Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  1Spatial Plc    SPA   GB00BFZ45C84

1SPATIAL PLC

(SPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press release: 1Spatial become a member of techUK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:31am EDT

1Spatial become a member of techUK

Cambridge, UK, 16 July 2020, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, a global leader in Location Master Data Management software, solutions and business applications is pleased to announce they have recently become members of techUK. techUK is the UK's leading technology membership organisation, representing the companies and technologies that are defining today, the world that we will live in tomorrow.

1Spatial is passionate about collaborating with partners to unlock the value of their data and is striving to deliver transformation to create a more sustainable, safer and smarter world. 1Spatial believe that techUK and its membership provides a great platform to support this journey, through networking and learning with other members and together growing and contributing to creating a more sustainable society and smarter economy. In addition, it will provide access to up to date information on the latest developments in the market and the ever-changing technologies that impact our industry.

techUK work collaboratively with government and others, to provide expert guidance and insight for their members about how to prepare for the future, anticipate change and realise the positive potential of technology in a fast-moving world. As an active and engaged member, 1Spatial will be able to apply this additional insight to their offerings and provide even further value to their customers.

Sue Daley, Associate Director of Technology and Innovation, techUK, commented;

'Unlocking the power of location data will be key to driving forward the UK economy post-COVID-19. The recent launch of the Geospatial Commissions 2020-2025 Strategy emphasised the immense opportunities across all industries and sectors from continued investment and research into how to harness and use geospatial data.

As such, we are delighted to welcome 1Spatial to techUK and look forward to working together to showcase and champion how the full economic and social potential and value of location data across the UK can be fully realised.'

Dan Warner, Head of Government, 1Spatial, commented;

'It's incredibly exciting to have become a member of techUK and we are eager to join and collaborate with digital leaders from across the public and the private sectors to help deliver a smarter world. At 1Spatial our teams are passionate about how location data can support the transformation to a safer, smarter and more sustainable future, techUK gives a great platform for us to learn and collaborate with others that share our passion.'

If you have any questions for our team, then please contact us.

Disclaimer

1Spatial plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 1SPATIAL PLC
03:31aPRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial become a member of techUK
PU
07/031SPATIAL : Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2020
PU
07/021SPATIAL : Covid-19 creates steep learning curve and significant opportunities &..
PU
03/181SPATIAL : Update on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PU
03/061SPATIAL : Product Innovation
PU
02/13PRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial forms strategic partnership with Neueda
PU
2019BLOG : Reducing flood risk for London Underground
PU
20191SPATIAL : Leaving heads buzzing – a reflection on the Geocortex User Day
PU
2019PRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial announce release of 1Integrate v2.5
PU
2019PRESS RELEASE : 1Spatial announce release of 1Spatial Management Suite (1SMS) v2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,5 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net income 2021 0,15 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net cash 2021 4,24 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 161x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 31,3 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart 1SPATIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
1Spatial Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1SPATIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Louise Milverton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew H. J. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Mark Fabian Chief Financial Officer
Francis David Small Non-Executive Director
Peter Massey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1SPATIAL PLC-18.18%31
ACCENTURE4.36%139 429
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.34%108 105
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.24%107 080
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.84%62 524
VMWARE, INC.-7.97%57 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group