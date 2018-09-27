1300 Smiles : What your breath tells you about your oral health

We all associate fresh breath with good health and we all want to smell sweet for those close to us. But, what if our breath doesn't smell too good, what could be wrong and how do we fix that?

First, if we've eaten spicy foods, garlic or onion then it could be the odour from the food that's causing the smell. Cleaning your teeth and or using a mouthwash will remove much of your bad breath after eating food. You could also chew a sugar free gum which also promotes saliva in the mouth which is also good for neutralising acid build up. But, what if it isn't food that's causing that odour?

Halitosis

Halitosis is the technical term for bad breath and can be attributed to many of the causes of bad breath. Tea, coffee, alcohol and smoking are some of the most common factors to halitosis but other factors such as bad or rotting teeth, poor gum health, respiratory tract infections and some kidney diseases can all give you halitosis.

The human body is very complex and there are many causes to bad breath, however, the ones we come across more commonly are:

Gum disease

There are many factors that can contribute to gum disease, such as smoking, poor diet or poor dental hygiene, in fact too many to mention. Sometimes you may have a metallic taste other times just an odd taste, but, what you will notice is the bad smell coming from your mouth. Gum disease can also be referred to as Gingivitis & Periodontitis with bacteria at the gum line being a major culprit. Look for signs other than bad breath such as bleeding gums, swollen gums or red gums.

Poor oral hygiene

If you don't clean your teeth properly, including flossing, then particles of food and other debris in the mouth can react with bacteria and cause poor smelling breath. It is so important for anyone at any age to carefully tailor their oral health routine to include flossing and correct brushing. This also includes the surface of the tongue which can retain bacteria on the surface which reacts with other things. Interdental cleaning, such as flossing, gets rid of the debris between the teeth, the areas that ordinary brushes miss so don't neglect the power of the floss!

So, what can be done?

At 1300SMILES our dentists assess every case of bad breath individually. If you've been consulted by your physician then we will work from their diagnosis, otherwise we will undertake a thorough check to find the cause.

Masking the smell is one part of the treatment, making a patient feel relaxed and comfortable with their condition is also big part of our remedy and finding a solution that will work for you is our ultimate goal.

There are many treatments that can be used and depending on the severity of the situation it may be treated with a new oral health routine or the use of medication, other oral health routines containing washes or even medication implants.

