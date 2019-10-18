Log in
Press Release: 1Spatial announce release of 1Spatial Management Suite (1SMS) v2.5

0
10/18/2019 | 05:40am EDT

1SMS product update released for general availability

Cambridge, UK, 18 October 2019, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial is pleased to announce the general release of 1Spatial Management Suite (1SMS) v2.5. 1SMS is a spatial data management environment and provides a suite of products to efficiently and consistently plan and execute the maintenance of your master data by automating production workflows.

1SMS v2.5 is a new release, available to new and existing customers, which provides:

  • Security improvements
  • User efficiencies through rapid creation of multiple similar jobs
  • Usability improvements for managing map overlays and filtering jobs
  • Support for newer versions of integrated software such as Wildfly, FME and Java
  • Various bug fixes

View an application case study of 1SMS here. 1SMS is made up of 8 individual components, more info on these components and their associated release notes can be found here.

Seb Lessware, CTO, 1Spatial added 'As well as new functionality requested by users this release includes security improvements as a result independent security testing by National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) approved testers. This ensures that customers and their data continue to be protected and stay compliant with GDPR regulation.'

Existing customers can get this new version from 1Spatial customer support here. For more information on 1Integrate and all releases including the latest, please contact us or visit our website for release notes or 1SMS information.

Innovation. Automation. Collaboration

The annual SDSW conference gives you the opportunity to hear how organisations are innovating, automating and collaborating with location data. Unlocking the value of data is a key objective in driving economic growth, improving social and environmental outcomes.

Register for FREE here.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial is a software solutions provider and global leader in managing geospatial data. We work with our clients to deliver real value by making data current, complete and consistent through the use of automated processes - ensuring that decisions are always based on the highest quality information available. Our unique, rules-based approach delivers enterprise-scale, cross-platform, automation to all stages of the data lifecycle. It builds confidence in the data while reducing the time and cost of stewardship. Our global clients include utility and telecommunications businesses, national mapping and land management agencies, government departments, emergency services, defence, census bureaus and transportation organisations. A leader in our field, we have a wealth of experience and a record of continual innovation and development. We partner with some of the leading technology vendors including, Esri, Oracle, and SAP.

For more information visit the 1Spatial website. Alternatively, find us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

For further media information please contact:

James Wood, Marketing Manager, marketing@1spatial.com 01223 420414

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:38:08 UTC
