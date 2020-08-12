Log in
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.    PIH

1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(PIH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS 8.00% CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A

08/12/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

St. Petersburg, FL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on June 15, 2020 and ending on September 14, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on August 12, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on June 15, 2020 and ends on September 14, 2020. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to holders of record on September 1, 2020. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “PIHPP”.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services to unaffiliated companies.

Additional Information
Additional information about 1347 Property Insurance Holding, Inc., including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, can be found at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, or at PIH’s corporate website: www.1347pih.com.

CONTACT: -OR-INVESTOR RELATIONS:
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group Inc.
Kyle Cerminara Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Chairman of the Board of Directors Vice President
(704) 323-6851 / kyle@fundamentalglobal.com
 (212) 836-9626 / jhellman@equityny.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,60 M - -
Net income 2019 0,31 M - -
Net cash 2019 28,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -30,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 27,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 16,9x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Larry Gene Swets Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Kyle Cerminara Chairman
John Steven Hill CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Scott D. Wollney Independent Director
Dennis A. Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.85%28
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.95%31 615
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-12.44%30 363
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.89%30 242
SAMPO OYJ-18.30%20 780
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.36%15 454
