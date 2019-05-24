1933 Industries Inc., Partnership for Hemp & CBD Products Geared Towards the Sports Market, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - President and CEO of 1933 Industries, Brayden Sutton, talks about the company's endeavors such as working with Birdhouse Skateboards with endorsement from Tony Hawk.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/1933-industries-hemp-and-cbd-birdhouse-skateboards-ceo-clip-90sec/

1933 Industries Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 25 - May 26, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF)

1933industries.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

