180 Degree Capital : FY 2019 Call Slides

This presentation may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking statements are intended to be made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein.
Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in privately held and publicly traded companies and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, 180 Degree Capital Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties.
2
Summary of Q4 2019
Increases in stock price, NAV/share, and cash + liquid securities:
Stock Price: $2.1368 -> $2.15 (+0.6%)
NAV/Share: $3.05 -> $3.06 (+0.3%)
Stock Price/NAV: 70% -> 70%
Cash + Liquid Securities*: $48.4 million -> $51.2 million (+6%)
Portfolio notes
Public portfolio net value increased by approximately $3.9 million from prior quarter.
Increases in value led by QMCO ($3.1 million) and MRSN ($1.3 million).
Decrease in value of MVEN ($0.6 million) was largest offset to increases in value.
One new position initiated in Q4 (PBPB), and committed to invest $4 million upon merger of Alta Equipment Company with B. Riley Principal Merger Corporation (a SPAC). This investment closed in February 2020.
Private portfolio net value change decreased $1.8 million from the prior quarter.
Increases driven by AgBiome (financing terms) and Petra Pharma (potential outlicensing transaction)
Market notes:
Microcap indices increased materially following declines in the prior quarter.
* Net of unsettled trades as of the end of the quarters, respectively.
3
Historical Trend of NAV
Three-Year Growth of NAV of 30.8% Versus 20.5% for the Russell Microcap Index
$3.2
$3
$2.8
$2.6
$3.06
$2.4
$2.60
$2.64
$2.2 $2.34
$2
/31/2019
31/2018
12
/31/2016
31/2017
30/2017
30/2017
12
/31/2017
30/2018
30/2018
12
/31/2018
31/2019
30/2019
30/2019
12
3/
6/
9/
3/
6/
9/
3/
6/
9/
4
TURN Stock Price Discount to NAV History
Discount to NAV reduced by 11% since end of 2016
5
Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q3 2019 to Q4 2019
$3.50
$3.40
$3.30
$3.20
$3.10
$3.00
$2.90
$2.80
$2.70
$2.60
$2.50
Public
Private
Portfolio (Net)
Portfolio (Net)
NAV as of
NAV as of
$0.13
$0.06
9/30/19
$0.06
12/31/19
Operating Expenses
Including 2017 Deferred
and 2019 Annual Bonus
Compensation
Accrual and
$3.05
Net of Income
$3.06
6
Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2018 to Q4 2019
Public
Private
$3.40
Portfolio (Net)
Portfolio (Net)
$0.13
$3.20
$0.17
NAV as of
12/31/19
$3.00
$0.72
Operating Expenses
Including 2017 Deferred
and 2019 Annual Bonus
$2.80
Compensation
Accrual and
$3.06
NAV as of
Net of Income
12/31/18
$2.60 $2.64
Note: Interest write-off related to PWA included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for
this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results.
7
Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2016 to Q4 2019
$3.75
Public Portfolio
Private Portfolio
Restructuring Expenses
(Net)
(Net)
and Additional Shares
$3.50
Outstanding
$0.06
$0.06
$3.25
$0.34
NAV as of
12/31/19
$3.00
$1.18
Operating Expenses
Including 2017 Paid
$2.75
and Deferred and 2019
Annual Bonus
Compensation
$2.50
NAV as of
Accrual Net of Income
$3.06
12/31/16
$2.25
$2.34
$2.00
Appreciation of MRSN pre-IPO to the IPO price is allocated to the private portfolio and post-IPO to the public portfolio. Interest write-off related to PWA
8
included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results.
Our Public Positions Had a Positive Q4 2019 -
Largest Increases in Value
Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Increased by $3.1 million ($0.10/share) from $5.70 to $7.42 (+30.2%)
First report after completing restatement viewed positively.
Management team also held multiple investor meetings throughout the quarter.
Sold 177,000 shares during quarter at average sale price of $6.26/share.
Stock is down (28.7)% through February 24, 2020.
Mersana Therapeutics: Increased by $1.3 million ($0.04/share) from $1.58 to $5.73 (262.7%)
Shareholder churn completed leading to renewed interest in the stock
Anticipation for next target announcements in Q1 2020 as well as update on on-going clinical trial.
