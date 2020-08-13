1847 GOED : Goedeker to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on August 20

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2020 and other recent developments.

Joining the Conference Call:

1. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Direct Event online registration:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8752007

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Goedeker's website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast, please visit Goedeker’s Investors page approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedeker’s to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

