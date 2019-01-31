1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Net Income of $3.3 Million For the Fourth Quarter and $12.0 Million For the Full Year 2018 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share
CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY), the holding company (the “Company”) for 1ST Constitution Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.07 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Adjusted Net Income, which is net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses, gain on bargain purchase and revaluation of deferred tax assets, increased 32.1% to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $46,000 gain on bargain purchase due to adjustments to deferred tax assets related to acquisition accounting. For the fourth quarter of 2017, $265,000 of merger-related expenses were incurred and an additional $1.7 million of income tax expense was recorded due to the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax assets.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.38, an increase of 26.7%, compared to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock that will be paid on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.14% and 10.37%, respectively.
Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $14.77 and $13.34, respectively, at December 31, 2018.
Net interest income was $11.3 million and the net interest margin was 4.19% on a tax equivalent basis.
A provision for loan losses of $225,000 and net charge-offs of $88,000 were recorded.
Total loans were $883.2 million at December 31, 2018 and increased $1.6 million from September 30, 2018. Commercial business, commercial real estate and construction loans totaled $658.4 and increased $31.8 million, or 5.1%, compared to $626.6 million at September 30, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, mortgage warehouse loans declined $28.6 million to $154.2 million due to the lower volume of home purchase financing activity. Historically, home purchase activity is at a lower level in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
There were no merger related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-performing assets were $9.1 million, or 0.77% of assets, and included $2.5 million of OREO at December 31, 2018.
As a result of the exercise of all outstanding warrants held by warrant holders, 198,378 shares of common stock were issued on December 19, 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $12.0 million and Adjusted Net Income of $13.4 million compared to net income of $6.9 million and Adjusted Net Income of $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings per share were $1.40 and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $1.56 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $1.06 for the year ended December 31, 2017.
On April 11, 2018, the Company completed the merger of New Jersey Community Bank (“NJCB”) with and into the Bank (the “NJCB merger”). As a result of the NJCB merger, merger related expenses of $2.1 million were incurred primarily in the second quarter of 2018 and the after-tax effect of the merger expenses reduced net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 by $1.6 million. The acquisition method of accounting for the business combination resulted in the recognition of a gain on the bargain purchase of $230,000 and no goodwill.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted return on average assets and Adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial results is attached to this press release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures of the Company in this press release may be helpful to readers in understanding the Company’s financial performance without including the financial impact of the NJCB merger and the revaluation of the deferred tax assets when comparing the Company’s income statement for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
Robert F. Mangano, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our record 2018 results that were driven by the growth of our loan portfolio as well as the year over year improvement of 28 basis points in our net interest margin. The higher interest rate environment had a positive effect on net interest income and our net interest margin.” Mr. Mangano added, “We remain committed to delivering superior banking experience in the communities we serve and look forward to continued success in 2019.”
Discussion of Financial Results
The Company’s net income was $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income was $11.3 million, compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in interest-earning assets and the higher yield on loans were the primary drivers of the $1.5 million increase in net interest income. Non-interest expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Total interest income was $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was due in part to the $90.8 million increase in average loans, reflecting growth primarily of commercial real estate, construction and commercial business loans. The growth in average loans included average loans of approximately $67.3 million from the NJCB merger. Average interest-earning assets were $1.1 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 5.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.0 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 4.49% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 also contributed to the increase and reflected primarily the higher yield earned on the loan portfolio. The 100 basis point increase in the Federal Reserve’s targeted federal funds rate and the corresponding increase in the Prime Rate since December 2017 have had a positive effect on the yields of construction, commercial business, home equity and warehouse loans with variable interest rate terms for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities was $2.4 million, with an interest cost of 1.19%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.4 million, with an interest cost of 0.75%, for the fourth quarter of 2017. The $998,000 increase in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected primarily higher interest costs due to higher short-term market interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $51.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was comprised primarily of increases in certificates of deposit and short-term borrowings, which generally have higher interest cost than other types of interest-bearing deposits.
The net interest margin increased to 4.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the higher yield on average interest-earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the interest cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
The Company recorded a higher provision for loan losses of $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a provision for loan losses of $150,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the growth of the loan portfolio and the change in the mix of loans in the loan portfolio.
At December 31, 2018, total loans were $883.2 million and the allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, compared to total loans of $789.9 million and an allowance for loan losses of $8.0 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. Management believes that the current economic conditions in New Jersey and operating conditions for the Bank are generally positive, which were also considered in management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.