Sold 201,100 shares during quarter at average sale price of $5.81/share.
Sold remaining 100,000 shares in Q1 2020 at average sale price of $7.35/share.
9
Largest Decrease in Value and
Other Notable Portfolio Events in Q4 2019
TheMaven, Inc. (MVEN): Decreased by $(0.6) million ($(0.02)/share) from $0.70 to $0.6585 (-(5.9)%)
Valued based on VWAP of at least 1% of outstanding shares traded.
No material developments during Q4 2019.
MVEN issued a press release in early 2020 noting that it generated $45 million in revenue in Q4 2019 and guided to $160 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA in 2020. The company also noted material increases in metrics for Sports Illustrated.
Stock 1%-trading volume VWAP is up 16.8% from 1%-trading VWAP through February 24, 2020.
Lantronix, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million (0.01/share) from $3.35 to $3.55 (+6.0%)
Announced acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation and debt financing for the transaction.
Its fiscal first quarter results were viewed generally positive.
Stock is down (6.2)% through February 24, 2020.
Synacor, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million ($0.01/share) from $1.40 to $1.52 (+8.6%)
AT&T portal wound-down as of September 30, 2019. Company completed reduction in staff and continues efforts to right-size its business.
Focus now on growth of software business.
In February 2020, SYNC announced a merger with QUMU.
Stock is down 24.3% through February 24, 2020.
10
Public Portfolio Performance in Q4 2019
Gross
Cash
Total Shares
IPO PPS /
Avg.
Investment /
Ticker
Shares
Shares
Total Shares
Avg. Sale
PPS on
Cash
Received
Value @
Value + Cash
Total Net
Owned on
PPS @
Purchase
Value @
From Sales/
% Change
Symbol
9/30/19
Purchased
Sold
on 12/31/19
09/30/19
PPS
PPS
12/31/19
09/30/19
Invested
Distributions
12/31/19
Received
Change
EMKR
652,508
-
-
652,508
$3.07
$3.04
$2,003,200
$-
$-
$1,983,624
$1,983,624
$(19,575)
(1.0%)
IOTS
197,492
5,097
5,197
197,392
$8.56
$7.96
$8.21
$8.50
$1,690,532
$40,596
$42,689
$1,677,832
$1,720,521
$(10,606)
(0.6%)
ITI
350,000
20,600
-
370,600
$5.745
$4.73
$4.99
$2,010,750
$97,408
$-
$1,849,294
$1,849,294
$(258,864)
(12.3%)
LTRX
885,828
66,214
-
952,042
$3.35
$3.11
$3.55
$2,967,524
$206,114
$-
$3,379,749
$3,379,749
$206,111
6.5%
MRSN
301,100
-
201,100
100,000
$1.58
$5.81
$5.73
$475,738
$-
$1,169,363
$573,000
$1,742,363
$1,266,625
266.2%
MVEN*
14,000,000
1,428,571
-
15,428,571
$0.70
$0.70
$0.6585
$9,800,000
$1,000,000
$-
$10,159,731
$10,159,731
$(640,269)
(5.9%)
PBPB
-
1,122,049
-
1,122,049
$-
$4.31
$4.22
$-
$4,835,101
$-
$4,735,047
$4,735,047
$(100,054)
(2.1%)
QMCO
1,900,000
-
177,000
1,723,000
$5.70
$6.26
$7.42
$10,830,000
$-
$1,108,868
$12,784,660
$13,893,528
$3,063,528
28.3%
SYNC**
1,602,420
9,462
-
1,611,882
$1.40
$-
$1.52
$2,243,388
$-
$-
$2,450,061
$2,450,061
$206,673
9.2%
TST***
471,521
-
-
471,521
$0.045
$0.045
$21,218
$-
$-
$21,218
$21,218
$-
-%
Other****
$129,234
$67,026
$217,532
$4,153
$221,685
$25,425
13.0%
Public Portfolio Gross Totals
$32,171,583
$6,246,244
$2,538,452
$39,618,369
$42,156,821
$3,738,994
Public Portfolio Gross Total Return
7.7%
Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has approx. 48 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.
