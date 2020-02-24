Log in
180 Degree Capital : FY 2019 Call Slides

02/24/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Value Creation Through Constructive Activism

Q

Q4 2019 Shareholder Update Call

February 25, 2020

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking statements are intended to be made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein.

Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in privately held and publicly traded companies and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, 180 Degree Capital Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties.

2

Summary of Q4 2019

  • Increases in stock price, NAV/share, and cash + liquid securities:
    • Stock Price: $2.1368 -> $2.15 (+0.6%)
    • NAV/Share: $3.05 -> $3.06 (+0.3%)
    • Stock Price/NAV: 70% -> 70%
    • Cash + Liquid Securities*: $48.4 million -> $51.2 million (+6%)
  • Portfolio notes
    • Public portfolio net value increased by approximately $3.9 million from prior quarter.
      • Increases in value led by QMCO ($3.1 million) and MRSN ($1.3 million).
      • Decrease in value of MVEN ($0.6 million) was largest offset to increases in value.
      • One new position initiated in Q4 (PBPB), and committed to invest $4 million upon merger of Alta Equipment Company with B. Riley Principal Merger Corporation (a SPAC). This investment closed in February 2020.
    • Private portfolio net value change decreased $1.8 million from the prior quarter.
      • Decreases driven by Nanosys (financing risk/est. transaction terms), ORIG3N (financing risk)

and D-Wave Systems (market adj. factor)

    • Increases driven by AgBiome (financing terms) and Petra Pharma (potential outlicensing transaction)
  • Market notes:
    • Microcap indices increased materially following declines in the prior quarter.

* Net of unsettled trades as of the end of the quarters, respectively.

3

Historical Trend of NAV

Three-Year Growth of NAV of 30.8% Versus 20.5% for the Russell Microcap Index

$3.2

$3

$2.8

$2.6

$3.06

$2.4

$2.60

$2.64

$2.2 $2.34

$2

/31/2019

31/2018

12

/31/2016

31/2017

30/2017

30/2017

12

/31/2017

30/2018

30/2018

12

/31/2018

31/2019

30/2019

30/2019

12

3/

6/

9/

3/

6/

9/

3/

6/

9/

4

TURN Stock Price Discount to NAV History

Discount to NAV reduced by 11% since end of 2016

5

Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q3 2019 to Q4 2019

$3.50

$3.40

$3.30

$3.20

$3.10

$3.00

$2.90

$2.80

$2.70

$2.60

$2.50

Public

Private

Portfolio (Net)

Portfolio (Net)

NAV as of

NAV as of

$0.13

$0.06

9/30/19

$0.06

12/31/19

Operating Expenses

Including 2017 Deferred

and 2019 Annual Bonus

Compensation

Accrual and

$3.05

Net of Income

$3.06

6

Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2018 to Q4 2019

Public

Private

$3.40

Portfolio (Net)

Portfolio (Net)

$0.13

$3.20

$0.17

NAV as of

12/31/19

$3.00

$0.72

Operating Expenses

Including 2017 Deferred

and 2019 Annual Bonus

$2.80

Compensation

Accrual and

$3.06

NAV as of

Net of Income

12/31/18

$2.60 $2.64

Note: Interest write-off related to PWA included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for

this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results.

7

Source of Changes in Net Assets - Q4 2016 to Q4 2019

$3.75

Public Portfolio

Private Portfolio

Restructuring Expenses

(Net)

(Net)

and Additional Shares

$3.50

Outstanding

$0.06

$0.06

$3.25

$0.34

NAV as of

12/31/19

$3.00

$1.18

Operating Expenses

Including 2017 Paid

$2.75

and Deferred and 2019

Annual Bonus

Compensation

$2.50

NAV as of

Accrual Net of Income

$3.06

12/31/16

$2.25

$2.34

$2.00

Appreciation of MRSN pre-IPO to the IPO price is allocated to the private portfolio and post-IPO to the public portfolio. Interest write-off related to PWA

8

included in private portfolio value change rather than change in income for this chart. Carried interest from TST SPV included in public portfolio results.

