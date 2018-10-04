1300 Smiles : How looking good also includes your teeth

We all want to look good, it's what gets us noticed, hair, nails, make-up, clothes, but, what about our teeth what can we do to give them a 'style makeover'?

Actually, there's quite a lot that can be done from tooth whitening to veneers and much in between. But, like everything in life, there must be a good foundation to begin with and looking after your teeth with a good oral health routine and dental check-up programme is one of the most important. If you've got the foundations right, then it's onto making improvements.

With a white smile you exude confidence, youth and vitality

People love white teeth, it's a sign of health, youth and vitality. Flash a row of white teeth in a smile and your confidence shines through. So, can everyone get white teeth? The simple answer is yes, everyone can have white teeth, however, the processes may be different for each case, so here's our quick guide to whitening.

In chair whitening

In chair whitening is one of the quickest ways to enhance your teeth to a bright smile. Your dentist will use a process that's safe and comfortable during the treatment, under strict dental conditions to ensure that your teeth or gums are kept safe. As with all whitening treatments the processes used may result in sensitivity if not used correctly, so our dentists only use the most tried and tested methods that we know are both safe and reliable. Depending on the level of brightness you want to achieve you may require more than one session.

Take home whitening kit

The take home kit allows you to undertake the whitening process away from the dental practice. However, some work is done in practice to produce the moulds which surround the teeth during whitening. Take home kits are a reduced strength whitening solution that's safe to use away from practice. Therefore, your whitening will take longer and over more sessions at home, typically a few hours at a time. Although it takes a bit longer, the finished result is totally in your control and can be repeated at home in six months or a year, whenever you feel you need it.

Veneers

Veneers are thin pieces of ceramic that are carefully bonded to your own teeth by a dental professional. They offer strength and stain resistance much the same as your original teeth. However, each veneer can be made to look like a perfect version of a tooth, both in shape and whiteness. They are perfect for covering small imperfections in a tooth and the look you'll get is of celebrity quality. Veneers will need a few visits to your 1300SMILES dentist for measuring, pre-fitting and fitting.

Crowns

Crowns are made to cover the whole of your tooth right down to the gum line. Think of them as a tooth cover. They are strong and can be coloured to provide a whiter smile, or if you are just having a few, they are matched to your own tooth colour. Crowns will take a few visits to your 1300SMILES dentist for measuring, pre-fitting and fitting.

In all instances you will need to keep a good oral routine to maintain the brightness whichever method you use. Different foods, smoking and drinking tea, coffee and wine can all slowly discolour white teeth if you don't follow simple oral hygiene rules.

