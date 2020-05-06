Log in
21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

05/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BEIJING, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Friday May 15, 2020, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

 Conference ID:8074145
 Registration Link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8074145 

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 22, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:8074145

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.
Rene Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.
Xinran Rao
+1 (646) 405-4922
IR@21Vianet.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