Our Public Positions Had a Positive Q4 2019 -

Largest Increases in Value

  • Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Increased by $3.1 million ($0.10/share) from $5.70 to $7.42 (+30.2%)
    • First report after completing restatement viewed positively.
    • Management team also held multiple investor meetings throughout the quarter.
    • Sold 177,000 shares during quarter at average sale price of $6.26/share.
    • Stock is down (28.7)% through February 24, 2020.
  • Mersana Therapeutics: Increased by $1.3 million ($0.04/share) from $1.58 to $5.73 (262.7%)
    • Shareholder churn completed leading to renewed interest in the stock
    • Anticipation for next target announcements in Q1 2020 as well as update on on-going clinical trial.
    • Sold 201,100 shares during quarter at average sale price of $5.81/share.
    • Sold remaining 100,000 shares in Q1 2020 at average sale price of $7.35/share.

9

Largest Decrease in Value and

Other Notable Portfolio Events in Q4 2019

  • TheMaven, Inc. (MVEN): Decreased by $(0.6) million ($(0.02)/share) from $0.70 to $0.6585 (-(5.9)%)
    • Valued based on VWAP of at least 1% of outstanding shares traded.
    • No material developments during Q4 2019.
    • MVEN issued a press release in early 2020 noting that it generated $45 million in revenue in Q4 2019 and guided to $160 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA in 2020. The company also noted material increases in metrics for Sports Illustrated.
    • Stock 1%-trading volume VWAP is up 16.8% from 1%-trading VWAP through February 24, 2020.
  • Lantronix, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million (0.01/share) from $3.35 to $3.55 (+6.0%)
    • Announced acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation and debt financing for the transaction.
    • Its fiscal first quarter results were viewed generally positive.
    • Stock is down (6.2)% through February 24, 2020.
  • Synacor, Inc.: Increased by $0.2 million ($0.01/share) from $1.40 to $1.52 (+8.6%)
    • AT&T portal wound-down as of September 30, 2019. Company completed reduction in staff and continues efforts to right-size its business.
    • Focus now on growth of software business.
    • In February 2020, SYNC announced a merger with QUMU.
    • Stock is down 24.3% through February 24, 2020.

10

Public Portfolio Performance in Q4 2019

Gross

Cash

Total Shares

IPO PPS /

Avg.

Investment /

Ticker

Shares

Shares

Total Shares

Avg. Sale

PPS on

Cash

Received

Value @

Value + Cash

Total Net

Owned on

PPS @

Purchase

Value @

From Sales/

% Change

Symbol

9/30/19

Purchased

Sold

on 12/31/19

09/30/19

PPS

PPS

12/31/19

09/30/19

Invested

Distributions

12/31/19

Received

Change

EMKR

652,508

-

-

652,508

$3.07

$3.04

$2,003,200

$-

$-

$1,983,624

$1,983,624

$(19,575)

(1.0%)

IOTS

197,492

5,097

5,197

197,392

$8.56

$7.96

$8.21

$8.50

$1,690,532

$40,596

$42,689

$1,677,832

$1,720,521

$(10,606)

(0.6%)

ITI

350,000

20,600

-

370,600

$5.745

$4.73

$4.99

$2,010,750

$97,408

$-

$1,849,294

$1,849,294

$(258,864)

(12.3%)

LTRX

885,828

66,214

-

952,042

$3.35

$3.11

$3.55

$2,967,524

$206,114

$-

$3,379,749

$3,379,749

$206,111

6.5%

MRSN

301,100

-

201,100

100,000

$1.58

$5.81

$5.73

$475,738

$-

$1,169,363

$573,000

$1,742,363

$1,266,625

266.2%

MVEN*

14,000,000

1,428,571

-

15,428,571

$0.70

$0.70

$0.6585

$9,800,000

$1,000,000

$-

$10,159,731

$10,159,731

$(640,269)

