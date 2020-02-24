180 Degree Capital : FY 2019 Call Slides 0 02/24/2020 | 05:22pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Value Creation Through Constructive Activism Q Q4 2019 Shareholder Update Call February 25, 2020 1 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking statements are intended to be made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in privately held and publicly traded companies and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, 180 Degree Capital Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. 2 Summary of Q4 2019 Increases in stock price, NAV/share, and cash + liquid securities:

Stock Price: $2.1368 -> $2.15 (+0.6%) NAV/Share: $3.05 -> $3.06 (+0.3%) Stock Price/NAV: 70% -> 70% Cash + Liquid Securities*: $48.4 million -> $51.2 million (+6%)

Portfolio notes

Public portfolio net value increased by approximately $3.9 million from prior quarter. Increases in value led by QMCO ($3.1 million) and MRSN ($1.3 million). Decrease in value of MVEN ($0.6 million) was largest offset to increases in value. One new position initiated in Q4 (PBPB), and committed to invest $4 million upon merger of Alta Equipment Company with B. Riley Principal Merger Corporation (a SPAC). This investment closed in February 2020. Private portfolio net value change decreased $1.8 million from the prior quarter. Decreases driven by Nanosys (financing risk/est. transaction terms), ORIG3N (financing risk)

and D-Wave Systems (market adj. factor) Increases driven by AgBiome (financing terms) and Petra Pharma (potential outlicensing transaction)

Market notes:

Microcap indices increased materially following declines in the prior quarter.

* Net of unsettled trades as of the end of the quarters, respectively. 3 Historical Trend of NAV Three-Year Growth of NAV of 30.8% Versus 20.5% for the Russell Microcap Index $3.2 $3 $2.8 $2.6 $3.06 $2.4 $2.60 $2.64 $2.2 $2.34 $2 /31/2019 31/2018 12 /31/2016 31/2017 30/2017 30/2017 12 /31/2017 30/2018 30/2018 12 /31/2018 31/2019 30/2019 30/2019 12 3/ 6/ 9/ 3/ 6/ 9/ 3/ 6/ 9/ 4 TURN Stock Price Discount to NAV History Discount to NAV reduced by 11% since end of 2016 5 Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q3 2019 to Q4 2019 $3.50 $3.40 $3.30 $3.20 $3.10 $3.00 $2.90 $2.80 $2.70 $2.60 $2.50 Public Private Portfolio (Net) Portfolio (Net) NAV as of NAV as of $0.13 $0.06 9/30/19 $0.06 12/31/19 Operating Expenses Including 2017 Deferred and 2019 Annual Bonus Compensation Accrual and $3.05 Net of Income $3.06 6 Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 Public Private $3.40 Portfolio (Net) Portfolio (Net) $0.13 $3.20 $0.17 NAV as of 12/31/19 $3.00 $0.72 Operating Expenses Including 2017 Deferred and 2019 Annual Bonus $2.80 Compensation Accrual and $3.06 NAV as of Net of Income 12/31/18 $2.60 $2.64 Note: Interest write-off related to PWA included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results. 7 Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2016 to Q4 2019 $3.75 Public Portfolio Private Portfolio Restructuring Expenses (Net) (Net) and Additional Shares $3.50 Outstanding $0.06 $0.06 $3.25 $0.34 NAV as of 12/31/19 $3.00 $1.18 Operating Expenses Including 2017 Paid $2.75 and Deferred and 2019 Annual Bonus Compensation $2.50 NAV as of Accrual Net of Income $3.06 12/31/16 $2.25 $2.34 $2.00 Appreciation of MRSN pre-IPO to the IPO price is allocated to the private portfolio and post-IPO to the public portfolio. Interest write-off related to PWA 8 included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results. Our Public Positions Had a Positive Q4 2019 - Largest Increases in Value Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Increased by $3.1 million ($0.10/share) from $5.70 to $7.42 (+30.2%)

First report after completing restatement viewed positively. Management team also held multiple investor meetings throughout the quarter. Sold 177,000 shares during quarter at average sale price of $6.26/share. Stock is down (28.7)% through February 24, 2020.

