1300 SMILES LIMITED    ONT   AU000000ONT7

1300 SMILES LIMITED (ONT)
News

1300 Smiles : What your breath tells you about your oral health

09/27/2018

We all associate fresh breath with good health and we all want to smell sweet for those close to us. But, what if our breath doesn't smell too good, what could be wrong and how do we fix that?

First, if we've eaten spicy foods, garlic or onion then it could be the odour from the food that's causing the smell. Cleaning your teeth and or using a mouthwash will remove much of your bad breath after eating food. You could also chew a sugar free gum which also promotes saliva in the mouth which is also good for neutralising acid build up. But, what if it isn't food that's causing that odour?

Halitosis

Halitosis is the technical term for bad breath and can be attributed to many of the causes of bad breath. Tea, coffee, alcohol and smoking are some of the most common factors to halitosis but other factors such as bad or rotting teeth, poor gum health, respiratory tract infections and some kidney diseases can all give you halitosis.

The human body is very complex and there are many causes to bad breath, however, the ones we come across more commonly are:

Gum disease

There are many factors that can contribute to gum disease, such as smoking, poor diet or poor dental hygiene, in fact too many to mention. Sometimes you may have a metallic taste other times just an odd taste, but, what you will notice is the bad smell coming from your mouth. Gum disease can also be referred to as Gingivitis & Periodontitis with bacteria at the gum line being a major culprit. Look for signs other than bad breath such as bleeding gums, swollen gums or red gums.

Poor oral hygiene

If you don't clean your teeth properly, including flossing, then particles of food and other debris in the mouth can react with bacteria and cause poor smelling breath. It is so important for anyone at any age to carefully tailor their oral health routine to include flossing and correct brushing. This also includes the surface of the tongue which can retain bacteria on the surface which reacts with other things. Interdental cleaning, such as flossing, gets rid of the debris between the teeth, the areas that ordinary brushes miss so don't neglect the power of the floss!

So, what can be done?

At 1300SMILES our dentists assess every case of bad breath individually. If you've been consulted by your physician then we will work from their diagnosis, otherwise we will undertake a thorough check to find the cause.

Masking the smell is one part of the treatment, making a patient feel relaxed and comfortable with their condition is also big part of our remedy and finding a solution that will work for you is our ultimate goal.

There are many treatments that can be used and depending on the severity of the situation it may be treated with a new oral health routine or the use of medication, other oral health routines containing washes or even medication implants.

Whatever level you find yourself in our Dentists at 1300SMILES will be able to assist you.

Book your appointment today using the green button below, or call us at your local 1300SMILES dentists, a complete location list is available here.

Disclaimer

1300 Smiles Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 01:00:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 44,2 M
EBIT 2019 12,6 M
Net income 2019 8,75 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 154 M
Chart 1300 SMILES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
1300 Smiles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl Shane Holmes Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert Francis Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Evonne Collier Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Wyatt Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1300 SMILES LIMITED-3.56%112
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)53.14%46 550
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE0.77%32 133
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.91%17 378
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.24%14 704
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.15%11 760
