Canadian Palladium Resumes Drilling on Targets to Expand Palladium Resource at East Bull

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") has recommenced its diamond drilling program on its East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. Prior to suspension of the program in light of COVID-19, hole EB-20-11 has been completed, and targets the east Valhalla Zone. Two more holes will be completed on the east before moving to the west end of the Valhalla Zone and the ~ 250 metre gap to the Garden Zone. There is only one historical (from 2000) diamond drill hole in the gap between the Valhalla Garden Zone and Garden Zone where surface sampling by Canadian Palladium has identified additional mineralization in this Palladium rich zone.

The Company has received preliminary interpretation data from the recently completed MT survey which is now being compiled for comparison to the airborne EM conductors. Rhodium results for the Palladium mineralized zones within holes EB-20-01 to 10 have been received and are currently being incorporated with additional precious and base metals to determine Palladium equivalent values.

A prospecting and sampling program on the 100% owed Agnew Lake Intrusion claims will commence in a week to evaluate its Palladium potential.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Wayne Tisdale commented, "Canadian Palladium is excited to get back to the exploration of East Bull. The program is fully funded and we look forward to positive results allowing us to continue to expand the resource at East Bull and explore promising zones."