Mersana Therapeutics: Increased by $1.3 million ($0.04/share) from $1.58 to $5.73 (262.7%)

Shareholder churn completed leading to renewed interest in the stock Anticipation for next target announcements in Q1 2020 as well as update on on-going clinical trial. Sold 201,100 shares during quarter at average sale price of $5.81/share. Sold remaining 100,000 shares in Q1 2020 at average sale price of $7.35/share.

9 Largest Decrease in Value and Other Notable Portfolio Events in Q4 2019 TheMaven, Inc. (MVEN): Decreased by $(0.6) million ($(0.02)/share) from $0.70 to $0.6585 (-(5.9)%)

(-(5.9)%) Valued based on VWAP of at least 1% of outstanding shares traded. No material developments during Q4 2019. MVEN issued a press release in early 2020 noting that it generated $45 million in revenue in Q4 2019 and guided to $160 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA in 2020. The company also noted material increases in metrics for Sports Illustrated. Stock 1%-trading volume VWAP is up 16.8% from 1%-trading VWAP through February 24, 2020.

Lantronix, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million (0.01/share) from $3.35 to $3.55 (+6.0%)

Announced acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation and debt financing for the transaction. Its fiscal first quarter results were viewed generally positive. Stock is down (6.2)% through February 24, 2020.

Synacor, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million ($0.01/share) from $1.40 to $1.52 (+8.6%)

AT&T portal wound-down as of September 30, 2019. Company completed reduction in staff and continues efforts to right-size its business. Focus now on growth of software business. In February 2020, SYNC announced a merger with QUMU. Stock is down 24.3% through February 24, 2020.

