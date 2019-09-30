1st Capital Bank Announces Declaration of 7.00% Stock Dividend

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) today announced the Bank’s board of directors has declared a 7.00% stock dividend on the Bank’s common stock outstanding. The stock dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 22, 2019. The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares. This is the Bank’s seventh stock dividend, following a 2.00% stock dividend that was paid in April 2012; 5.00% stock dividends that were paid in June 2014, September 2015, December 2016, and December 2017; and a 7.00% stock dividend paid in December 2018.

The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo and a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is 1stCapital.bank . The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | SBA Preferred Lender

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

