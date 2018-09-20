1300 Smiles : What to do in a dental emergency – 1300SMILES Dentists

A simple and practical guide by 1300SMILES dentists

At 1300SMILES dentists we always want to make sure that whatever happens to your oral health we have it covered. So, what should you do if you encounter tooth trauma such as toothache or a chipped tooth? We have some simple solutions below to help you if you were to ever encounter such a situation.

Toothache:

There are many reasons you could suffer from a toothache, below are just a few:

Tooth decay

Abscessed tooth/Infected nerve

Fractured tooth

Damaged filling or dental work

Chewing gum or grinding teethInfections in the mouth

In addition to the sharp pains around your tooth, symptoms of a toothache may include fever, a foul taste in your mouth, and swelling around the tooth.

Tooth trauma:

Tooth trauma can happen through any form of an accident that can cause a broken tooth or a knocked out tooth such as:

Accidental falls

Car accidents

Sporting accidents

Biting down on something hard

What can I do until I see my dentist?

When you have a toothache or have just suffered a tooth trauma-it's best to never ignore any kind of pain in your mouth. Pain is your body's way of letting you know that something is wrong. If you have any sort of pain in your mouth, make an appointment with your dentist right away.

Once you have called your local 1300SMILES dentist and made an appointment, here are a few things you can do.

If you have a toothache:

Take over the counter pain medication

Rinse your mouth with warm salt water

Put an ice pack beside your cheek for numb the affected area

Keep a record of your pain

Keep your teeth clean

If you have a broken tooth:

If the edge of the broken tooth is jagged, put a piece of gum or gauze over the edge to keep it from cutting your cheeks or tongue.

If you are in pain, take some over the counter pain medication

If your tooth is knocked out:

Try to fit the tooth back into the socket, bite down gently to keep it in place. Use gauze or a wet tea bag for cushioning. Make sure you do not accidentally swallow the tooth.

If you cannot put the tooth back into the socket, keep it in a glass with a little bit of whole milk or saliva to preserve it.

Apply gauze or pressure if there is bleeding

Whatever type of or oral emergency you have you should always contact your 1300SMILES dental practice as soon as you can. Getting to see an oral health professional as quickly as possible can, in many cases, limit the amount of discomfort, pain or inconvenience you are experiencing. So, pick up the phone and ring us on 1300 764 537, or use the messenger service on Facebook. Whichever way you choose someone will get back to you quickly and be able to advise what to do next.

We hope you never have to use this guide, but, if you do please know that we are there to help you at 1300SMILES dentists.