1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (FCCY)
1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Net Income of $3.3 Million For the Fourth Quarter and $12.0 Million For the Full Year 2018 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share

01/31/2019 | 09:16am EST

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY), the holding company (the “Company”) for 1ST Constitution Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.07 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Adjusted Net Income, which is net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses, gain on bargain purchase and revaluation of deferred tax assets, increased 32.1% to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $46,000 gain on bargain purchase due to adjustments to deferred tax assets related to acquisition accounting. For the fourth quarter of 2017, $265,000 of merger-related expenses were incurred and an additional $1.7 million of income tax expense was recorded due to the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax assets.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.38, an increase of 26.7%, compared to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock that will be paid on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.14% and 10.37%, respectively.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $14.77 and $13.34, respectively, at December 31, 2018.
  • Net interest income was $11.3 million and the net interest margin was 4.19% on a tax equivalent basis.
  • A provision for loan losses of $225,000 and net charge-offs of $88,000 were recorded.
  • Total loans were $883.2 million at December 31, 2018 and increased $1.6 million from September 30, 2018. Commercial business, commercial real estate and construction loans totaled $658.4 and increased $31.8 million, or 5.1%, compared to $626.6 million at September 30, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, mortgage warehouse loans declined $28.6 million to $154.2 million due to the lower volume of home purchase financing activity. Historically, home purchase activity is at a lower level in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
  • There were no merger related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Non-performing assets were $9.1 million, or 0.77% of assets, and included $2.5 million of OREO at December 31, 2018.
  • As a result of the exercise of all outstanding warrants held by warrant holders, 198,378 shares of common stock were issued on December 19, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $12.0 million and Adjusted Net Income of $13.4 million compared to net income of $6.9 million and Adjusted Net Income of $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings per share were $1.40 and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $1.56 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $1.06 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On April 11, 2018, the Company completed the merger of New Jersey Community Bank (“NJCB”) with and into the Bank (the “NJCB merger”). As a result of the NJCB merger, merger related expenses of $2.1 million were incurred primarily in the second quarter of 2018 and the after-tax effect of the merger expenses reduced net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 by $1.6 million. The acquisition method of accounting for the business combination resulted in the recognition of a gain on the bargain purchase of $230,000 and no goodwill.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted return on average assets and Adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial results is attached to this press release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures of the Company in this press release may be helpful to readers in understanding the Company’s financial performance without including the financial impact of the NJCB merger and the revaluation of the deferred tax assets when comparing the Company’s income statement for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

Robert F. Mangano, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our record 2018 results that were driven by the growth of our loan portfolio as well as the year over year improvement of 28 basis points in our net interest margin. The higher interest rate environment had a positive effect on net interest income and our net interest margin.” Mr. Mangano added, “We remain committed to delivering superior banking experience in the communities we serve and look forward to continued success in 2019.”

Discussion of Financial Results

The Company’s net income was $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income was $11.3 million, compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in interest-earning assets and the higher yield on loans were the primary drivers of the $1.5 million increase in net interest income. Non-interest expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total interest income was $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was due in part to the $90.8 million increase in average loans, reflecting growth primarily of commercial real estate, construction and commercial business loans. The growth in average loans included average loans of approximately $67.3 million from the NJCB merger. Average interest-earning assets were $1.1 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 5.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.0 billion with a tax-equivalent yield of 4.49% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 also contributed to the increase and reflected primarily the higher yield earned on the loan portfolio. The 100 basis point increase in the Federal Reserve’s targeted federal funds rate and the corresponding increase in the Prime Rate since December 2017 have had a positive effect on the yields of construction, commercial business, home equity and warehouse loans with variable interest rate terms for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities was $2.4 million, with an interest cost of 1.19%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.4 million, with an interest cost of 0.75%, for the fourth quarter of 2017. The $998,000 increase in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected primarily higher interest costs due to higher short-term market interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $51.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was comprised primarily of increases in certificates of deposit and short-term borrowings, which generally have higher interest cost than other types of interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin increased to 4.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the higher yield on average interest-earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the interest cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company recorded a higher provision for loan losses of $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a provision for loan losses of $150,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the growth of the loan portfolio and the change in the mix of loans in the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2018, total loans were $883.2 million and the allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, compared to total loans of $789.9 million and an allowance for loan losses of $8.0 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. Management believes that the current economic conditions in New Jersey and operating conditions for the Bank are generally positive, which were also considered in management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $92,000 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Gains on the sale of loans declined $163,000, which was partially offset by increases in income on Bank-owned life insurance of $19,000 and gain on bargain purchase of $46,000. In the fourth quarter of 2018, $19.4 million of residential mortgages were sold and $553,000 of gains were recorded compared to $28.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold and $1.1 million of gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Management believes that the decrease in residential mortgage loans sold was due primarily to lower residential mortgage lending activity as a result of higher mortgage interest rates in 2018 compared to 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, $7.5 million of SBA loans were sold and gains of $497,000 were recorded compared to $1.5 million of SBA loans sold and gains of $139,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. SBA guaranteed commercial lending activity and loan sales vary from period to period, and the level of activity is due primarily to the timing of loan originations.