180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into approx. 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.
***
As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV.
11
****
"Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly and/or immaterial warrant positions.
YTD 2019 Public Portfolio Performance
Gross
Cash
Total Shares
IPO PPS /
Avg.
Investment /
Ticker
Shares
Shares
Total Shares
Avg. Sale
PPS on
Cash
Received
Value @
Value + Cash
Total Net
Owned on
PPS @
Purchase
Value @
From Sales/
% Change
Symbol
12/31/18
Purchased
Sold
on 12/31/19
12/31/18
PPS
PPS
12/31/19
12/31/18
Invested
Distributions
12/31/19
Received
Change
AIRG
188,784
65,998
254,782
-
$9.91
$10.43
$13.32
$-
$1,870,849
$688,550
$3,393,494
$-
$3,393,494
$834,094
32.6%
EMKR
564,828
87,680
-
652,508
$4.20
$3.73
$3.04
$2,372,278
$327,389
$-
$1,983,624
$1,983,624
$(716,043)
(26.5%)
IMI
1,411,729
1,387,325
2,799,054
-
$1.01
$1.12
$1.16
$-
$1,425,846
$1,548,227
$3,235,135
$-
$3,235,135
$261,062
8.8%
IOTS
1,116,675
5,097
924,380
197,392
$4.40
$7.96
$8.94
$8.50
$4,913,370
$40,596
$8,261,648
$1,677,832
$9,939,480
$4,985,514
100.6%
ITI
-
597,186
226,586
370,600
$-
$4.36
$5.36
$4.99
$-
$2,604,884
$1,214,114
$1,849,294
$3,063,408
$458,524
17.6%
LTRX
400,000
552,042
-
952,042
$2.94
$3.21
$3.55
$1,176,000
$1,770,516
$-
$3,379,749
$3,379,749
$433,234
14.7%
MRSN
301,100
-
201,100
100,000
$4.08
$5.81
$5.73
$1,228,488
$-
$1,169,363
$573,000
$1,742,363
$513,875
41.8%
MVEN*
-
15,428,571
-
15,428,571
$-
$0.52
$0.6585
$-
$8,000,000
$-
$10,159,731
$10,159,731
$2,159,731
27.0%
PBPB
-
1,122,049
-
1,122,049
$-
$4.31
$4.22
$-
$4,835,101
$-
$4,735,047
$4,735,047
$(100,054)
(2.1%)
PCTI
-
447,310
447,310
-
$-
$4.52
$6.95
$-
$-
$2,019,605
$3,108,615
$-
$3,108,615
$1,089,010
53.9%
QMCO
-
2,104,191
381,191
1,723,000
$-
$2.62
$5.87
$7.42
$-
$5,516,172
$2,237,380
$12,784,660
$15,022,040
$9,505,868
172.3%
SYNC**
1,595,306
16,576
-
1,611,882
$1.48
$1.56
$1.52
$2,361,053
$11,114
$-
$2,450,061
$2,450,061
$77,894
3.3%
TST***
466,855
4,666
-
471,521
$2.03
$17.13
$0.045
$9,477,161
$22,833
$12,015,972
$21,218
$12,037,190
$2,537,197
26.7%
Other****
$45,745
$977,078
$1,070,823
$4,153
$1,074,976
$52,153
5.1%
Public Portfolio Gross Totals
$24,870,790
$28,362,064
$35,706,543
$39,618,369
$75,324,912
$22,092,058
Public Portfolio Gross Total Return
70.8%
Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180")is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.
180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.
TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period. Cash received from
sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest
12
from TST SPV.
"Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions.
Public Portfolio Performance
End of 2016-End of Q4 2019
Total Shares
IPO PPS /
Avg.