(5.9%)

PBPB

-

1,122,049

-

1,122,049

$-

$4.31

$4.22

$-

$4,835,101

$-

$4,735,047

$4,735,047

$(100,054)

(2.1%)

QMCO

1,900,000

-

177,000

1,723,000

$5.70

$6.26

$7.42

$10,830,000

$-

$1,108,868

$12,784,660

$13,893,528

$3,063,528

28.3%

SYNC**

1,602,420

9,462

-

1,611,882

$1.40

$-

$1.52

$2,243,388

$-

$-

$2,450,061

$2,450,061

$206,673

9.2%

TST***

471,521

-

-

471,521

$0.045

$0.045

$21,218

$-

$-

$21,218

$21,218

$-

-%

Other****

$129,234

$67,026

$217,532

$4,153

$221,685

$25,425

13.0%

Public Portfolio Gross Totals

$32,171,583

$6,246,244

$2,538,452

$39,618,369

$42,156,821

$3,738,994

Public Portfolio Gross Total Return

7.7%

Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has approx. 48 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.

  • 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into approx. 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
  • 180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.

***

As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV.

11

****

"Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly and/or immaterial warrant positions.

YTD 2019 Public Portfolio Performance

Gross

Cash

Total Shares

IPO PPS /

Avg.

Investment /

Ticker

Shares

Shares

Total Shares

Avg. Sale

PPS on

Cash

Received

Value @

Value + Cash

Total Net

Owned on

PPS @

Purchase

Value @

From Sales/

% Change

Symbol

12/31/18

Purchased

Sold

on 12/31/19

12/31/18

PPS

PPS

12/31/19

12/31/18

Invested

Distributions

12/31/19

Received

Change

AIRG

188,784

65,998

254,782

-

$9.91

$10.43

$13.32

$-

$1,870,849

$688,550

$3,393,494

$-

$3,393,494

$834,094

32.6%

EMKR

564,828

87,680

-

652,508

$4.20

$3.73

$3.04

$2,372,278

$327,389

$-

$1,983,624

$1,983,624

$(716,043)

(26.5%)

IMI

1,411,729

1,387,325

2,799,054

-

$1.01

$1.12

$1.16

$-

$1,425,846

$1,548,227

$3,235,135

$-

$3,235,135

$261,062

8.8%

IOTS

1,116,675

5,097

924,380

197,392

$4.40

$7.96

$8.94

$8.50

$4,913,370

$40,596

$8,261,648

$1,677,832

$9,939,480

$4,985,514

100.6%

ITI

-

597,186

226,586

370,600

$-

$4.36

$5.36

$4.99

$-

$2,604,884

$1,214,114

$1,849,294

$3,063,408

$458,524

17.6%

LTRX

400,000

552,042

-

952,042

$2.94

$3.21

$3.55

$1,176,000

$1,770,516

$-

$3,379,749

$3,379,749

$433,234

14.7%

MRSN

301,100

-

201,100

100,000

$4.08

$5.81

$5.73

$1,228,488

$-

$1,169,363

$573,000

$1,742,363

$513,875

41.8%

MVEN*

-

15,428,571

-

15,428,571

$-

$0.52

$0.6585

$-

$8,000,000

$-

$10,159,731

$10,159,731

$2,159,731

27.0%

PBPB

-

1,122,049

-

1,122,049

$-

$4.31

$4.22

$-

$4,835,101

$-

$4,735,047

$4,735,047

$(100,054)

(2.1%)

