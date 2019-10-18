Press Release: 1Spatial announce release of 1Integrate v2.5

Latest version boasts new features for new and existing users

Cambridge, UK, 18 October 2019, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial is pleased to announce the general release of 1Inetegrate v2.5. 1Integrate ensures compliance of your data for use across the enterprise. It provides a rules engine which enables automated data validation, cleansing, transformation and enhancement for your data.

1Integrate 2.5 is a new release, available to new and existing customers, which provides:

Support for reading and writing PostGIS data out-of-the-box without the need for any additional tools or products

Support for newer versions of integrated software such as FME and Java

Security improvements

New capabilities such as a built-in operation to easily copy all attributes from one object to another

Usability improvements such as an improved interface for uploading data files and using a useful file name when downloading rule or session backups

Various bug fixes

Seb Lessware, CTO, 1Spatial added 'We've been talking to our customer community and the latest v2.5 release was driven by functionality and updates that they have requested. It's a significant update with functional developments, integration updates and security improvements.'

Existing customers can get this new version from 1Spatial customer support here. For more information on 1Integrate and all releases including the latest, please contact us or visit our website for release notes or 1Integrate information.

