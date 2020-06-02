Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  1Life Healthcare, Inc.    ONEM

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • The William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9th, which will include a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m (PDT) / 4:00 p.m. (CDT).

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
investor@onemedical.com
(206) 331-2211

Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
(443) 223-0500
onemedical@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
Press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:22p1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor..
GL
05/291LIFE HEALTHCARE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/271Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Pricing of $275 Million of Convertib..
GL
05/261LIFE HEALTHCARE : Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provide..
AQ
05/261LIFE HEALTHCARE : One Medical) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $250 Mill..
AQ
05/1910X GENOMICS : Becomes First One Medical Customer to Deploy Cohort-Based COVID-1..
AQ
05/18Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to..
GL
05/141LIFE HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/131LIFE HEALTHCARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/13One Medical Announces Results for First Quarter 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 298 M - -
Net income 2020 -141 M - -
Net cash 2020 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 290 M 4 290 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,86 $
Last Close Price 34,01 $
Spread / Highest target 2,91%
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Kimber D. Lockhart Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.0.00%4 290
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-13.91%26 795
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.29.15%22 789
IHH HEALTHCARE0.73%11 312
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 195
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-4.54%10 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group