PCTI

-

447,310

447,310

-

$-

$4.52

$6.95

$-

$-

$2,019,605

$3,108,615

$-

$3,108,615

$1,089,010

53.9%

QMCO

-

2,104,191

381,191

1,723,000

$-

$2.62

$5.87

$7.42

$-

$5,516,172

$2,237,380

$12,784,660

$15,022,040

$9,505,868

172.3%

SYNC**

1,595,306

16,576

-

1,611,882

$1.48

$1.56

$1.52

$2,361,053

$11,114

$-

$2,450,061

$2,450,061

$77,894

3.3%

TST***

466,855

4,666

-

471,521

$2.03

$17.13

$0.045

$9,477,161

$22,833

$12,015,972

$21,218

$12,037,190

$2,537,197

26.7%

Other****

$45,745

$977,078

$1,070,823

$4,153

$1,074,976

$52,153

5.1%

Public Portfolio Gross Totals

$24,870,790

$28,362,064

$35,706,543

$39,618,369

$75,324,912

$22,092,058

Public Portfolio Gross Total Return

70.8%

Note:. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180")is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.

  • 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
  • 180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.
  • TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period. Cash received from

sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest

12

from TST SPV.

  • "Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions.

Public Portfolio Performance

End of 2016-End of Q4 2019

Total Shares

IPO PPS /

Avg.

Gross

Cash

Ticker

Shares

Total Shares

Avg. Sale

PPS on

Investment /

Received

Value @

Value + Cash

Total Net

Owned on

Shares Sold

PPS @

Purchase

Value @

Cash Invested

From Sales/

% Change

Symbol

12/31/16

Purchased

on 12/31/19

12/31/16

PPS

PPS

12/31/19

12/31/16

Distributions

12/31/19

Received

Change

AIRG

-

256,282

256,282

-

$-

$9.04

$13.31

$-

$-

$2,315,666

$3,411,635

$-

$3,411,635

$1,095,970

47.3%

EMKR

-

704,008

51,500

652,508

$-

$4.73

$6.85

$3.04

$-

$3,330,269

$352,528

$1,983,624

$2,336,152

$(994,117)

(29.9%)

ENUM

7,966,368

-

7,966,368

-

$1,035,628

$0.01

$-

$1,035,628

$-

$87,041

$-

$87,041

$(948,587)

(91.6%)

HEAR

-

285,714

285,714

-

$-

$3.50

$17.13

$-

$-

$1,000,000

$4,893,675

$-

$4,893,675

$3,893,675

389.4%

IMI

-

2,799,054

2,799,054

-

$-

$1.03

$1.16

$-

$-

$2,876,888

$3,235,135

$-

$3,235,135

$358,247

12.5%

IOTS

1,769,868

537,404

2,109,880

197,392

$3,274,256

$5.24

$8.72

$8.50

$3,274,256

$2,814,308

$18,396,422

$1,677,832

$20,074,254

$13,985,690

229.7%

ITI

-

597,186

226,586

370,600

$-

$4.36

$5.36

$4.99

$-

$2,604,884

$1,214,114

$1,849,294

$3,063,408

$458,524

17.6%

LTRX

-

952,042

-

952,042

$-

$3.41

$3.55

$-

$3,246,095

$-

$3,379,749

$3,379,749

$133,654

4.1%

MRSN*

294,554

84,438

278,992

100,000

$4,418,355

$9.29

$9.97

$5.73

$4,418,355

$784,666

$2,781,938

$573,000

$3,354,938

$(1,848,083)

(35.5%)

MVEN**

-

15,428,571

-

15,428,571

$-

$0.52

$0.6585

$-

$8,000,000

$-

$10,159,731

$10,159,731

$2,159,731

27.0%

PBPB

-

1,122,049

-

1,122,049

$-

$4.31

$4.22

$-

$4,835,101

$-

$4,735,047

$4,735,047

$(100,054)

(2.1%)

