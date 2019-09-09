Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  1Spatial PLC    SPA   GB00BFZ45C84

1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/09 03:00:00 am
30 GBp   --.--%
05:27a1SPATIAL : How can geospatial data infrastructures guide digital twin adoption?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Spatial : How can geospatial data infrastructures guide digital twin adoption?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:27am EDT

A digital twin bridges the digital and physical world, it provides a seamless digital replica of the physical world in data and allows it to exist simultaneously. The National Digital Twin Day forms part of a series of thought-provoking events and activities that aim to focus on the variety of work being undertaken at the Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB). The digital twin day will shine a light on how digital twin thinking can:

  • Drive more value from data
  • Maximise infrastructure performance and
  • Deliver better outcomes for society

The CDBB Digital Framework Task Group (DFTG) has set out a pathway to better information management and guidance on digital twin adoption. The overarching purpose of the DFTG is to steer and guide the successful development and adoption of the Information Management Framework for the Built Environment. Information management is critical to digital twin adoption and realising the benefits from digital twins across the built environment.

The UK already has some of the best geospatial data management in the world. The UK has led the world in showing how opening up geospatial data benefits our built environment economically, environmentally and socially. Geospatial data infrastructures are the backbone to information management about the built environment. This means data infrastructures for collecting, managing and sharing smarter data that provide a foundation to help organisations build digital services and gain insights from data in ways that people can understand and trust. Geospatial data infrastructures power geospatial readiness, a platform for knowledge and insight and then actionable knowledge and value, using a combination of people, processes and technologies.

In the UK there are public, commercial and community led geospatial data infrastructures for the built environment, for example Ordnance Survey Great Britain, HM Land Registry, Greater London Authority, Network Rail and OpenStreetMap.

The UK needs to continue investing in geospatial data infrastructures for information management across the built environment and providing a pathway to digital twin adoption. 1Spatial are helping organisations across the UK and globally to evolve their geospatial data infrastructures for creating smarter data and information for digital twin adoption.

A stepping stone towards digital twin adoption is the design, implementation and management of digital national registers. As stated by Government Digital Service (GDS), Registers provide structured datasets of government information to help organisations and individuals build services on high quality data infrastructure. Services, for example digital twins using registers can reduce the time and cost of sourcing data from across government, receive data that is ready to use with no need for data cleansing, be confident that services are using the most up to date data. As per GDS guidance, each register only contains data on a specific subject, is kept up-to-date by a subject matter expert from the relevant government organisation and shares a common API that supports JSON and CSV.

Two digital register examples are the Digital National Asset Register (DNAR) and National Underground Asset Register (NUAR). By 2021 the DNAR, led by the Office of Government Property aims to provide a single, trusted view of all public estate assets, supporting better strategic property decision making. The NUAR, led by the Geospatial Commission aims to provide a national digital register of the pipes and cables which run underground, to help reduce the disruption causes when they are struck by mistake. The digital register will allow workers to see underground pipes and cables on mobile phones or laptop computers before they start a dig. This will help to reduce disruption on the roads through better planning and more coordination between infrastructure providers and local authorities. Both register examples depend upon geospatial data and therefore efficient and effective geospatial data infrastructures.

Geospatial data infrastructures can guide digital twin adoption and maintenance through digital registers, based upon data Collaboration, data Automation and data Transformation principles.

  • Data Collaboration - working with stakeholders internally and externally to collect, manage and share data
  • Data Automation - designing and implementing workflows to collect, manage and share data
  • Data Transformation - making digital data fit for purpose

The above collaboration, automation and transformation principles enable organisations to effectively and efficiently collect, manage and share smarter, built environment, geospatial data. This provides a pathway to digital registers and digital twin adoption and provides those responsible for the data infrastructure to effectively combine and manage the data required to build and maintain a digital twin.

1Spatial look forward to attending the Digital Twin Day and following up this blog article with our thoughts and reflections on the event. If you would like to hear more about how 1Spatial are helping organisations across the UK and globally to evolve their geospatial data infrastructures for creating smarter data and information for digital twin adoption please join us at the Smarter Data, Smarter World 2019 conference taking place at the British Library on 19th November.

Author: Matthew White. 1Spatial.

Reference Links:

National Digital Twin Day

Centre for Digital Built Britain

Digital Framework Task Group

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1SPATIAL PLC
05:27a1SPATIAL : How can geospatial data infrastructures guide digital twin adoption?
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23,7 M
EBIT 2020 0,76 M
Net income 2020 0,23 M
Finance 2020 5,72 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 136x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 33,1 M
Chart 1SPATIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
1Spatial PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 30,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Louise Milverton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew H. J. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Nicole Payne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francis David Small Non-Executive Director
Peter Massey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1SPATIAL PLC-13.04%41
ACCENTURE42.63%128 142
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%124 527
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.08%115 291
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.13%75 181
VMWARE, INC.7.32%60 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group