Gross
Cash
Ticker
Shares
Total Shares
Avg. Sale
PPS on
Investment /
Received
Value @
Value + Cash
Total Net
Owned on
Shares Sold
PPS @
Purchase
Value @
Cash Invested
From Sales/
% Change
Symbol
12/31/16
Purchased
on 12/31/19
12/31/16
PPS
PPS
12/31/19
12/31/16
Distributions
12/31/19
Received
Change
AIRG
-
256,282
256,282
-
$-
$9.04
$13.31
$-
$-
$2,315,666
$3,411,635
$-
$3,411,635
$1,095,970
47.3%
EMKR
-
704,008
51,500
652,508
$-
$4.73
$6.85
$3.04
$-
$3,330,269
$352,528
$1,983,624
$2,336,152
$(994,117)
(29.9%)
ENUM
7,966,368
-
7,966,368
-
$1,035,628
$0.01
$-
$1,035,628
$-
$87,041
$-
$87,041
$(948,587)
(91.6%)
HEAR
-
285,714
285,714
-
$-
$3.50
$17.13
$-
$-
$1,000,000
$4,893,675
$-
$4,893,675
$3,893,675
389.4%
IMI
-
2,799,054
2,799,054
-
$-
$1.03
$1.16
$-
$-
$2,876,888
$3,235,135
$-
$3,235,135
$358,247
12.5%
IOTS
1,769,868
537,404
2,109,880
197,392
$3,274,256
$5.24
$8.72
$8.50
$3,274,256
$2,814,308
$18,396,422
$1,677,832
$20,074,254
$13,985,690
229.7%
ITI
-
597,186
226,586
370,600
$-
$4.36
$5.36
$4.99
$-
$2,604,884
$1,214,114
$1,849,294
$3,063,408
$458,524
17.6%
LTRX
-
952,042
-
952,042
$-
$3.41
$3.55
$-
$3,246,095
$-
$3,379,749
$3,379,749
$133,654
4.1%
MRSN*
294,554
84,438
278,992
100,000
$4,418,355
$9.29
$9.97
$5.73
$4,418,355
$784,666
$2,781,938
$573,000
$3,354,938
$(1,848,083)
(35.5%)
MVEN**
-
15,428,571
-
15,428,571
$-
$0.52
$0.6585
$-
$8,000,000
$-
$10,159,731
$10,159,731
$2,159,731
27.0%
PBPB
-
1,122,049
-
1,122,049
$-
$4.31
$4.22
$-
$4,835,101
$-
$4,735,047
$4,735,047
$(100,054)
(2.1%)
PCTI
-
447,310
447,310
-
$-
$4.52
6.95
$-
$-
$2,019,605
$3,108,615
$-
$3,108,615
$1,089,010
53.9%
PDLI
-
500,000
500,000
-
$-
$2.37
$2.99
$-
$-
$1,183,826
$1,493,632
$-
$1,493,632
$309,805
26.2%
QMCO
-
2,104,191
381,191
1,723,000
$-
$2.62
$5.87
$7.42
$-
$5,516,172
$2,237,380
$12,784,660
$15,022,040
$9,505,868
172.3%
SYNC***
-
1,611,882
-
1,611,882
$-
$2.70
$1.52
$-
$4,349,508
$-
$2,450,061
$2,450,061
$(1,899,448)
(43.7%)
TST****
-
471,521
-
471,521
$-
$10.42
$0.045
$-
$4,914,626
$12,015,972
$21,218
$12,037,190
$7,122,564
144.9%
USAK
-
262,165
262,165
-
$-
$6.68
$14.13
$-
$-
$1,749,985
$3,705,596
$-
$3,705,596
$1,955,612
111.8%
Other*****
$79,675
$1,050,903
$1,135,963
$4,153
$1,140,116
$9,537
0.8%
Public Portfolio Gross Totals
$8,807,914
$52,592,502
$58,069,645
$39,618,369
$97,688,014
$36,287,598
Public Portfolio Gross Total Return
210.0%
Note:.
Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns and include other .
180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an
external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.
MRSN completed an IPO in June 2018 at $15.00. This analysis measures the performance of MRSN stock using the IPO price as the starting value. MRSN was an investment of 180 as a privately held company.
180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.
TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period.13****
Cash received from sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV.
"Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions.