PCTI

-

447,310

447,310

-

$-

$4.52

6.95

$-

$-

$2,019,605

$3,108,615

$-

$3,108,615

$1,089,010

53.9%

PDLI

-

500,000

500,000

-

$-

$2.37

$2.99

$-

$-

$1,183,826

$1,493,632

$-

$1,493,632

$309,805

26.2%

QMCO

-

2,104,191

381,191

1,723,000

$-

$2.62

$5.87

$7.42

$-

$5,516,172

$2,237,380

$12,784,660

$15,022,040

$9,505,868

172.3%

SYNC***

-

1,611,882

-

1,611,882

$-

$2.70

$1.52

$-

$4,349,508

$-

$2,450,061

$2,450,061

$(1,899,448)

(43.7%)

TST****

-

471,521

-

471,521

$-

$10.42

$0.045

$-

$4,914,626

$12,015,972

$21,218

$12,037,190

$7,122,564

144.9%

USAK

-

262,165

262,165

-

$-

$6.68

$14.13

$-

$-

$1,749,985

$3,705,596

$-

$3,705,596

$1,955,612

111.8%

Other*****

$79,675

$1,050,903

$1,135,963

$4,153

$1,140,116

$9,537

0.8%

Public Portfolio Gross Totals

$8,807,914

$52,592,502

$58,069,645

$39,618,369

$97,688,014

$36,287,598

Public Portfolio Gross Total Return

210.0%

Note:.

Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns and include other .

180 Degree Capital Corp. is an internally managed registered closed end fund and does not have an

external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratio.

  • MRSN completed an IPO in June 2018 at $15.00. This analysis measures the performance of MRSN stock using the IPO price as the starting value. MRSN was an investment of 180 as a privately held company.
  • 180 owns convertible preferred securities of MVEN that will convert into 15.5 million shares of common stock upon amendment of MVEN's articles of incorporation. 180 also is due approximately $100k in partial liquidated damages not included in the table above.
  • 180 also holds stock options to purchase 65,000 shares of Synacor and 9,463 restricted stock units, all received for board compensation, that are not included in this chart. These options and restricted stock units are valued at approximately $76,000 as of 12/31/19.

TST completed a 10-for-1 reverse split and a distribution of $17.70 per post-split share on April 22, 2019 and additional distributions in August 2019. No shares of TST were sold during the period.13****

Cash received from sales includes $633,000 of realized carried interest from TST SPV. As of 12/31/19, 180 holds a contingent value right that could result in an additional $42,000 in distributions, plus $4,000 in potential carried interest from TST SPV.

  • "Other" refers to positions that have not yet been disclosed publicly, ETF option trades and/or immaterial warrant positions.

Comparison of Public Portfolio Gross Total Return and Change in NAV to Market Indices

Quarter

1 Year

3 Year

Q4 2019

2019

Q4 2016-Q4 2019

TURN Public Portfolio Gross

7.7%

70.8%

210.0%

Total Return

Change in NAV

0.3%

15.9%

30.8%

Russell Microcap Index

13.4%

22.4%

20.5%

Russell Microcap Value Index

10.4%

21.1%

19.1%

Russell 2000

9.9%

25.5%

28.0%

Note: Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Amounts above are gross unrealized and realized returns. 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180") is an internally managed registered closed-end fund and does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. 180 also has more than 50 percent of its investment portfolio in legacy privately held investments and these privately held investments generate expenses that would otherwise not be incurred by 180. Please see its filings with the SEC for information on its expenses and expense ratios. Total returns are calculated compounding quarterly, as 14 applicable.