10 Public Portfolio Performance in Q4 2019 Gross Cash Total Shares IPO PPS / Avg. Investment / Ticker Shares Shares Total Shares Avg. Sale PPS on Cash Received Value @ Value + Cash Total Net Owned on PPS @ Purchase Value @ From Sales/ % Change Symbol 9/30/19 Purchased Sold on 12/31/19 09/30/19 PPS PPS 12/31/19 09/30/19 Invested Distributions 12/31/19 Received Change EMKR 652,508 - - 652,508 $3.07 $3.04 $2,003,200 $- $- $1,983,624 $1,983,624 $(19,575) (1.0%) IOTS 197,492 5,097 5,197 197,392 $8.56 $7.96 $8.21 $8.50 $1,690,532 $40,596 $42,689 $1,677,832 $1,720,521 $(10,606) (0.6%) ITI 350,000 20,600 - 370,600 $5.745 $4.73 $4.99 $2,010,750 $97,408 $- $1,849,294 $1,849,294 $(258,864) (12.3%) LTRX 885,828 66,214 - 952,042 $3.35 $3.11 $3.55 $2,967,524 $206,114 $- $3,379,749 $3,379,749 $206,111 6.5% MRSN 301,100 - 201,100 100,000 $1.58 $5.81 $5.73 $475,738 $- $1,169,363 $573,000 $1,742,363 $1,266,625 266.2% MVEN* 14,000,000 1,428,571 - 15,428,571 $0.70 $0.70 $0.6585 $9,800,000 $1,000,000 $- $10,159,731 $10,159,731 $(640,269) (5.9%) PBPB - 1,122,049 - 1,122,049 $- $4.31 $4.22 $- $4,835,101 $- $4,735,047 $4,735,047 $(100,054) (2.1%) QMCO 1,900,000 - 177,000 1,723,000 $5.70 $6.26 $7.42 $10,830,000 $- $1,108,868 $12,784,660 $13,893,528 $3,063,528 28.3% SYNC** 1,602,420 9,462 - 1,611,882 $1.40 $- $1.52 $2,243,388 $- $- $2,450,061 $2,450,061 $206,673 9.2% TST*** 471,521 - - 471,521 $0.045 $0.045 $21,218 $- $- $21,218 $21,218 $- -% Other**** $129,234 $67,026 $217,532 $4,153 $221,685 $25,425 13.0% Public Portfolio Gross Totals $32,171,583 $6,246,244 $2,538,452 $39,618,369 $42,156,821 $3,738,994 Public Portfolio Gross Total Return 7.7% Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has approx. 48 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio. 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into approx. 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above. 180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19. *** As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV. 11 **** "Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly and/or immaterial warrant positions. YTD 2019 Public Portfolio Performance Gross Cash Total Shares IPO PPS / Avg. Investment / Ticker Shares Shares Total Shares Avg. Sale PPS on Cash Received Value @ Value + Cash Total Net Owned on PPS @ Purchase Value @ From Sales/ % Change Symbol 12/31/18 Purchased Sold on 12/31/19 12/31/18 PPS PPS 12/31/19 12/31/18 Invested Distributions 12/31/19 Received Change AIRG 188,784 65,998 254,782 - $9.91 $10.43 $13.32 $- $1,870,849 $688,550 $3,393,494 $- $3,393,494 $834,094 32.6% EMKR 564,828 87,680 - 652,508 $4.20 $3.73 $3.04 $2,372,278 $327,389 $- $1,983,624 $1,983,624 $(716,043) (26.5%) IMI 1,411,729 1,387,325 2,799,054 - $1.01 $1.12 $1.16 $- $1,425,846 $1,548,227 $3,235,135 $- $3,235,135 $261,062 8.8% IOTS 1,116,675 5,097 924,380 197,392 $4.40 $7.96 $8.94 $8.50 $4,913,370 $40,596 $8,261,648 $1,677,832 $9,939,480 $4,985,514 100.6% ITI - 597,186 226,586 370,600 $- $4.36 $5.36 $4.99 $- $2,604,884 $1,214,114 $1,849,294 $3,063,408 $458,524 17.6% LTRX 400,000 552,042 - 952,042 $2.94 $3.21 $3.55 $1,176,000 $1,770,516 $- $3,379,749 $3,379,749 $433,234 14.7% MRSN 301,100 - 201,100 100,000 $4.08 $5.81 $5.73 $1,228,488 $- $1,169,363 $573,000 $1,742,363 $513,875 41.8% MVEN* - 15,428,571 - 15,428,571 $- $0.52 $0.6585 $- $8,000,000 $- $10,159,731 $10,159,731 $2,159,731 27.0% PBPB - 1,122,049 - 1,122,049 $- $4.31 $4.22 $- $4,835,101 $- $4,735,047 $4,735,047 $(100,054) (2.1%) PCTI - 447,310 447,310 - $- $4.52 $6.95 $- $- $2,019,605 $3,108,615 $- $3,108,615 $1,089,010 53.9% QMCO - 2,104,191 381,191 1,723,000 $- $2.62 $5.87 $7.42 $- $5,516,172 $2,237,380 $12,784,660 $15,022,040 $9,505,868 172.3% SYNC** 1,595,306 16,576 - 1,611,882 $1.48 $1.56 $1.52 $2,361,053 $11,114 $- $2,450,061 $2,450,061 $77,894 3.3% TST*** 466,855 4,666 - 471,521 $2.03 $17.13 $0.045 $9,477,161 $22,833 $12,015,972 $21,218 $12,037,190 $2,537,197 26.7% Other**** $45,745 $977,078 $1,070,823 $4,153 $1,074,976 $52,153 5.1% Public Portfolio Gross Totals $24,870,790 $28,362,064 $35,706,543 $39,618,369 $75,324,912 $22,092,058 Public Portfolio Gross Total Return 70.8% Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180")is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio. 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above. 180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.

TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period. Cash received from sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest 12 from TST SPV. "Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions. Public Portfolio Performance End of 2016-End of Q4 2019 Total Shares IPO PPS / Avg. Gross Cash Ticker Shares Total Shares Avg. Sale PPS on Investment / Received Value @ Value + Cash Total Net Owned on Shares Sold PPS @ Purchase Value @ Cash Invested From Sales/ % Change Symbol 12/31/16 Purchased on 12/31/19 12/31/16 PPS PPS 12/31/19 12/31/16 Distributions 12/31/19 Received Change AIRG - 256,282 256,282 - $- $9.04 $13.31 $- $- $2,315,666 $3,411,635 $- $3,411,635 $1,095,970 47.3% EMKR - 704,008 51,500 652,508 $- $4.73 $6.85 $3.04 $- $3,330,269 $352,528 $1,983,624 $2,336,152 $(994,117) (29.9%) ENUM 7,966,368 - 7,966,368 - $1,035,628 $0.01 $- $1,035,628 $- $87,041 $- $87,041 $(948,587) (91.6%) HEAR - 285,714 285,714 - $- $3.50 $17.13 $- $- $1,000,000 $4,893,675 $- $4,893,675 $3,893,675 389.4% IMI - 2,799,054 2,799,054 - $- $1.03 $1.16 $- $- $2,876,888 $3,235,135 $- $3,235,135 $358,247 12.5% IOTS 1,769,868 537,404 2,109,880 197,392 $3,274,256 $5.24 $8.72 $8.50 $3,274,256 $2,814,308 $18,396,422 $1,677,832 $20,074,254 $13,985,690 229.7% ITI - 597,186 226,586 370,600 $- $4.36 $5.36 $4.99 $- $2,604,884 $1,214,114 $1,849,294 $3,063,408 $458,524 17.6% LTRX - 952,042 - 952,042 $- $3.41 $3.55 $- $3,246,095 $- $3,379,749 $3,379,749 $133,654 4.1% MRSN* 294,554 84,438 278,992 100,000 $4,418,355 $9.29 $9.97 $5.73 $4,418,355 $784,666 $2,781,938 $573,000 $3,354,938 $(1,848,083) (35.5%) MVEN** - 15,428,571 - 15,428,571 $- $0.52 $0.6585 $- $8,000,000 $- $10,159,731 $10,159,731 $2,159,731 27.0% PBPB - 1,122,049 - 1,122,049 $- $4.31 $4.22 $- $4,835,101 $- $4,735,047 $4,735,047 $(100,054) (2.1%) PCTI - 447,310 447,310 - $- $4.52 6.95 $- $- $2,019,605 $3,108,615 $- $3,108,615 $1,089,010 53.9% PDLI - 500,000 500,000 - $- $2.37 $2.99 $- $- $1,183,826 $1,493,632 $- $1,493,632 $309,805 26.2% QMCO - 2,104,191 381,191 1,723,000 $- $2.62 $5.87 $7.42 $- $5,516,172 $2,237,380 $12,784,660 $15,022,040 $9,505,868 172.3% SYNC*** - 1,611,882 - 1,611,882 $- $2.70 $1.52 $- $4,349,508 $- $2,450,061 $2,450,061 $(1,899,448) (43.7%) TST**** - 471,521 - 471,521 $- $10.42 $0.045 $- $4,914,626 $12,015,972 $21,218 $12,037,190 $7,122,564 144.9% USAK - 262,165 262,165 - $- $6.68 $14.13 $- $- $1,749,985 $3,705,596 $- $3,705,596 $1,955,612 111.8% Other***** $79,675 $1,050,903 $1,135,963 $4,153 $1,140,116 $9,537 0.8% Public Portfolio Gross Totals $8,807,914 $52,592,502 $58,069,645 $39,618,369 $97,688,014 $36,287,598 Public Portfolio Gross Total Return 210.0% Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns and include other . 180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio. MRSN completed an IPO in June 2018 at $15.00. This analysis measures the performance of MRSN stock using the IPO price as the starting value. MRSN was an investment of 180 as a privately held company. 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.