Non-interest expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $233,000, or 2.9%, compared to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $218,000, or 4.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to salaries for former NJCB employees who joined the Company, merit increases and increases in employee benefit expenses. Occupancy costs increased $231,000, or 29.3%, due primarily to the addition of the two former NJCB branch offices in the second quarter of 2018. Other real estate owned expenses increased $58,000 to $82,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to ownership costs for property insurance and other maintenance expenses associated with a commercial real estate property that was foreclosed in the third quarter of 2018. Merger related expenses of $265,000 were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017. Other operating expenses were relatively unchanged and included a check fraud loss of $155,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.0 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 83.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2017. As previously discussed, the Company recorded additional income tax expense of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) in December 2017. Excluding the additional income tax expense, the Company’s effective tax rate would have been 35.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017.  The effective tax rate decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to the decrease in the maximum federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning in 2018 as a result of the Tax Act. Partially offsetting the lower federal corporate income tax rate was the enactment of legislation by the State of New Jersey in July of 2018, which increased the corporate income tax rate to 11.5% from 9% for taxable income of $1.0 million or more effective January 1, 2018 and resulted in an approximately 2% higher effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million at December 31, 2017. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance was 0.95% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.01% at December 31, 2017. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans was due primarily to the acquisition accounting for the NJCB merger, which resulted in the elimination of the NJCB allowance for loan losses and the NJCB loans being recorded at their fair value. Included in the fair value of the loans at the date of acquisition was a credit risk adjustment discount of approximately $1.6 million.

Total assets increased $98.8 million to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2017 due primarily to a $93.3 million increase in total loans. The increase in assets was funded primarily by a $28.7 million increase in deposits and a $51.3 million increase in overnight borrowings. Total portfolio loans at December 31, 2018 were $883.2 million compared to $789.9 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in loans was due primarily to an increase of $79.5 million in commercial real estate loans, a $13.0 million increase in construction loans, a $27.7 million increase in commercial business loans and a $6.8 million increase in residential real estate loans which were partially offset by a $35.2 million decrease in mortgage warehouse lines. The NJCB merger contributed approximately $67.4 million to the increase of loans at December 31, 2018.

Total deposits were $950.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $922.0 million at December 31, 2017. The NJCB merger contributed $69.6 million of deposits at December 31, 2018. Total deposits, excluding the NJCB deposits, declined $40.9 million during the year 2018. Municipal deposits, primarily interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts, declined approximately $46.2 million from the end of 2017. As a result of the Tax Act, a number of the Bank’s municipal customers experienced significant advanced payments in December 2017 for real estate taxes that were due in 2018. As the Bank’s municipal customers disbursed these additional funds in 2018, their deposit balances declined from the levels at December 31, 2017.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Company and the Bank continue to reflect a strong capital position. Under current regulatory capital standards, the Company’s common equity Tier 1 to risk-based assets (“CET1”), total risk-based capital, Tier I capital, and leverage ratios were 10.80%, 13.25%, 12.47% and 11.80%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The Bank’s CET1, total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios were 12.48%, 13.26%, 12.48% and 11.80%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank are considered “well capitalized” under these capital standards.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.1 million at December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, $240,000 of principal payments were recorded on non-accrual loans and loans totaling $4,000 were placed on non-accrual status. Charge-offs of loans were $88,000 and no recoveries of loans previously charged-off were recorded for the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 128% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018 compared to 113% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017.

Overall, management observed generally stable trends in loan quality, with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.75% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.77% at December 31, 2018 compared to non-performing loans to total loans of 0.90% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.66% at December 31, 2017.

OREO at December 31, 2018 was $2.5 million and consisted of one residential real estate property acquired in the NJCB merger with a carrying value of $1.1 million, land with a carrying value of $93,000 that was foreclosed in the second quarter of 2018 and a commercial real estate property that was foreclosed in the third quarter of 2018 with a fair value of $1.3 million.