Non-interest income was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $92,000 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Gains on the sale of loans declined $163,000, which was partially offset by increases in income on Bank-owned life insurance of $19,000 and gain on bargain purchase of $46,000. In the fourth quarter of 2018, $19.4 million of residential mortgages were sold and $553,000 of gains were recorded compared to $28.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold and $1.1 million of gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Management believes that the decrease in residential mortgage loans sold was due primarily to lower residential mortgage lending activity as a result of higher mortgage interest rates in 2018 compared to 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, $7.5 million of SBA loans were sold and gains of $497,000 were recorded compared to $1.5 million of SBA loans sold and gains of $139,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. SBA guaranteed commercial lending activity and loan sales vary from period to period, and the level of activity is due primarily to the timing of loan originations.
Non-interest expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $233,000, or 2.9%, compared to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $218,000, or 4.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to salaries for former NJCB employees who joined the Company, merit increases and increases in employee benefit expenses. Occupancy costs increased $231,000, or 29.3%, due primarily to the addition of the two former NJCB branch offices in the second quarter of 2018. Other real estate owned expenses increased $58,000 to $82,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to ownership costs for property insurance and other maintenance expenses associated with a commercial real estate property that was foreclosed in the third quarter of 2018. Merger related expenses of $265,000 were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017. Other operating expenses were relatively unchanged and included a check fraud loss of $155,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.0 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 83.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2017. As previously discussed, the Company recorded additional income tax expense of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) in December 2017. Excluding the additional income tax expense, the Company’s effective tax rate would have been 35.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to the decrease in the maximum federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning in 2018 as a result of the Tax Act. Partially offsetting the lower federal corporate income tax rate was the enactment of legislation by the State of New Jersey in July of 2018, which increased the corporate income tax rate to 11.5% from 9% for taxable income of $1.0 million or more effective January 1, 2018 and resulted in an approximately 2% higher effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018.
At December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million at December 31, 2017. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance was 0.95% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.01% at December 31, 2017. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans was due primarily to the acquisition accounting for the NJCB merger, which resulted in the elimination of the NJCB allowance for loan losses and the NJCB loans being recorded at their fair value. Included in the fair value of the loans at the date of acquisition was a credit risk adjustment discount of approximately $1.6 million.
Total assets increased $98.8 million to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2017 due primarily to a $93.3 million increase in total loans. The increase in assets was funded primarily by a $28.7 million increase in deposits and a $51.3 million increase in overnight borrowings. Total portfolio loans at December 31, 2018 were $883.2 million compared to $789.9 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in loans was due primarily to an increase of $79.5 million in commercial real estate loans, a $13.0 million increase in construction loans, a $27.7 million increase in commercial business loans and a $6.8 million increase in residential real estate loans which were partially offset by a $35.2 million decrease in mortgage warehouse lines. The NJCB merger contributed approximately $67.4 million to the increase of loans at December 31, 2018.
Total deposits were $950.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $922.0 million at December 31, 2017. The NJCB merger contributed $69.6 million of deposits at December 31, 2018. Total deposits, excluding the NJCB deposits, declined $40.9 million during the year 2018. Municipal deposits, primarily interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts, declined approximately $46.2 million from the end of 2017. As a result of the Tax Act, a number of the Bank’s municipal customers experienced significant advanced payments in December 2017 for real estate taxes that were due in 2018. As the Bank’s municipal customers disbursed these additional funds in 2018, their deposit balances declined from the levels at December 31, 2017.
Regulatory capital ratios for the Company and the Bank continue to reflect a strong capital position. Under current regulatory capital standards, the Company’s common equity Tier 1 to risk-based assets (“CET1”), total risk-based capital, Tier I capital, and leverage ratios were 10.80%, 13.25%, 12.47% and 11.80%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The Bank’s CET1, total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios were 12.48%, 13.26%, 12.48% and 11.80%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank are considered “well capitalized” under these capital standards.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.1 million at December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, $240,000 of principal payments were recorded on non-accrual loans and loans totaling $4,000 were placed on non-accrual status. Charge-offs of loans were $88,000 and no recoveries of loans previously charged-off were recorded for the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 128% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018 compared to 113% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017.
Overall, management observed generally stable trends in loan quality, with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.75% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.77% at December 31, 2018 compared to non-performing loans to total loans of 0.90% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.66% at December 31, 2017.