180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19. TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period.13**** Cash received from sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV. "Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions. Comparison of Public Portfolio Gross Total Return and Change in NAV to Market Indices Quarter 1 Year 3 Year Q4 2019 2019 Q4 2016-Q4 2019 TURN Public Portfolio Gross 7.7% 70.8% 210.0% Total Return Change in NAV 0.3% 15.9% 30.8% Russell Microcap Index 13.4% 22.4% 20.5% Russell Microcap Value Index 10.4% 21.1% 19.1% Russell 2000 9.9% 25.5% 28.0% Note: Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180") is an internally managed registered closed-end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments and these privately held investments generate expenses that would otherwise not be incurred by 180. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratios. Total returns are calculated compounding quarterly, as 14 applicable. Cash + Public vs. Private Portfolio Percentages Q4 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 26.9% 33.4% 39.5% 49.5% 48.1% 50.5% 51.9% 60.5% 73.1% 66.6% Private Portfolio Cash + Public Portfolio 15 Q1 2020 QTD Update Public portfolio increased in value by $1.5 million (3.0%), or $0.05/share from end of Q4 2019 through February 24, 2020.

Largest increases value: PBPB: $2.1 million ($0.07/share) - No company issued news as of this date. MVEN: $1.7 million ($0.05/share) - Announced financial metrics from Q4 2019 and 2020 targets. IOTS: $770,000 ($0.02/share) - Announced sale to Dialog Semiconductor; 180 sold remaining shares at $12.42/share. Largest declines in value: QMCO: $3.0 million ($0.10/share) - Missed revenue guidance and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance due to temporary slowdown in revenue from hyperscaler customer. SYNC: $590,000 ($0.02/share) - Merger with QUMU announced. Q4 2019 results call on March 3, 2020. Other notable developments: Sold 284,100 shares of QMCO at $7.50/share. Sold remaining shares of MRSN at $7.35/share ($161,000 increase in value from year end). Added to PBPB position purchasing 288,297 at $4.13/share (also filed 13D with ownership over 5%). ALTG merger closed on February 14, 2020. Started trading under new symbols on February 18, 2020.

Note: All amounts above may change materially by the end of the first quarter of 2020. 16 New Commitment in Q4 2019 - Alta Equipment Company 180 committed to invest $4 million in a PIPE transaction that closed immediately preceding the close of the merger between BRPC and Alta.

180 purchased invested @ $9.50 per share and received 150,000 warrants to purchase additional shares at a strike price of $11.50 per share.

For reference, investors in the formation of BRPM invested at $10 per share and 50% warrant coverage with a strike price of $11.50 per share.

The transaction was announced on December 13, 2019 and closed on February 14, 2020. 17 Private Portfolio Status - Top Ten Investments by Value Top Ten Private Portfolio Companies by Value Portfolio Company Value as of 12/31/19 AgBiome, LLC $15,591,814 D-Wave Systems, Inc. $7,739,524 TARA Biosystems, Inc. $4,055,698 HALE.life Corporation $3,584,462 Essential Health Solutions, Inc. $3,061,483 EchoPixel, Inc. $2,414,392 ORIG3N, Inc. $2,091,963 Nanosys, Inc. $2,003,596 Petra Pharma Corporation $1,456,530 Lodo Therapeutics Corporation $1,266,654 18 Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 Actual Comparison Expenses Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Difference % Actual Actual Total Personnel Related 162,989 545,306 382,317 235% Total Admin & Ops Expenses 62,931 51,251 (11,680) (19)% Total Professional Fees 146,061 134,014 (12,047) (8)% Total Office Rent 57,531 57,531 0 0% Total Insurance Expense 56,964 56,659 (305) (1)% Directors Fees 69,375 69,375 0 0% Bank Custody 6,949 6,900 (49) (1)% Depreciation 1,237 1,452 215 17% BD Expenses 27,042 16,244 (10,798) (40)% Total Operating Expenses 591,079 938,732 347,653 59% Note: Does not include sublease income of ~$62k. Notes Medical retirement reversal in 2018 vs increase in accrual in 2019 Software payment timing Savings in legal costs Fees related to change in asset custodian and increase in assets Timing of expenses 19 Day-to-Day Expense Ratio Comparison % of Net Assets*** 10% Including year- • 2019 increase in compensation ex. bonus pool Not end bonuses, 8% including and deferred includes a new investment team member hired in year-end portion of prior Q4 2019. bonuses year bonuses, if applicable. 5.8% 6% • 2019 bonus pool is $2.8 million, with $760,000 4.8% deferred to payout in future years.** 4% 3.8% 3.1% 3.4% 3.4% • Day-to-day expense side of ratio is optimized; further reductions in expense ratio will come from 2% growing net assets. 0% 2017 2018 2019 (Actual)* (Actual) (Actual)** Is net of sublease income and excludes one-time benefit of $190,000 related to forfeited restricted stock in 2017 and $1 million in restructuring expenses.

