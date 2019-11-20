21C Metals Provides Drilling Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on its drilling program which was previously announced in a press release dated October 15, 2019.

The Company has discussed timing with its contractor Vital Drilling (the "Contractor"), the Company's Qualified Person and its technical advisor Richard Sutcliffe, and has determined that, rather than commencing the program immediately, it is preferable to wait for colder weather before deploying equipment. The Company and Contractor plan on assessing the conditions for mobilization over the next few weeks.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