OREO at December 31, 2018 was $2.5 million and consisted of one residential real estate property acquired in the NJCB merger with a carrying value of $1.1 million, land with a carrying value of $93,000 that was foreclosed in the second quarter of 2018 and a commercial real estate property that was foreclosed in the third quarter of 2018 with a fair value of $1.3 million.
About 1ST Constitution Bancorp
1ST Constitution Bancorp, through its primary subsidiary, 1ST Constitution Bank, operates 20 branch banking offices in Cranbury (2), Asbury Park, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Fair Haven and Shrewsbury, New Jersey.
1ST Constitution Bancorp is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol “FCCY” and information about the Company can be accessed through the Internet at www.1STCONSTITUTION.com
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the direction of the economy in New Jersey, the direction of interest rates, effective income tax rates, loan prepayment assumptions, continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers including sources for loans, a higher level of net loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated, bank regulatory rules, regulations or policies that restrict or direct certain actions, the adoption, interpretation and implementation of new or pre-existing accounting pronouncements, a change in legal and regulatory barriers including issues related to compliance with anti-money laundering and bank secrecy act laws, as well as the effects of general economic conditions and legal and regulatory barriers and structure. 1ST Constitution Bancorp assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.
1ST Constitution Bancorp Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Per Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.39
$
0.07
$
1.45
$
0.86
Diluted
0.38
0.07
1.40
0.83
Book value per common share at the period-end
14.77
13.81
Tangible Book value per common share at the period-end
13.34
12.27
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,432,971
8,075,173
8,320,718
8,049,981
Diluted
8,680,778
8,340,318
8,593,509
8,312,784
Shares Outstanding at end of period
8,605,978
8,082,903
Performance Ratios/Data:
Return on average assets
1.14
%
0.21
%
1.06
%
0.67
%
Return on average equity
10.37
%
2.03
%
10.11
%
6.36
%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) 1
$
11,464
$
10,055
$
43,961
$
37,192
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2
4.19
%
3.98
%
4.09
%
3.81
%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 3
62.37
%
67.28
%
65.70
%
68.25
%
December 31,
December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition:
2018
2017
Commercial real estate
$
388,431
$
308,924
Mortgage warehouse lines
154,183
189,412
Construction loans
149,386
136,412
Commercial business
120,590
92,906
Residential real estate
47,263
40,494
Loans to individuals
22,478
21,025
Other loans
665
183
Gross loans
882,996
789,356
Deferred costs, net
168
550
Total loans
$
883,164
$
789,906
Asset Quality Data:
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing
55
—
Non-accrual loans
6,525
7,114
OREO property
2,515
—
Total non-performing assets
$
9,095
$
7,114
Net recoveries
$
(88
)
$
62
$
(511
)
$
(81
)
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.95
%
1.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
127.69
%
112.64
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.75
%
0.90
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.77
%
0.66
%
Capital Ratios:
1ST Constitution Bancorp
Common equity to risk weighted assets ("CET 1")
10.80
%
10.19
%
Total capital to risk weighted assets
13.25
%
12.84
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.47
%
12.02
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
11.80
%
11.23
%
1ST Constitution Bank
Common equity to risk weighted assets ("CET 1")
12.48
%
11.74
%
Total capital to risk weighted assets
13.26
%
12.55
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.48
%
11.74
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
11.80
%
10.96
%
1The tax equivalent adjustment was $125 and $246 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The tax equivalent adjustment was $529 and $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 2Represents net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis as a percent of average interest-earning assets. 3Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis and non-interest income.
