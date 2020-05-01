Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  1Life Healthcare, Inc.    ONEM

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Date of its First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that its first quarter 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.onemedical.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-258-1651 for U.S. participants, or 1-612-979-9928 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7759975. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
investor@onemedical.com
(206) 331-2211

Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
(443) 223-0500
onemedical@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
Press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:31a1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Date of its First Quarter 2020 Resul..
GL
04/301LIFE HEALTHCARE : One Medical Introduces Its Healthy Together Program Designed ..
AQ
04/301LIFE HEALTHCARE : JAMA Network Open Study Between Collective Health and One Med..
BU
04/08One Medical Offers Free COVID-19 Virtual Care and Testing Services to the Gen..
GL
04/01One Medical Introduces New Virtual Care Solutions and COVID-19 Testing Servic..
GL
03/271LIFE HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/18One Medical and Ascension Texas to Collaborate on Connecting Primary and Spec..
GL
03/181LIFE HEALTHCARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
03/18One Medical Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
GL
03/131LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 301 M
EBIT 2020 -106 M
Net income 2020 -107 M
Finance 2020 222 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -55,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,58x
EV / Sales2021 7,18x
Capitalization 3 111 M
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 24,67  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.0.00%3 111
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.02%24 166
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.65%19 469
IHH HEALTHCARE1.35%10 728
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 207
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-2.02%9 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group