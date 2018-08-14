1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the “Company”), a property and casualty insurance holding company offering specialty insurance to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Florida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”), announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on June 15, 2018 and ending on September 14, 2018.

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on August 14, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on June 15, 2018 and ends on September 14, 2018. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2018 to holders of record on September 1, 2018. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “PIHPP”.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and Texas through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”). Maison was recently licensed in the State of Florida and began covering risks in the state via the assumption of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation of Florida on December 19, 2017. The Company’s insurance offerings for customers currently include homeowners, wind and hail only, manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.