1ST Constitution Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
4,983
$
5,037
Interest-earning deposits
11,861
13,717
Total cash and cash equivalents
16,844
18,754
Investment securities
Available for sale, at fair value
132,222
105,458
Held to maturity (fair value of $91,220 and $111,865 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
79,572
110,267
Total securities
211,794
215,725
Loans held for sale
3,020
4,254
Loans
883,164
789,906
Less: allowance for loan losses
(8,402
)
(8,013
)
Net loans
874,762
781,893
Premises and equipment, net
11,653
10,705
Accrued interest receivable
3,860
3,478
Bank owned life insurance
28,705
25,051
Other real estate owned
2,515
12,496
Goodwill and intangible assets
12,258
—
Other assets
12,680
6,918
Total assets
$
1,178,091
$
1,079,274
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
212,981
$
196,509
Interest bearing
737,691
725,497
Total deposits
950,672
922,006
Short-term borrowings
71,775
20,500
Redeemable subordinated debentures
18,557
18,557
Accrued interest payable
1,228
804
Accrued expense and other liabilities
8,774
5,754
Total liabilities
1,051,006
967,621
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, no par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 8,639,276 and 8,116,201 shares issued and 8,605,978 and 8,082,903 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
79,536
72,935
Retained earnings
49,750
39,822
Treasury stock, 33,298 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(368
)
(368
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,833
)
(736
)
Total shareholders' equity
127,085
111,653
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,178,091
$
1,079,274
1ST Constitution Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
12,124
$
9,842
$
45,202
$
35,967
Securities:
Taxable
1,110
826
4,024
3,326
Tax-exempt
471
512
1,989
2,140
Federal funds sold and short-term investments
50
47
258
230
Total interest income
13,755
11,227
51,473
41,663
Interest expense
Deposits
1,969
1,198
6,511
4,550
Borrowings
260
81
836
429
Redeemable subordinated debentures
187
139
694
519
Total interest expense
2,416
1,418
8,041
5,498
Net interest income
11,339
9,809
43,432
36,165
Provision for loan losses
225
150
900
600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
11,114
9,659
42,532
35,565
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
162
152
638
596
Gain on sales of loans
1,050
1,213
4,475
5,149
Income on bank-owned life insurance
150
131
575
522
Gain on bargain purchase
46
—
230
—
Gain on sales of securities
—
—
12
129
Other income
430
434
1,988
1,844
Total non-interest income
1,838
1,930
7,918
8,240
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,140
4,922
19,853
18,804
Occupancy expense
1,019
788
3,623
3,169
Data processing expenses
323
331
1,332
1,314
FDIC insurance expense
105
105
486
360
Other real estate owned expenses
82
24
158
42
Merger-related expenses
—
265
2,141
265
Other operating expenses
1,628
1,629
6,492
7,052
Total non-interest expenses
8,297
8,064
34,085
31,006
Income before income taxes
4,655
3,525
16,365
12,799
Income taxes
1,342
2,951
4,317
5,871
Net Income
$
3,313
$
574
$
12,048
$
6,928
Net income per common share
Basic
$
0.39
$
0.07
$
1.45
$
0.86
Diluted
0.38
0.07
1.4
0.83
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
8,432,971
8,075,173
8,320,718
8,049,981
Diluted
8,680,778
8,340,318
8,593,509
8,312,784
1ST Constitution Bancorp Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold/short term investments
$
16,804
$
50
1.18
%
$
19,622
$
47
0.95
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
148,495
1,110
2.99
136,776
826
2.42
Tax-exempt (1)
67,371
596
3.54
83,792
758
3.62
Total
215,866
1,706
3.16
220,568
1,584
2.87
Loans (2):
Commercial real estate
377,820
4,926
5.1
294,799
3,763
4.99
Mortgage warehouse lines
143,322
2,085
5.69
175,598
1,923
4.29
Construction
146,661
2,542
6.78
129,197
1,983
6.01
Commercial business
114,271
1,668
5.74
97,120
1,481
5.99
Residential real estate
47,327
568
4.8
41,192
442
4.29
Loans to individuals
22,467
303
5.35
21,411
203
3.76
Loans held for sale
1,764
22
4.99
3,572
37
4.14
All other loans
1,388
10
2.82
1,283
10
3.05
Total Loans
855,020
12,124
5.56
764,172
9,842
5.05
Total interest earning assets
1,087,690
13,880
5.02
%
1,004,362
11,473
4.49
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(8,371
)
(7,873
)
Cash and due from bank
5,039
5,777
Other assets
70,394
59,966
Total assets
$
1,154,752
$
1,062,232
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market and NOW accounts
$
341,649
$
541
0.63
%
$
358,273
$
407
0.45
%
Savings accounts
189,576
388
0.81
%
212,228
340
0.64
Certificates of deposit
217,029
1,040
1.9
%
140,881
451
1.27
Other borrowed funds
37,220
260
2.77
%
23,052
81
1.39
Redeemable subordinated debentures
18,557
187
4.03
%
18,557
139
3.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
804,031
2,416
1.19
%
752,991
1,418
0.75
