21C Metals Announces Achievement of Work Commitment on European Copper-Cobalt Properties

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated October 25, 2018, announcing the closing of the acquisitions of Tisová Pty Ltd. ("Tisová") and TGER Pty Ltd. ("TGER"), the Company has incurred a minimum of $1 million in exploration expenditures on the Tisová and TGER properties (the "Properties") and has issued an aggregate of 2.5 million common shares to the shareholders of Tisova and TGER (the "Vendors") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement").

As previously disclosed, in exchange for 100% of the common shares of Tisová and TGER, 21C Metals has:

paid an aggregate of $60,000 in cash to the Vendors;

incurred not less than $500,000 in exploration expenses prior to October 31, 2018;

issued an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of 21C Metals (" 21C Shares ") to the Vendors on the closing date at a deemed price of $0.30 per share;

") to the Vendors on the closing date at a deemed price of $0.30 per share; incurred a minimum of $1 million on the Properties by July 1, 2019;

issued an aggregate 2.5 million 21C Shares to the Vendors at such time at a deemed price of $0.21; and

agreed to incur an additional $1 million on the Properties each year for the next three years and not later than July 1, 2022 and issue an additional 4 million 21C Shares to the Vendors.

The Company has also paid a finder's fee by way of the issuance of 78,125 21C Shares at a deemed price of $0.21 per share. The finder may receive additional 21C Shares (not to exceed and aggregate of 250,000 shares) should the Company choose to proceed with additional exploration to the period ending July 1, 2022.

The securities issued in connection with the acquisitions are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until November 2, 2019.

