : Diet & Nutrition – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
08/061300 SMILES : Toddlers first set of teeth – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
08/061300 SMILES : Pregnancy & Oral Health – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
08/061300 SMILES : Flossing – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 44,2 M
EBIT 2019 12,6 M
Net income 2019 8,75 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 17,33
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart 1300 SMILES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
1300 Smiles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl Shane Holmes Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert Francis Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Evonne Collier Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Wyatt Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1300 SMILES LIMITED-4.74%109
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)57.02%47 730
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE3.67%32 572
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.72%17 663
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.32%14 715
DAVITA0.69%12 142
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.