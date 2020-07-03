1Spatial : Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2020

Unlocking the Value of
Location Data
Paris
Technology Partners
Contents
5
6
8
10
27
31
Who we are Highlights Chairman's report Strategic report Section 172 Statement Directors' report
36
44
Corporate Governance Report
50
Independent auditors' report to the members of 1Spatial plc Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
-
52 Consolidated statement of financial position
-
54 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
-
55 Consolidated statement of cash flows
-
56 Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows
-
58 Notes to the financial statements
-
103 Company statement of financial position
-
104 Company statement of changes in equity
-
105 Notes to the Company financial statements
-
115 Company Information
4
Who we are
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software and solutions, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments.
Today - as location data from smartphones, the Internet of Things and great lakes of commercial Big Data increasingly drive commercial decision-making - our technology drives efficiency and provides organisations with confidence in the data they use.
We unlock the value of location data by bringing together our people, innovative solutions, industry knowledge and our extensive customer base. We are striving to make the world more sustainable, safer and smarter for the future. We believe the answers to achieving these goals are held in data. Our 1Spatial Location Master Data Management (LMDM) platform incorporating our 1Integrate rules engine delivers powerful data solutions and focused business applications on-premise, on-mobile and in the cloud. This ensures data is current, complete, and consistent through the use of automated processes and always based on the highest quality information available.
1Spatial plc is AIM-listed, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in the UK, Ireland, USA, France, Belgium, Tunisia and Australia.
Our Approach
|
We are acustomer
|
We deliversoftware,
|
We listen to our customers
|
centric business
|
solutionsandbusiness
|
and become theirtrusted
|
applicationsto address
|
adviser
|
our customers' needs
|
and market requirements
|
