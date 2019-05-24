Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  1933 Industries Inc    TGIF   CA65442F1053

1933 INDUSTRIES INC

(TGIF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

1933 Industries Inc., Partnership for Hemp & CBD Products Geared Towards the Sports Market, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - President and CEO of 1933 Industries, Brayden Sutton, talks about the company's endeavors such as working with Birdhouse Skateboards with endorsement from Tony Hawk.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/1933-industries-hemp-and-cbd-birdhouse-skateboards-ceo-clip-90sec/

1933 Industries Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 25 - May 26, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF)

1933industries.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45032


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1933 INDUSTRIES INC
05:30p1933 Industries Inc., Partnership for Hemp & CBD Products Geared Towards the ..
NE
05/061933 INDUSTRIES : CEO Appointed as Chairman of the Board, Issuance of Bonus Shar..
AQ
04/091933 INDUSTRIES : rsquo; Alternative Medicine Association Enters Into Licensing ..
AQ
04/011933 INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financials
AQ
04/011933 INDUSTRIES' : Ester vigil honored in women of weed awards
AQ
03/151933 INDUSTRIES : Closes $4.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
03/131933 INDUSTRIES : Announces $4.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
02/211933 INDUSTRIES : CBD Products to be Featured at the 2019 Academy Awards Gift Lo..
AQ
02/191933 INDUSTRIES : engages CB1 Capital as strategic business advisors
AQ
01/291933 INDUSTRIES : To exhibit at cantech investment conference and world outlook ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 45,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 125 M
Chart 1933 INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
1933 Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  CAD
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brayden R. Sutton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Bleackley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Maarschalk Chief Financial Officer
Donald Richard Skeith Independent Director
Cameron Watt Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1933 INDUSTRIES INC30.88%93
CANOPY GROWTH CORP63.94%15 781
AURORA CANNABIS INC63.72%8 689
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.7.20%5 851
CRONOS GROUP INC43.46%5 343
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About