Cash + Public vs. Private Portfolio Percentages

Q4 2016

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

26.9%

33.4%

39.5%

49.5%

48.1%

50.5%

51.9%

60.5%

73.1%

66.6%

Private Portfolio

Cash + Public Portfolio

15

Q1 2020 QTD Update

  • Public portfolio increased in value by $1.5 million (3.0%), or $0.05/share from end of Q4 2019 through February 24, 2020.
    • Largest increases value:
      • PBPB: $2.1 million ($0.07/share) - No company issued news as of this date.
      • MVEN: $1.7 million ($0.05/share) - Announced financial metrics from Q4 2019 and 2020 targets.
      • IOTS: $770,000 ($0.02/share) - Announced sale to Dialog Semiconductor; 180 sold remaining shares at $12.42/share.
    • Largest declines in value:
      • QMCO: $3.0 million ($0.10/share) - Missed revenue guidance and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance due to temporary slowdown in revenue from hyperscaler customer.
      • SYNC: $590,000 ($0.02/share) - Merger with QUMU announced. Q4 2019 results call on March 3, 2020.
    • Other notable developments:
      • Sold 284,100 shares of QMCO at $7.50/share.
      • Sold remaining shares of MRSN at $7.35/share ($161,000 increase in value from year end).
      • Added to PBPB position purchasing 288,297 at $4.13/share (also filed 13D with ownership over 5%).
      • ALTG merger closed on February 14, 2020. Started trading under new symbols on February 18, 2020.

Note: All amounts above may change materially by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

16

New Commitment in Q4 2019 - Alta Equipment Company

  • 180 committed to invest $4 million in a PIPE transaction that closed immediately preceding the close of the merger between BRPC and Alta.
  • 180 purchased invested @ $9.50 per share and received 150,000 warrants to purchase additional shares at a strike price of $11.50 per share.
  • For reference, investors in the formation of BRPM invested at $10 per share and 50% warrant coverage with a strike price of $11.50 per share.
  • The transaction was announced on December 13, 2019 and closed on February 14, 2020.

17

Private Portfolio Status - Top Ten Investments by Value

Top Ten Private Portfolio Companies by Value

Portfolio Company

Value as of 12/31/19

AgBiome, LLC

$15,591,814

D-Wave Systems, Inc.

$7,739,524

TARA Biosystems, Inc.

$4,055,698

HALE.life Corporation

$3,584,462

Essential Health Solutions, Inc.

$3,061,483

EchoPixel, Inc.

$2,414,392

ORIG3N, Inc.

$2,091,963

Nanosys, Inc.

$2,003,596

Petra Pharma Corporation

$1,456,530

Lodo Therapeutics Corporation

$1,266,654

18

Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 Actual Comparison

Expenses

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

Difference

%

Actual

Actual

Total Personnel Related

162,989

545,306

382,317

235%

Total Admin & Ops Expenses

62,931

51,251

(11,680)

(19)%

Total Professional Fees

146,061

134,014

(12,047)

(8)%

Total Office Rent

57,531

57,531

0

0%

Total Insurance Expense

56,964

56,659

(305)

(1)%

Directors Fees

69,375

69,375

0

0%

Bank Custody

6,949

6,900

(49)

(1)%

Depreciation

1,237

1,452

215

17%

BD Expenses

27,042

16,244

(10,798)

(40)%

Total Operating Expenses

591,079

938,732

347,653

59%

Note: Does not include sublease income of ~$62k.

Notes

Medical retirement reversal in 2018 vs increase in accrual in 2019

Software payment timing

Savings in legal costs

Fees related to change in asset custodian and increase in assets

Timing of expenses

19

Day-to-Day Expense Ratio Comparison

% of Net Assets***

10%

Including year-

• 2019 increase in compensation ex. bonus pool

Not

end bonuses,

8%

including

and deferred

includes a new investment team member hired in

year-end

portion of prior

Q4 2019.

bonuses

year bonuses,

if applicable.

5.8%

6%

• 2019 bonus pool is $2.8 million, with $760,000

4.8%

deferred to payout in future years.**

4%

3.8%

3.1%

3.4%

3.4%

• Day-to-day expense side of ratio is optimized;

further reductions in expense ratio will come from

2%

growing net assets.

