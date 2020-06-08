1847 Holdings Acquires Leading Bay Area Appliance Retailer

NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: EFSH), a unique publicly traded holding company platform that acquires lower-middle market, American companies at attractive valuations, today announced it completed its acquisition of Asien’s Appliance (www.asiensappliance.com), a California-based appliance retailer that generated approximately $8.9 million (unaudited) and $13.3 million (unaudited) of revenues in 2018 and 2019, respectively.



“This is a great addition to our portfolio of operating subsidiaries,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, founder and CEO of 1847 Holdings. “Asien’s is well-known and highly respected brand and one of the oldest appliance stores in its market, providing a solid foundation as we leverage our team’s extensive experience with previous high-growth retail operations, such as Hatworld/Lids, Teavana and Regional Management Corporation to grow market share and build a more dominant presence in the surrounding area.”

“Asien’s is a proven leader in its market,” added Bob Patterson, CEO of Asien’s Appliance. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead this company and its experienced and capable team into its next stage of growth.”

The household appliance market in the US is forecasted to exceed $21 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%, reaching $40 billion in 2025, according to data from Statista.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: EFSH) operates American companies it acquires at attractive valuations, leveraging its management team’s extensive experience gained at leading investment firms, such as Colony Capital, Lazard Freres and Saunders, Karp & Megrue, to grow operations and create value. 1847 Holdings seeks to generate returns for shareholders in the future through consistent, annual distributions of operating subsidiary income and capital appreciation resulting from the timely sale of operating subsidiaries.

