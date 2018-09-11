1st Capital Bank : Announces Appointment of Anita Robinson as Market President, San Luis Obispo County

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) today announced that Anita Robinson has been appointed as Market President for San Luis Obispo County.

Ms. Robinson has been a prominent banking leader in the San Luis Obispo County market for nearly 30 years. A 40+ year banking veteran, she has held the position of President and CEO of several community banks in the area including Commerce Bank of San Luis Obispo, Mission Community Bank, and Coastal National Bank. Most recently, she has served as Market President for Bank of the Sierra.

Ms. Robinson has served on several banking industry boards including being the first woman to chair the California Bankers Association. She has served on the board of both the California Independent Bankers and Pacific Coast Banking School. She is a former Chairman of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), Founder and President/CEO of Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) Woman's Business Center, and current President of the Cuesta College Foundation. In 2017 she was awarded the Citizen of the Year by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and was presented the Women in Banking award by the California Bankers Association.

"We are thrilled that Anita has chosen to bring her depth of experience in banking and leadership to 1st Capital Bank," said Thomas E. Meyer, President and CEO of 1st Capital Bank. "Her values align with those of our organization, and she is dedicated to driving our mission to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our communities. She is the perfect individual to lead and grow our presence in the San Luis Obispo County market."

Of the appointment, Ms. Robinson commented "I am looking forward to joining this fantastic team of bankers and elevating the Bank's presence in San Luis Obispo County. 1st Capital Bank truly represents the best in banking; with customized lending solutions, convenient technology, community focus, and local decision-making. I found their banking style and strategic vision aligns with my own. This team of bankers is forward-thinking and customer centric."

Ms. Robinson can be reached at anita.robinson@1stcapitalbank.com.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also available, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

