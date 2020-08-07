Log in
180 Degree Capital Corp.    TURN

180 DEGREE CAPITAL CORP.

(TURN)
  Report
News 
News

180 Degree Capital Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, August 10, 2020 and to Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

08/07/2020 | 09:01am EDT

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020, shortly after the close of the public markets.  It will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9am Eastern Time to discuss these results.  The dial-in information for the call is noted below:

U.S. Domestic Dial-In Number: (712) 770-4598

International Dial-In Numbers:
https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/180degreecapital/files/International-Dial-In-Numbers-4-2019.pdf

Passcode: 415049

Webcast: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/180degreecapital

Presentation materials along with a replay of the meeting will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds.  Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn.  Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:
Daniel B. Wolfe
180 Degree Capital Corp.
973-746-4500

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