About 1ST Constitution Bancorp

1ST Constitution Bancorp, through its primary subsidiary, 1ST Constitution Bank, operates 20 branch banking offices in Cranbury (2), Asbury Park, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Fair Haven and Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

1ST Constitution Bancorp is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol “FCCY” and information about the Company can be accessed through the Internet at www.1STCONSTITUTION.com

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the direction of the economy in New Jersey, the direction of interest rates, effective income tax rates, loan prepayment assumptions, continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers including sources for loans, a higher level of net loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated, bank regulatory rules, regulations or policies that restrict or direct certain actions, the adoption, interpretation and implementation of new or pre-existing accounting pronouncements, a change in legal and regulatory barriers including issues related to compliance with anti-money laundering and bank secrecy act laws, as well as the effects of general economic conditions and legal and regulatory barriers and structure. 1ST Constitution Bancorp assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Per Common Share Data:       
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$0.39  $0.07  $1.45  $0.86 
Diluted0.38  0.07  1.40  0.83 
Book value per common share at the period-end    14.77  13.81 
Tangible Book value per common share at the period-end    13.34  12.27 
Average common shares outstanding:       
Basic8,432,971  8,075,173  8,320,718  8,049,981 
Diluted8,680,778  8,340,318  8,593,509  8,312,784 
Shares Outstanding at end of period    8,605,978  8,082,903 
Performance Ratios/Data:       
Return on average assets1.14% 0.21% 1.06% 0.67%
Return on average equity10.37% 2.03% 10.11% 6.36%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) 1$11,464  $10,055  $43,961  $37,192 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 24.19% 3.98% 4.09% 3.81%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 362.37% 67.28% 65.70% 68.25%
        
     December 31, December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition:    2018 2017
Commercial real estate    $388,431  $308,924 
Mortgage warehouse lines    154,183  189,412 
Construction loans    149,386  136,412 
Commercial business    120,590  92,906 
Residential real estate    47,263  40,494 
Loans to individuals    22,478  21,025 
Other loans    665  183 
Gross loans    882,996  789,356 
Deferred costs, net    168  550 
Total loans    $883,164  $789,906 
Asset Quality Data:       
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing    55   
Non-accrual loans    6,525  7,114 
OREO property    2,515   
Total non-performing assets    $9,095  $7,114 
        
Net recoveries$(88) $62  $(511) $(81)
Allowance for loan losses to total loans    0.95% 1.01%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans    127.69% 112.64%
Non-performing loans to total loans    0.75% 0.90%
Non-performing assets to total assets    0.77% 0.66%
Capital Ratios:       
1ST Constitution Bancorp       
Common equity to risk weighted assets ("CET 1")    10.80% 10.19%
Total capital to risk weighted assets    13.25% 12.84%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets    12.47% 12.02%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)    11.80% 11.23%
1ST Constitution Bank       
Common equity to risk weighted assets ("CET 1")    12.48% 11.74%
Total capital to risk weighted assets    13.26% 12.55%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets    12.48% 11.74%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)    11.80% 10.96%
          

1The tax equivalent adjustment was $125 and $246 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
  The tax equivalent adjustment was $529 and $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
2Represents net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
3Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis and non-interest income.

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$4,983  $5,037 
Interest-earning deposits11,861  13,717 
Total cash and cash equivalents16,844  18,754 
Investment securities   
Available for sale, at fair value132,222  105,458 
Held to maturity (fair value of $91,220 and $111,865 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)79,572  110,267 
Total securities211,794  215,725 
    
Loans held for sale3,020  4,254 
Loans883,164  789,906 
Less: allowance for loan losses(8,402) (8,013)
Net loans874,762  781,893 
Premises and equipment, net11,653  10,705 
Accrued interest receivable3,860  3,478 
Bank owned life insurance28,705  25,051 
Other real estate owned2,515  12,496 
Goodwill and intangible assets12,258   
Other assets12,680  6,918 
Total assets$1,178,091  $1,079,274 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$212,981  $196,509 
Interest bearing737,691  725,497 
Total deposits950,672  922,006 
    
Short-term borrowings71,775  20,500 
Redeemable subordinated debentures18,557  18,557 
Accrued interest payable1,228  804 
Accrued expense and other liabilities8,774  5,754 
Total liabilities1,051,006  967,621 
Shareholders' equity   
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   
Common stock, no par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 8,639,276 and 8,116,201 shares issued and 8,605,978 and 8,082,903 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively79,536  72,935 
Retained earnings49,750  39,822 
Treasury stock, 33,298 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017(368) (368)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(1,833) (736)
Total shareholders' equity127,085  111,653 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,178,091  $1,079,274 
        

