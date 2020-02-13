Log in
1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
Press Release: 1Spatial forms strategic partnership with Neueda

02/13/2020

Cambridge, UK, 13thFebruary2020, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial hasformed a strategic partnership with international technology company Neueda. 1Spatial and Neueda will jointly provide digital solutions that enable customers to transform and improve the way they do business.

Neueda provides digital transformation services to customersin the private sector, public sector and capital marketsacross the globe. Headquartered in Belfast, Neueda has bases in Dublin, London, Malaga and New York.

As a software solutions provider and global experts in managing location and geospatial data, 1Spatial will complement Neueda's services by provisioning geospatial digital services that support customer transformation and improvement projects.

Left to Right: Duncan Guthrie, Managing Director at 1Spatial and Peter Russell, Managing Director Enterprise Services at Neueda

Duncan Guthrie, Managing Director, 1Spatial said:

'We are excited to announce this partnership with Neueda and really look forward to working together with their highly talented specialists. We both have a similar approach withourcustomers and always ensure we deliver the best solutions to meet their business needs.

'Through this partnership we look forward to delivering success for our customers and helping them unlock the value of theirspatial data.'

Peter Russell, Managing Director, Enterprise Services, Neueda, added:

'We are delighted to formally partner with 1Spatial and look forward to working with a global leader in geospatial data.

'Neueda seesdata as a key enabler to true digital transformation and geospatial data is certainly a key challenge for many of our customers. We hope this partnership will also allow us to developjoint propositions to break into new markets.'

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:05:08 UTC