0%

2017

2018

2019

(Actual)*

(Actual)

(Actual)**

  • Is net of sublease income and excludes one-time benefit of $190,000 related to forfeited restricted stock in 2017 and $1 million in restructuring expenses.
    ** Deferred portion would be paid upon meeting or exceeding metrics as determined by the compensation committee.
    *** Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year.

20

2017 and 2018 vs 2019 Estimated Total Compensation Expense Comparison

50%

42.8%

25%

22.9%

11.1%

15.9%

1.5%

0%

-25%

(11.2)%

2017*

2018

2019*

NAV Change

Stock Price Change

  • Change in NAV and total compensation expense percent of NAV in 2017 and 2019 includes year-end bonuses of $1.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively, a portion of which will be deferred and payable based on board-defined metrics in subsequent two years.
  • Percentage excluding bonuses is based on average net assets during the year. Percentage including year-end bonuses is based on net assets at the end of each year.

Total Compensation as Percentage of

Average Net Assets**

6%

Including year-

5%

Not

end bonuses,

including

and deferred

4.3%

year-end

portion of prior

4%

bonuses

year bonuses,

if applicable.

3%

2.7%

1.8%

1.8%

2%

1.6%

1.5%

1%

0%

2017*

2018

2019*

There was no bonus in 2018. Half of deferred 2017 bonus is included in 2018 total compensation percentage and remainder is included in the 2019 percentages along with a total bonus pool of $2.8 million for 2019. Of the $2.8 million, approximately $760,000 is deferred for payment over the subsequent two years.

21

Scorecard as of December 31, 2019

Starting Measurement

Values

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Stock Price

$1.75

$2.15

NAV / Share(1)

$2.64

$3.06

Cash + Public Portfolio Value(2)

$32,741,664

$51,225,377

Private Portfolio Value

$50,105,523

$47,548,264

Cash + Public Portfolio Value / Net Assets

39.9%

53.8%

Stock Price / NAV

66.3%

70.3%

Full Year Actual Expenses(3)

$2,642,696

$2,998,308

Additional Third-Party Capital Raised and

$6,060,000

$6,060,000

Invested(4)(5)

  1. Includes accrual of deferred bonus compensation for management in 2017 and estimated bonus compensation for 2019.
  2. Cash, net of unsettled trades.
  3. On-goingexpenses net of sublease income and does not include annual bonus accruals for executives.

(4)

Total capital managed in 2018 was $7.2 million, but returned $1.14 million of uninvested capital in August 2018.

22

(5)

Substantially all of the capital invested in TST was returned through distributions and merger consideration in 2019.

Sum of the Parts of TURN

Stock Price

Value of Publicly Traded Portfolio

Companies Per Share

Cash Per Share*

Net Other Non-Investment Assets

Per Share

Total Liabilities Per Share

Total Non-Private Portfolio Net Assets Per Share

Remaining Per Share Value Ascribed to Private Portfolio

Private Portfolio Value Per Share

Effective Market Value Per Share /

Value of Private Portfolio Per

Share

Based on Stock Price as of

Based on Stock Price as of

Based on Stock Price as of

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

$2.15

$2.1368

$1.75

$1.28

$1.04

$0.80

$0.37

$0.52

$0.25

$0.02

$0.01

$0.04

($0.14)

($0.10)

($0.06)

$1.53

$1.47

$1.03

$0.62

$0.67

$0.72

$1.53

$1.58

$1.61

40.5%

42.3%

44.7%

* Net of unsettled trades as of the end of each period.

23

Goals for 180

  • We want 180 to be known as a prominent and dominant leader in our world of public company constructive activism.
  • We will continue to strive for excellence in investment performance.
  • We want to be known as game changers in helping businesses generate positive shareholder returns.

Management is 100% aligned with shareholders; we must increase the price of our stock to be truly successful.

24

Kevin M. Rendino

Daniel B. Wolfe

kevin@180degreecapital.com

daniel@180degreecapital.com

25

Disclaimer

180 Degree Capital Corp. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 22:21:05 UTC