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$12,124  $9,842  $45,202  $35,967 
Securities:       
Taxable1,110  826  4,024  3,326 
Tax-exempt471  512  1,989  2,140 
Federal funds sold and short-term investments50  47  258  230 
Total interest income13,755  11,227  51,473  41,663 
Interest expense       
Deposits1,969  1,198  6,511  4,550 
Borrowings260  81  836  429 
Redeemable subordinated debentures187  139  694  519 
Total interest expense2,416  1,418  8,041  5,498 
Net interest income11,339  9,809  43,432  36,165 
Provision for loan losses225  150  900  600 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses11,114  9,659  42,532  35,565 
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts162  152  638  596 
Gain on sales of loans1,050  1,213  4,475  5,149 
Income on bank-owned life insurance150  131  575  522 
Gain on bargain purchase46    230   
Gain on sales of securities    12  129 
Other income430  434  1,988  1,844 
Total non-interest income1,838  1,930  7,918  8,240 
Non-interest expense       
Salaries and employee benefits5,140  4,922  19,853  18,804 
Occupancy expense1,019  788  3,623  3,169 
Data processing expenses323  331  1,332  1,314 
FDIC insurance expense105  105  486  360 
Other real estate owned expenses82  24  158  42 
Merger-related expenses  265  2,141  265 
Other operating expenses1,628  1,629  6,492  7,052 
Total non-interest expenses8,297  8,064  34,085  31,006 
Income before income taxes4,655  3,525  16,365  12,799 
Income taxes1,342  2,951  4,317  5,871 
Net Income$3,313  $574  $12,048  $6,928 
Net income per common share       
Basic$0.39  $0.07  $1.45  $0.86 
Diluted0.38  0.07  1.4  0.83 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic8,432,971  8,075,173  8,320,718  8,049,981 
Diluted8,680,778  8,340,318  8,593,509  8,312,784 
            

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Three months ended December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)Average   Average Average   Average
AssetsBalance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield
Interest-earning assets:           
Federal funds sold/short term investments$16,804  $50  1.18% $19,622  $47  0.95%
Investment securities:           
Taxable148,495  1,110  2.99  136,776  826  2.42 
Tax-exempt (1)67,371  596  3.54  83,792  758  3.62 
Total215,866  1,706  3.16  220,568  1,584  2.87 
Loans (2):           
Commercial real estate377,820  4,926  5.1  294,799  3,763  4.99 
Mortgage warehouse lines143,322  2,085  5.69  175,598  1,923  4.29 
Construction146,661  2,542  6.78  129,197  1,983  6.01 
Commercial business114,271  1,668  5.74  97,120  1,481  5.99 
Residential real estate47,327  568  4.8  41,192  442  4.29 
Loans to individuals22,467  303  5.35  21,411  203  3.76 
Loans held for sale1,764  22  4.99  3,572  37  4.14 
All other loans1,388  10  2.82  1,283  10  3.05 
Total Loans855,020  12,124  5.56  764,172  9,842  5.05 
Total interest earning assets1,087,690  13,880  5.02% 1,004,362  11,473  4.49%
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Allowance for loan losses(8,371)     (7,873)    
Cash and due from bank5,039      5,777     
Other assets70,394      59,966     
Total assets$1,154,752      $1,062,232     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Money market and NOW accounts$341,649  $541  0.63% $358,273  $407  0.45%
Savings accounts189,576  388  0.81% 212,228  340  0.64 
Certificates of deposit217,029  1,040  1.9% 140,881  451  1.27 
Other borrowed funds37,220  260  2.77% 23,052  81  1.39 
Redeemable subordinated debentures18,557  187  4.03% 18,557  139  3.00 
 Total interest-bearing liabilities804,031  2,416  1.19% 752,991  1,418  0.75%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits216,018      190,243     
Other liabilities7,954      6,944     
 Total liabilities223,972      197,187     
Shareholders' equity126,749      112,054     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,154,752      $1,062,232     
Net interest spread (3)    3.83%     3.74%
Net interest margin (4)  11,464  4.19%   10,055  3.98%
                

(1) Tax equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 34% in 2017.
(2) Loan origination fees are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale.
(3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

 Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)Average   Average Average   Average
AssetsBalance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield
Interest-earning assets:           
Federal funds sold/short term investments$20,157  $258  1.28% $27,533  $230  0.84%
Investment securities:           
Taxable146,631  4,024  2.74  140,431  3,326  2.37 
Tax-exempt (1)74,477  2,518  3.38  90,186  3,167  3.51 
Total221,108  6,542  2.96  230,617  6,493  2.82 
Loans (2):           
Commercial real estate356,581  18,318  5.07  274,192  13,851  4.98 
Mortgage warehouse lines153,868  8,403  5.46  160,756  6,937  4.26 
Construction137,976  9,090  6.59  115,913  6,780  5.77 
Commercial business111,150  6,059  5.45  96,193  5,474  5.63 
Residential real estate46,301  2,085  4.44  41,898  1,777  4.24 
Loans to individuals23,155  1,083  4.61  22,171  903  4.07 
Loans held for sale2,738  123  4.49  4,197  202  4.81 
All other loans1,197  41  3.38  1,690  43  2.51 
Total Loans832,966  45,202  5.38  717,010  35,967  4.96 
Total interest earning assets1,074,231  52,002  4.81% 975,160  42,690  4.33%
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Allowance for loan losses(8,314)     (7,703)    
Cash and due from bank5,595      5,371     
Other assets66,256      58,968     
Total assets$1,137,768      $1,031,796     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Money market and NOW accounts$356,906  $1,978  0.55% $336,445  $1,440  0.43%
Savings accounts203,940  1,467  0.72% 210,798  1,332  0.63 
Certificates of deposit189,521  3,066  1.62% 145,539  1,778  1.22 
Other borrowed funds36,612  836  2.28% 21,139  429  2.03 
Redeemable subordinated debentures18,557  694  3.74% 18,557  519  2.80 
 Total interest-bearing liabilities805,536  8,041  1% 732,478  5,498  0.75%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits204,002      183,802     
Other liabilities9,018      6,591     
Total liabilities1,018,556      922,871     
Shareholders' equity119,212      108,925     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,137,768      $1,031,796     
Net interest spread (3)    3.81%     3.58%
Net interest margin (4)  $43,961  4.09%   37,192  3.81%
                 

(1) Tax equivalent basis, using 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 34% in 2017.
(2) Loan origination fees are considered an adjustment to interest income. For the purpose of calculating loan yields, average loan balances include non-accrual loans with no related interest income and the average balance of loans held for sale.
(3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) The net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

1ST Constitution Bancorp
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (1)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Adjusted net income        
Net income $3,313  $574  $12,048  $6,928 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related expenses   265  2,141  265 
Gain from bargain purchase (46)   (230)  
Income tax effect of adjustments (2)   (77) (568) (77)
Adjusted Net Income (3) $3,267  $2,474  $13,391  $8,828 
         
Adjusted net income per diluted share        
Adjusted net income $3,267  $2,474  $13,391  $8,828 
Diluted shares outstanding 8,680,778  8,340,318  8,593,509  8,312,784 
Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.38  $0.30  $1.56  $1.06 
         
Adjusted average return on average assets        
Adjusted net income $3,267  $2,474  $13,391  $8,828 
Average assets 1,154,752  1,062,232  1,137,768  1,031,796 
Adjusted return on average assets 1.12% 0.92% 1.18% 0.86%
         
Adjusted average return on average equity        
Adjusted net income $3,267  $2,474  $13,391  $8,828 
Average equity 126,749  112,054  119,212  108,925 
Adjusted return on average equity 10.23% 8.76% 11.23% 8.10%
         
Book value and tangible book value per share        
Shareholders' equity     $127,085  $111,653 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets     12,258  12,496 
Tangible shareholders' equity     114,827  99,157 
Shares outstanding     8,605,978  8,082,903 
Book value per share     $14.77  $13.81 
Tangible book value per share     $13.34  $12.27 
         

1 The Company used the non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted return on average assets and Adjusted return on average equity, because the Company believes that it is helpful to readers in understanding the Company's financial performance and the effect on net income of the revaluation of the deferred tax assets for 2017 and the merger-related expenses and the gain on bargain purchase recorded in connection with the NJCB merger. These non-GAAP measures improve the comparability of the current period results with the results of the prior periods. The Company cautions that the non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial results.
2 Tax effected at an income tax rate of 30.09%, less the impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses and the non-taxable gain on bargain purchase for 2018 and tax effected at an income tax rate of 39.94%, less the impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses for 2017.

CONTACT:Robert F. ManganoStephen J. Gilhooly
 President & Chief Executive OfficerSr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
 (609) 655-4500(609) 655-4500
   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
