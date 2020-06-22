Log in
21Vianet : Shares Reach 52-Week High After Blackstone Funds Investments

06/22/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

By Chris Wack

21Vianet Group Inc. shares hit their 52-week high of $22 after the company said funds managed by Blackstone have agreed to make a $150 million investment in the company.

Following the investment, Blackstone will become one of 21Vianet's largest institutional stockholders.

The company's stock was recently up 11% to $20.32 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Its 65-day average volume is 945,000 shares.

21Vianet said the investment will strengthen its balance sheet and help support the rapid growth that it is experiencing in wholesale and enterprise data center markets. 21Vianet intends to use the proceeds from the private placement on capital expenditures to reinforce its position in China's hyper growth data center market.

The investors will subscribe $150 million newly issued series A perpetual preferred shares, which are convertible into American Depositary Shares at a conversion price of $17 an ADS.

As part of the transaction, Blackstone will designate a non-voting observer to attend meetings of the 21Vianet board, subject to maintaining its shareholding at or above a specified percentage threshold.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21VIANET GROUP, INC. 12.66% 20.63 Delayed Quote.152.83%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.87% 57.31 Delayed Quote.5.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 663 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 077 M 2 077 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 295
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
21Vianet Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,18 $
Last Close Price 18,33 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shiqi Wang President & Chief Executive Officer
Sheng Chen Executive Chairman
Chun Feng Cai Chief Operating Officer
Sharon Xiao Liu Chief Financial Officer
Yoshihisa Ueno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
21VIANET GROUP, INC.152.83%2 077
ACCENTURE-4.28%128 393
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.63%108 740
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.42%100 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.61%64 036
VMWARE, INC.-0.72%63 147