** Deferred portion would be paid upon meeting or exceeding metrics as determined by the compensation committee.

*** Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year. 20 2017 and 2018 vs 2019 Estimated Total Compensation Expense Comparison 50% 42.8% 25% 22.9% 11.1% 15.9% 1.5% 0% -25% (11.2)% 2017* 2018 2019* NAV Change Stock Price Change Change in NAV and total compensation expense percent of NAV in 2017 and 2019 includes year-end bonuses of $1.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively, a portion of which will be deferred and payable based on board-defined metrics in subsequent two years. Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year. Total Compensation as Percentage of Average Net Assets** 6% Including year- 5% Not end bonuses, including and deferred 4.3% year-end portion of prior 4% bonuses year bonuses, if applicable. 3% 2.7% 1.8% 1.8% 2% 1.6% 1.5% 1% 0% 2017* 2018 2019* There was no bonus in 2018. Half of deferred 2017 bonus is included in 2018 total compensation percentage and remainder is included in the 2019 percentages along with a total bonus pool of $2.8 million for 2019. Of the $2.8 million, approximately $760,000 is deferred for payment over the subsequent two years. 21 Scorecard as of December 31, 2019 Starting Measurement Values December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Stock Price $1.75 $2.15 NAV / Share(1) $2.64 $3.06 Cash + Public Portfolio Value(2) $32,741,664 $51,225,377 Private Portfolio Value $50,105,523 $47,548,264 Cash + Public Portfolio Value / Net Assets 39.9% 53.8% Stock Price / NAV 66.3% 70.3% Full Year Actual Expenses(3) $2,642,696 $2,998,308 Additional Third-Party Capital Raised and $6,060,000 $6,060,000 Invested(4)(5) Includes accrual of deferred bonus compensation for management in 2017 and estimated bonus compensation for 2019. Cash, net of unsettled trades. On-going expenses net of sublease income and does not include annual bonus accruals for executives. (4) Total capital managed in 2018 was $7.2 million, but returned $1.14 million of uninvested capital in August 2018. 22 (5) Substantially all of the capital invested in TST was returned through distributions and merger consideration in 2019. Sum of the Parts of TURN Stock Price Value of Publicly Traded Portfolio Companies Per Share Cash Per Share* Net Other Non-Investment Assets Per Share Total Liabilities Per Share Total Non-Private Portfolio Net Assets Per Share Remaining Per Share Value Ascribed to Private Portfolio Private Portfolio Value Per Share Effective Market Value Per Share / Value of Private Portfolio Per Share Based on Stock Price as of Based on Stock Price as of Based on Stock Price as of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $2.15 $2.1368 $1.75 $1.28 $1.04 $0.80 $0.37 $0.52 $0.25 $0.02 $0.01 $0.04 ($0.14) ($0.10) ($0.06) $1.53 $1.47 $1.03 $0.62 $0.67 $0.72 $1.53 $1.58 $1.61 40.5% 42.3% 44.7% * Net of unsettled trades as of the end of each period. 23 Goals for 180 We want 180 to be known as a prominent and dominant leader in our world of public company constructive activism.

We will continue to strive for excellence in investment performance.

We want to be known as game changers in helping businesses generate positive shareholder returns. Management is 100% aligned with shareholders; we must increase the price of our stock to be truly successful. 24 Kevin M. Rendino Daniel B. Wolfe kevin@180degreecapital.com daniel@180degreecapital.com 25 Attachments Original document