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
216,018
190,243
Other liabilities
7,954
6,944
Total liabilities
223,972
197,187
Shareholders' equity
126,749
112,054
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,154,752
$
1,062,232
Net interest spread (3)
3.83
%
3.74
%
Net interest margin (4)
11,464
4.19
%
10,055
3.98
%
(1) Tax equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 34% in 2017. (2) Loan origination fees are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale. (3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
1ST Constitution Bancorp Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold/short term investments
$
20,157
$
258
1.28
%
$
27,533
$
230
0.84
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
146,631
4,024
2.74
140,431
3,326
2.37
Tax-exempt (1)
74,477
2,518
3.38
90,186
3,167
3.51
Total
221,108
6,542
2.96
230,617
6,493
2.82
Loans (2):
Commercial real estate
356,581
18,318
5.07
274,192
13,851
4.98
Mortgage warehouse lines
153,868
8,403
5.46
160,756
6,937
4.26
Construction
137,976
9,090
6.59
115,913
6,780
5.77
Commercial business
111,150
6,059
5.45
96,193
5,474
5.63
Residential real estate
46,301
2,085
4.44
41,898
1,777
4.24
Loans to individuals
23,155
1,083
4.61
22,171
903
4.07
Loans held for sale
2,738
123
4.49
4,197
202
4.81
All other loans
1,197
41
3.38
1,690
43
2.51
Total Loans
832,966
45,202
5.38
717,010
35,967
4.96
Total interest earning assets
1,074,231
52,002
4.81
%
975,160
42,690
4.33
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(8,314
)
(7,703
)
Cash and due from bank
5,595
5,371
Other assets
66,256
58,968
Total assets
$
1,137,768
$
1,031,796
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market and NOW accounts
$
356,906
$
1,978
0.55
%
$
336,445
$
1,440
0.43
%
Savings accounts
203,940
1,467
0.72
%
210,798
1,332
0.63
Certificates of deposit
189,521
3,066
1.62
%
145,539
1,778
1.22
Other borrowed funds
36,612
836
2.28
%
21,139
429
2.03
Redeemable subordinated debentures
18,557
694
3.74
%
18,557
519
2.80
Total interest-bearing liabilities
805,536
8,041
1
%
732,478
5,498
0.75
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
204,002
183,802
Other liabilities
9,018
6,591
Total liabilities
1,018,556
922,871
Shareholders' equity
119,212
108,925
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,137,768
$
1,031,796
Net interest spread (3)
3.81
%
3.58
%
Net interest margin (4)
$
43,961
4.09
%
37,192
3.81
%
(1) Tax equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 34% in 2017. (2) Loan origination fees are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale. (3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
1ST Constitution Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted net income
Net income
$
3,313
$
574
$
12,048
$
6,928
Adjustments:
Merger-related expenses
—
265
2,141
265
Gain from bargain purchase
(46
)
—
(230
)
—
Income tax effect of adjustments (2)
—
(77
)
(568
)
(77
)
Adjusted Net Income (3)
$
3,267
$
2,474
$
13,391
$
8,828
Adjusted net income per diluted share
Adjusted net income
$
3,267
$
2,474
$
13,391
$
8,828
Diluted shares outstanding
8,680,778
8,340,318
8,593,509
8,312,784
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.38
$
0.30
$
1.56
$
1.06
Adjusted average return on average assets
Adjusted net income
$
3,267
$
2,474
$
13,391
$
8,828
Average assets
1,154,752
1,062,232
1,137,768
1,031,796
Adjusted return on average assets
1.12
%
0.92
%
1.18
%
0.86
%
Adjusted average return on average equity
Adjusted net income
$
3,267
$
2,474
$
13,391
$
8,828
Average equity
126,749
112,054
119,212
108,925
Adjusted return on average equity
10.23
%
8.76
%
11.23
%
8.10
%
Book value and tangible book value per share
Shareholders' equity
$
127,085
$
111,653
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
12,258
12,496
Tangible shareholders' equity
114,827
99,157
Shares outstanding
8,605,978
8,082,903
Book value per share
$
14.77
$
13.81
Tangible book value per share
$
13.34
$
12.27
1 The Company used the non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted return on average assets and Adjusted return on average equity, because the Company believes that it is helpful to readers in understanding the Company's financial performance and the effect on net income of the revaluation of the deferred tax assets for 2017 and the merger-related expenses and the gain on bargain purchase recorded in connection with the NJCB merger. These non-GAAP measures improve the comparability of the current period results with the results of the prior periods. The Company cautions that the non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial results. 2 Tax effected at an income tax rate of 30.09%, less the impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses and the non-taxable gain on bargain purchase for 2018 and tax effected at an income tax rate of 39.94%, less the impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses for 2017.