Comparison of Public Portfolio Gross Total Return and Change in NAV to Market Indices
Quarter
1 Year
3 Year
Q4 2019
2019
Q4 2016-Q4 2019
TURN Public Portfolio Gross
7.7%
70.8%
210.0%
Total Return
Change in NAV
0.3%
15.9%
30.8%
Russell Microcap Index
13.4%
22.4%
20.5%
Russell Microcap Value Index
10.4%
21.1%
19.1%
Russell 2000
9.9%
25.5%
28.0%
Note: Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180") is an internally managed registered closed-end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments and these privately held investments generate expenses that would otherwise not be incurred by 180. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratios. Total returns are calculated compounding quarterly, as 14 applicable.
Cash + Public vs. Private Portfolio Percentages
Q4 2016
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
26.9%
33.4%
39.5%
49.5%
48.1%
50.5%
51.9%
60.5%
73.1%
66.6%
Private Portfolio
Cash + Public Portfolio
15
Q1 2020 QTD Update
Public portfolio increased in value by $1.5 million (3.0%), or $0.05/share from end of Q4 2019 through February 24, 2020.
Largest increases value:
PBPB: $2.1 million ($0.07/share) - No company issued news as of this date.
MVEN: $1.7 million ($0.05/share) - Announced financial metrics from Q4 2019 and 2020 targets.
IOTS: $770,000 ($0.02/share) - Announced sale to Dialog Semiconductor; 180 sold remaining shares at $12.42/share.
Largest declines in value:
QMCO: $3.0 million ($0.10/share) - Missed revenue guidance and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance due to temporary slowdown in revenue from hyperscaler customer.
SYNC: $590,000 ($0.02/share) - Merger with QUMU announced. Q4 2019 results call on March 3, 2020.
Other notable developments:
Sold 284,100 shares of QMCO at $7.50/share.
Sold remaining shares of MRSN at $7.35/share ($161,000 increase in value from year end).
Added to PBPB position purchasing 288,297 at $4.13/share (also filed 13D with ownership over 5%).
ALTG merger closed on February 14, 2020. Started trading under new symbols on February 18, 2020.
Note: All amounts above may change materially by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
16
New Commitment in Q4 2019 - Alta Equipment Company
180 committed to invest $4 million in a PIPE transaction that closed immediately preceding the close of the merger between BRPC and Alta.
180 purchased invested @ $9.50 per share and received 150,000 warrants to purchase additional shares at a strike price of $11.50 per share.
For reference, investors in the formation of BRPM invested at $10 per share and 50% warrant coverage with a strike price of $11.50 per share.
The transaction was announced on December 13, 2019 and closed on February 14, 2020.
17
Private Portfolio Status - Top Ten Investments by Value
Top Ten Private Portfolio Companies by Value
Portfolio Company
Value as of 12/31/19
AgBiome, LLC
$15,591,814
D-Wave Systems, Inc.
$7,739,524
TARA Biosystems, Inc.
$4,055,698
HALE.life Corporation
$3,584,462
Essential Health Solutions, Inc.
$3,061,483
EchoPixel, Inc.
$2,414,392
ORIG3N, Inc.
$2,091,963
Nanosys, Inc.
$2,003,596
Petra Pharma Corporation
$1,456,530
Lodo Therapeutics Corporation
$1,266,654
18
Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 Actual Comparison
Expenses
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
Difference
%
Actual
Actual
Total Personnel Related
162,989
545,306
382,317
235%
Total Admin & Ops Expenses
62,931
51,251
(11,680)
(19)%
Total Professional Fees
146,061
134,014
(12,047)
(8)%
Total Office Rent
57,531
57,531
0
0%
Total Insurance Expense
56,964
56,659
(305)
(1)%
Directors Fees
69,375
69,375
0
0%
Bank Custody
6,949
6,900
(49)
(1)%
Depreciation
1,237
1,452
215
17%
BD Expenses
27,042
16,244
(10,798)
(40)%
Total Operating Expenses
591,079
938,732
347,653
59%
Note: Does not include sublease income of ~$62k.
Notes
Medical retirement reversal in 2018 vs increase in accrual in 2019
Software payment timing
Savings in legal costs
Fees related to change in asset custodian and increase in assets
Timing of expenses
19
Day-to-Day Expense Ratio Comparison
% of Net Assets***
10%
Including year-
• 2019 increase in compensation ex. bonus pool
Not
end bonuses,
8%
including
and deferred
includes a new investment team member hired in
year-end
portion of prior
Q4 2019.
bonuses
year bonuses,
if applicable.
