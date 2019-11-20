Log in
21C Metals Provides Drilling Update

11/20/2019 | 04:35pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on its drilling program which was previously announced in a press release dated October 15, 2019.

The Company has discussed timing with its contractor Vital Drilling (the "Contractor"), the Company's Qualified Person and its technical advisor Richard Sutcliffe, and has determined that, rather than commencing the program immediately, it is preferable to wait for colder weather before deploying equipment. The Company and Contractor plan on assessing the conditions for mobilization over the next few weeks.

To join 21C Metals' investor group please follow this link: http://bit.ly/Join21CGroup.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

For additional information please contact:

21C Metals Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4455

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49926


© Newsfilecorp 2019