5.8%
6%
• 2019 bonus pool is $2.8 million, with $760,000
4.8%
deferred to payout in future years.**
4%
3.8%
3.1%
3.4%
3.4%
• Day-to-day expense side of ratio is optimized;
further reductions in expense ratio will come from
2%
growing net assets.
0%
2017
2018
2019
(Actual)*
(Actual)
(Actual)**
Is net of sublease income and excludes one-time benefit of $190,000 related to forfeited restricted stock in 2017 and $1 million in restructuring expenses.
** Deferred portion would be paid upon meeting or exceeding metrics as determined by the compensation committee.
*** Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year.
20
2017 and 2018 vs 2019 Estimated Total Compensation Expense Comparison
50%
42.8%
25%
22.9%
11.1%
15.9%
1.5%
0%
-25%
(11.2)%
2017*
2018
2019*
NAV Change
Stock Price Change
Change in NAV and total compensation expense percent of NAV in 2017 and 2019 includes year-end bonuses of $1.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively, a portion of which will be deferred and payable based on board-defined metrics in subsequent two years.
Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year.
Total Compensation as Percentage of
Average Net Assets**
6%
Including year-
5%
Not
end bonuses,
including
and deferred
4.3%
year-end
portion of prior
4%
bonuses
year bonuses,
if applicable.
3%
2.7%
1.8%
1.8%
2%
1.6%
1.5%
1%
0%
2017*
2018
2019*
There was no bonus in 2018. Half of deferred 2017 bonus is included in 2018 total compensation percentage and remainder is included in the 2019 percentages along with a total bonus pool of $2.8 million for 2019. Of the $2.8 million, approximately $760,000 is deferred for payment over the subsequent two years.
21
Scorecard as of December 31, 2019
Starting Measurement
Values
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Stock Price
$1.75
$2.15
NAV / Share(1)
$2.64
$3.06
Cash + Public Portfolio Value(2)
$32,741,664
$51,225,377
Private Portfolio Value
$50,105,523
$47,548,264
Cash + Public Portfolio Value / Net Assets
39.9%
53.8%
Stock Price / NAV
66.3%
70.3%
Full Year Actual Expenses(3)
$2,642,696
$2,998,308
Additional Third-Party Capital Raised and
$6,060,000
$6,060,000
Invested(4)(5)
Includes accrual of deferred bonus compensation for management in 2017 and estimated bonus compensation for 2019.
Cash, net of unsettled trades.
On-goingexpenses net of sublease income and does not include annual bonus accruals for executives.
(4)
Total capital managed in 2018 was $7.2 million, but returned $1.14 million of uninvested capital in August 2018.
22
(5)
Substantially all of the capital invested in TST was returned through distributions and merger consideration in 2019.
Sum of the Parts of TURN
Stock Price
Value of Publicly Traded Portfolio
Companies Per Share
Cash Per Share*
Net Other Non-Investment Assets
Per Share
Total Liabilities Per Share
Total Non-Private Portfolio Net Assets Per Share
Remaining Per Share Value Ascribed to Private Portfolio
Private Portfolio Value Per Share
Effective Market Value Per Share /
Value of Private Portfolio Per
Share
Based on Stock Price as of
Based on Stock Price as of
Based on Stock Price as of
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
$2.15
$2.1368
$1.75
$1.28
$1.04
$0.80
$0.37
$0.52
$0.25
$0.02
$0.01
$0.04
($0.14)
($0.10)
($0.06)
$1.53
$1.47
$1.03
$0.62
$0.67
$0.72
$1.53
$1.58
$1.61
40.5%
42.3%
44.7%
* Net of unsettled trades as of the end of each period.
23
Goals for 180
We want 180 to be known as a prominent and dominant leader in our world of public company constructive activism.
We will continue to strive for excellence in investment performance.
We want to be known as game changers in helping businesses generate positive shareholder returns.
Management is 100% aligned with shareholders; we must increase the price of our stock to be truly successful.
